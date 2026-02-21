The veteran English star James Milner (40 years old) has broken the record for the most matches played in the Premier League, as he played his 654th match in the "Premier League" with his team Brighton against Brentford tonight.



Milner was tied with former England international Gareth Barry at 653 matches before this round.



Milner began his Premier League career at the age of 16 with Leeds United in 2002, and he has played for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool in a career that has spanned over two decades.



Milner, who extended his contract for one more year with Brighton last June.



The veteran James Milner has played in the Premier League since the start of his career: 48 matches with Leeds United, 94 matches with Newcastle United, 100 matches with Aston Villa, 147 matches with Manchester City, and represented Liverpool in 230 matches, and finally Brighton in 35 matches.