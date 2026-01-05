في صباح بارد من شتاء مانشستر، أُسدل الستار على تجربة لم تكتمل لرجل حمل كثيراً من أحلام «الشياطين الحمر». إذ أعلن نادي مانشستر يونايتد، الإثنين، نهاية مشوار مدربه البرتغالي روبن أموريم مع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، لتنتهي رحلته في «أولد ترافورد» بعد 14 شهراً فقط من توليه المهمة، وسط أجواء مشحونة وتوترات خرجت من الغرف المغلقة إلى العلن.
القرار جاء بعد ساعات من التعادل بهدف لمثله أمام ليدز يونايتد، مساء الأحد، في مواجهة تحولت إلى المحطة الأخيرة لأموريم على مقاعد البدلاء. نتيجة لم تكن عادية، إذ أبقت الفريق في المركز السادس بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وأشعلت شرارة الانفجار.
شبكة «سكاي سبورتس» كشفت أن الإقالة كانت تتويجاً لتوترات متراكمة بين المدرب البرتغالي وإدارة النادي، وتحديداً مع المدير الرياضي جيسون ويلكوكس. وفي اجتماع عُقد صباح الإثنين، بحضور ويلكوكس والرئيس التنفيذي عمر برادة، تم إبلاغ أموريم رسمياً بقرار الإقالة، لينتهي فصل اتسم بالصدام أكثر من الاستقرار.
وفي بيان صحافي، أكد مانشستر يونايتد أن القرار اتُخذ «على مضض»، موضحاً أن التغيير جاء «إيماناً بأن هذا هو الوقت المناسب لإجراء التحول، بهدف منح الفريق أفضل فرصة ممكنة لإنهاء الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز في أعلى مركز ممكن»، في صياغة تعكس قلقاً إدارياً من مسار الموسم أكثر مما تعكس رضا عن التجربة.
تقارير إعلامية متطابقة أشارت إلى أن الشرارة الأخيرة كانت التصريحات النارية التي أطلقها أموريم عقب مواجهة ليدز. المدرب البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً ظهر غاضباً في المؤتمر الصحافي، ووجّه انتقادات حادة لقسم الكشافين وللمدير الرياضي، مطالباً إياهم علناً بأداء مهماتهم، في إشارة صريحة إلى خلافات عميقة حول خطط الانتقالات وحدود الصلاحيات الفنية.
وفي مشهد اتسم بالتحدي ووضوح الرسالة، شدد أموريم على هويته القيادية قائلاً: «يا رفاق، جئت إلى هنا لأكون المدير الفني لمانشستر يونايتد وليس مجرد مدرب، وهذا أمر واضح تماماً. أدرك أن اسمي ليس توخيل أو كونتي أو مورينيو، لكني أنا من يدير هذا النادي الآن، وسأستمر في ذلك لمدة 18 شهراً أو حتى تقرر الإدارة التغيير. لن أستقيل، سأقوم بمهماتي حتى يأتي شخص آخر ليحل محلي».
تصريحاتٌ بدت وكأنها تحدٍ مباشر للإدارة، لكنها تحولت خلال ساعات إلى سطور أخيرة في مسيرته مع النادي.
ومع رحيل أموريم، قررت الإدارة إسناد المهمة مؤقتاً إلى دارين فليتشر، الذي سيقود الفريق في مواجهة بيرنلي، الأربعاء القادم، في اختبار عاجل لفريق يبحث عن توازن مفقود.
هكذا، يفتح مانشستر يونايتد صفحة جديدة في موسم مضطرب، باحثاً عن هوية فنية تعيد ترتيب البوصلة، وتنقذ ما يمكن إنقاذه محلياً وقارياً، بينما يغادر أموريم «أولد ترافورد» محاطاً بالجدل أكثر من النتائج، وبقصة قصيرة زمنياً، ثقيلة الدلالات.
On a cold morning in Manchester's winter, the curtain fell on an unfinished experience for a man who carried many dreams of the "Red Devils." Manchester United announced on Monday the end of Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim's journey with the first team, concluding his time at "Old Trafford" after just 14 months in charge, amid charged atmospheres and tensions that spilled from closed rooms into the public eye.
The decision came just hours after a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday evening, a match that turned into the final stop for Amorim on the bench. It was not an ordinary result, as it kept the team in sixth place in the Premier League table and ignited the spark of an explosion.
Sky Sports revealed that the dismissal was the culmination of accumulated tensions between the Portuguese coach and the club's management, specifically with sporting director Jason Wilcox. In a meeting held on Monday morning, attended by Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, Amorim was officially informed of the decision to dismiss him, ending a chapter characterized more by clashes than stability.
In a press statement, Manchester United confirmed that the decision was made "reluctantly," explaining that the change came "in the belief that this is the right time for a transformation, aimed at giving the team the best possible chance to finish the Premier League in the highest position possible," in a formulation that reflects administrative concern about the course of the season more than satisfaction with the experience.
Matching media reports indicated that the final spark was the fiery statements made by Amorim after the Leeds match. The 40-year-old coach appeared angry at the press conference, sharply criticizing the scouting department and the sporting director, publicly demanding that they perform their duties, in a clear indication of deep disagreements over transfer plans and the limits of technical authority.
In a scene marked by defiance and clarity of message, Amorim emphasized his leadership identity, saying: "Guys, I came here to be the head coach of Manchester United, not just a manager, and that is absolutely clear. I realize that my name is not Tuchel or Conte or Mourinho, but I am the one managing this club now, and I will continue to do so for 18 months or until the management decides to change. I will not resign; I will fulfill my duties until someone else comes to take my place."
These statements seemed like a direct challenge to the management, but within hours they turned into the final lines of his career with the club.
With Amorim's departure, the management decided to temporarily assign the task to Darren Fletcher, who will lead the team in the upcoming match against Burnley on Wednesday, in an urgent test for a team seeking lost balance.
Thus, Manchester United opens a new chapter in a turbulent season, searching for a technical identity that can realign the compass and salvage what can be salvaged both domestically and continentally, while Amorim leaves "Old Trafford" surrounded by controversy more than results, with a story that is short in duration but heavy in implications.