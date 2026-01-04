تعادل يوفينتوس مع ضيفه ليتشي بهدف لكل منهما في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (السبت) على ملعب «أليانز ستاديوم»، في إطار الجولة الـ18 من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم.
وبهذا التعادل رفع يوفينتوس رصيده إلى (33) نقطة في المركز الخامس، بينما أصبح رصيد ليتشي (17) نقطة في المركز الـ16.
Juventus drew with their guest Lecce, with each team scoring one goal in the match that took place last night (Saturday) at the "Allianz Stadium," as part of the 18th round of the Italian football league.
With this draw, Juventus raised their points total to (33) in fifth place, while Lecce's points total became (17) in 16th place.