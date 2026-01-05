في صباح بارد من شتاء مانشستر، أُسدل الستار على تجربة لم تكتمل لرجل حمل كثيراً من أحلام «الشياطين الحمر». إذ أعلن نادي مانشستر يونايتد، الإثنين، نهاية مشوار مدربه البرتغالي روبن أموريم مع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، لتنتهي رحلته في «أولد ترافورد» بعد 14 شهراً فقط من توليه المهمة، وسط أجواء مشحونة وتوترات خرجت من الغرف المغلقة إلى العلن.


القرار جاء بعد ساعات من التعادل بهدف لمثله أمام ليدز يونايتد، مساء الأحد، في مواجهة تحولت إلى المحطة الأخيرة لأموريم على مقاعد البدلاء. نتيجة لم تكن عادية، إذ أبقت الفريق في المركز السادس بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وأشعلت شرارة الانفجار.


شبكة «سكاي سبورتس» كشفت أن الإقالة كانت تتويجاً لتوترات متراكمة بين المدرب البرتغالي وإدارة النادي، وتحديداً مع المدير الرياضي جيسون ويلكوكس. وفي اجتماع عُقد صباح الإثنين، بحضور ويلكوكس والرئيس التنفيذي عمر برادة، تم إبلاغ أموريم رسمياً بقرار الإقالة، لينتهي فصل اتسم بالصدام أكثر من الاستقرار.


وفي بيان صحافي، أكد مانشستر يونايتد أن القرار اتُخذ «على مضض»، موضحاً أن التغيير جاء «إيماناً بأن هذا هو الوقت المناسب لإجراء التحول، بهدف منح الفريق أفضل فرصة ممكنة لإنهاء الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز في أعلى مركز ممكن»، في صياغة تعكس قلقاً إدارياً من مسار الموسم أكثر مما تعكس رضا عن التجربة.


تقارير إعلامية متطابقة أشارت إلى أن الشرارة الأخيرة كانت التصريحات النارية التي أطلقها أموريم عقب مواجهة ليدز. المدرب البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً ظهر غاضباً في المؤتمر الصحافي، ووجّه انتقادات حادة لقسم الكشافين وللمدير الرياضي، مطالباً إياهم علناً بأداء مهماتهم، في إشارة صريحة إلى خلافات عميقة حول خطط الانتقالات وحدود الصلاحيات الفنية.


وفي مشهد اتسم بالتحدي ووضوح الرسالة، شدد أموريم على هويته القيادية قائلاً: «يا رفاق، جئت إلى هنا لأكون المدير الفني لمانشستر يونايتد وليس مجرد مدرب، وهذا أمر واضح تماماً. أدرك أن اسمي ليس توخيل أو كونتي أو مورينيو، لكني أنا من يدير هذا النادي الآن، وسأستمر في ذلك لمدة 18 شهراً أو حتى تقرر الإدارة التغيير. لن أستقيل، سأقوم بمهماتي حتى يأتي شخص آخر ليحل محلي».


تصريحاتٌ بدت وكأنها تحدٍ مباشر للإدارة، لكنها تحولت خلال ساعات إلى سطور أخيرة في مسيرته مع النادي.


ومع رحيل أموريم، قررت الإدارة إسناد المهمة مؤقتاً إلى دارين فليتشر، الذي سيقود الفريق في مواجهة بيرنلي، الأربعاء القادم، في اختبار عاجل لفريق يبحث عن توازن مفقود.


هكذا، يفتح مانشستر يونايتد صفحة جديدة في موسم مضطرب، باحثاً عن هوية فنية تعيد ترتيب البوصلة، وتنقذ ما يمكن إنقاذه محلياً وقارياً، بينما يغادر أموريم «أولد ترافورد» محاطاً بالجدل أكثر من النتائج، وبقصة قصيرة زمنياً، ثقيلة الدلالات.