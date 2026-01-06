أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعيين ليام روسينيور مديراً فنياً للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفاً للإيطالي إنزو ماريسكا الذي تمت إقالته بسبب سوء النتائج.

عقد يمتد حتى 2032

وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن روسينيور وقع عقداً لتولي تدريب الفريق حتى عام 2032.

تجربة ناجحة في فرنسا

ويصل روسينيور إلى ملعب ستامفورد بريدج بعد تجربة ناجحة مع نادي ستراسبورغ الفرنسي، قاده خلالها إلى التأهل الأوروبي للمرة الأولى منذ 19 عاماً، في موسمه الأول مع الفريق.

أول تعليق من روسينيور

وأعرب المدرب الإنجليزي، البالغ من العمر 41 عاماً، عن سعادته بتولي القيادة الفنية للبلوز، قائلاً: «أشعر بتواضع وفخر كبيرين لتعييني مدرباً لتشيلسي، إنه نادٍ يتمتع بروح فريدة وتاريخ عريق في حصد الألقاب».

وأضاف: «مهمتي هي حماية هذه الهوية وبناء فريق يعكس هذه القيم في كل مباراة نخوضها، بينما نواصل المنافسة على الألقاب، إن تكليفي بهذا الدور يعني لي الكثير، وأشكر كل من منحني الثقة لتولي هذه المهمة، وسأبذل قصارى جهدي لتحقيق النجاح الذي يستحقه هذا النادي».

ترتيب تشيلسي

ويحتل تشيلسي المركز الخامس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 31 نقطة، جمعها من 8 انتصارات و7 تعادلات مقابل 5 هزائم.