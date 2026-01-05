On a cold morning in Manchester's winter, the curtain fell on an unfinished experience for a man who carried many dreams of the "Red Devils." Manchester United announced on Monday the end of Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim's journey with the first team, concluding his time at "Old Trafford" after just 14 months in charge, amid charged atmospheres and tensions that spilled from closed rooms into the public eye.



The decision came just hours after a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday evening, a match that turned into the final stop for Amorim on the bench. It was not an ordinary result, as it kept the team in sixth place in the Premier League table and ignited the spark of an explosion.



Sky Sports revealed that the dismissal was the culmination of accumulated tensions between the Portuguese coach and the club's management, specifically with sporting director Jason Wilcox. In a meeting held on Monday morning, attended by Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, Amorim was officially informed of the decision to dismiss him, ending a chapter characterized more by clashes than stability.



In a press statement, Manchester United confirmed that the decision was made "reluctantly," explaining that the change came "in the belief that this is the right time for a transformation, aimed at giving the team the best possible chance to finish the Premier League in the highest position possible," in a formulation that reflects administrative concern about the course of the season more than satisfaction with the experience.



Matching media reports indicated that the final spark was the fiery statements made by Amorim after the Leeds match. The 40-year-old coach appeared angry at the press conference, sharply criticizing the scouting department and the sporting director, publicly demanding that they perform their duties, in a clear indication of deep disagreements over transfer plans and the limits of technical authority.



In a scene marked by defiance and clarity of message, Amorim emphasized his leadership identity, saying: "Guys, I came here to be the head coach of Manchester United, not just a manager, and that is absolutely clear. I realize that my name is not Tuchel or Conte or Mourinho, but I am the one managing this club now, and I will continue to do so for 18 months or until the management decides to change. I will not resign; I will fulfill my duties until someone else comes to take my place."



These statements seemed like a direct challenge to the management, but within hours they turned into the final lines of his career with the club.



With Amorim's departure, the management decided to temporarily assign the task to Darren Fletcher, who will lead the team in the upcoming match against Burnley on Wednesday, in an urgent test for a team seeking lost balance.



Thus, Manchester United opens a new chapter in a turbulent season, searching for a technical identity that can realign the compass and salvage what can be salvaged both domestically and continentally, while Amorim leaves "Old Trafford" surrounded by controversy more than results, with a story that is short in duration but heavy in implications.