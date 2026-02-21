حطَّم النجم الإنجليزي المخضرم جيمس ميلنر (40 عاماً) الرقم القياسي لأكثر اللاعبين خوضاً للمباريات في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وذلك عندما خاض الليلة مباراته رقم 654 في «البريمرليغ» مع فريقه برايتون في مواجهة برنتفورد.
وكان ميلنر متساوياً مع لاعب المنتخب الإنجليزي السابق جاريث باري برصيد 653 مباراة قبل هذه الجولة.
وبدأ ميلنر مسيرته في الدوري الممتاز في سن 16 عاماً مع ليدز يونايتد عام 2002، كما لعب لكل من نيوكاسل يونايتد وأستون فيلا ومانشستر سيتي وليفربول في مسيرة امتدت لما يزيد على عقدين.
وشارك ميلنر، الذي مدد عقده لمدة عام واحد مع برايتون في يونيو الماضي.
وخاض المخضرم جيمس ميلنر في الدوري الإنجليزي منذ انطلاق مسيرته 48 مباراة بقميص ليدز يونايتد و94 مباراة مع نيوكاسل يونايتد و100 مباراة مع استون فيلا و147 مع مانشستر سيتي، ومثَّل ليفربول في 230 مباراة، وأخيراً برايتون في 35 مباراة.
The veteran English star James Milner (40 years old) has broken the record for the most matches played in the Premier League, as he played his 654th match in the "Premier League" with his team Brighton against Brentford tonight.
Milner was tied with former England international Gareth Barry at 653 matches before this round.
Milner began his Premier League career at the age of 16 with Leeds United in 2002, and he has played for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool in a career that has spanned over two decades.
Milner, who extended his contract for one more year with Brighton last June.
The veteran James Milner has played in the Premier League since the start of his career: 48 matches with Leeds United, 94 matches with Newcastle United, 100 matches with Aston Villa, 147 matches with Manchester City, and represented Liverpool in 230 matches, and finally Brighton in 35 matches.