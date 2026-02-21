حطَّم النجم الإنجليزي المخضرم جيمس ميلنر (40 عاماً) الرقم القياسي لأكثر اللاعبين خوضاً للمباريات في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وذلك عندما خاض الليلة مباراته رقم 654 في «البريمرليغ» مع فريقه برايتون في مواجهة برنتفورد.


وكان ميلنر متساوياً مع لاعب المنتخب الإنجليزي السابق جاريث باري برصيد 653 مباراة قبل هذه الجولة.


وبدأ ميلنر مسيرته في الدوري الممتاز في سن 16 عاماً مع ليدز يونايتد عام 2002، كما لعب لكل من نيوكاسل يونايتد وأستون فيلا ومانشستر سيتي وليفربول في مسيرة امتدت لما يزيد على عقدين.


وشارك ميلنر، الذي مدد عقده لمدة عام واحد مع برايتون في يونيو الماضي.


وخاض المخضرم جيمس ميلنر في الدوري الإنجليزي منذ انطلاق مسيرته 48 مباراة بقميص ليدز يونايتد و94 مباراة مع نيوكاسل يونايتد و100 مباراة مع استون فيلا و147 مع مانشستر سيتي، ومثَّل ليفربول في 230 مباراة، وأخيراً برايتون في 35 مباراة.