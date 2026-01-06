أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعيين ليام روسينيور مديراً فنياً للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفاً للإيطالي إنزو ماريسكا الذي تمت إقالته بسبب سوء النتائج.
عقد يمتد حتى 2032
وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن روسينيور وقع عقداً لتولي تدريب الفريق حتى عام 2032.
تجربة ناجحة في فرنسا
ويصل روسينيور إلى ملعب ستامفورد بريدج بعد تجربة ناجحة مع نادي ستراسبورغ الفرنسي، قاده خلالها إلى التأهل الأوروبي للمرة الأولى منذ 19 عاماً، في موسمه الأول مع الفريق.
أول تعليق من روسينيور
وأعرب المدرب الإنجليزي، البالغ من العمر 41 عاماً، عن سعادته بتولي القيادة الفنية للبلوز، قائلاً: «أشعر بتواضع وفخر كبيرين لتعييني مدرباً لتشيلسي، إنه نادٍ يتمتع بروح فريدة وتاريخ عريق في حصد الألقاب».
وأضاف: «مهمتي هي حماية هذه الهوية وبناء فريق يعكس هذه القيم في كل مباراة نخوضها، بينما نواصل المنافسة على الألقاب، إن تكليفي بهذا الدور يعني لي الكثير، وأشكر كل من منحني الثقة لتولي هذه المهمة، وسأبذل قصارى جهدي لتحقيق النجاح الذي يستحقه هذا النادي».
ترتيب تشيلسي
ويحتل تشيلسي المركز الخامس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 31 نقطة، جمعها من 8 انتصارات و7 تعادلات مقابل 5 هزائم.
The English club Chelsea announced today (Tuesday) the appointment of Liam Rosenior as the head coach of the first football team, succeeding the Italian Enzo Maresca, who was dismissed due to poor results.
Contract until 2032
The club clarified in a statement on its website that Rosenior has signed a contract to manage the team until 2032.
Successful experience in France
Rosenior arrives at Stamford Bridge after a successful stint with the French club Strasbourg, where he led them to European qualification for the first time in 19 years during his first season with the team.
First comment from Rosenior
The 41-year-old English coach expressed his happiness at taking the helm of the Blues, saying: "I feel a great sense of humility and pride in being appointed as Chelsea's manager; it is a club with a unique spirit and a rich history of winning titles."
He added: "My mission is to protect this identity and build a team that reflects these values in every match we play, while we continue to compete for titles. Being entrusted with this role means a lot to me, and I thank everyone who has given me the confidence to take on this task. I will do my utmost to achieve the success this club deserves."
Chelsea's standings
Chelsea currently occupies the fifth position in the English Premier League table with 31 points, collected from 8 wins, 7 draws, and 5 losses.