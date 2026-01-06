The English club Chelsea announced today (Tuesday) the appointment of Liam Rosenior as the head coach of the first football team, succeeding the Italian Enzo Maresca, who was dismissed due to poor results.

Contract until 2032

The club clarified in a statement on its website that Rosenior has signed a contract to manage the team until 2032.

Successful experience in France

Rosenior arrives at Stamford Bridge after a successful stint with the French club Strasbourg, where he led them to European qualification for the first time in 19 years during his first season with the team.

First comment from Rosenior

The 41-year-old English coach expressed his happiness at taking the helm of the Blues, saying: "I feel a great sense of humility and pride in being appointed as Chelsea's manager; it is a club with a unique spirit and a rich history of winning titles."

He added: "My mission is to protect this identity and build a team that reflects these values in every match we play, while we continue to compete for titles. Being entrusted with this role means a lot to me, and I thank everyone who has given me the confidence to take on this task. I will do my utmost to achieve the success this club deserves."

Chelsea's standings

Chelsea currently occupies the fifth position in the English Premier League table with 31 points, collected from 8 wins, 7 draws, and 5 losses.