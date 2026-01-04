تعادل يوفينتوس مع ضيفه ليتشي بهدف لكل منهما في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (السبت) على ملعب «أليانز ستاديوم»، في إطار الجولة الـ18 من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم.


وبهذا التعادل رفع يوفينتوس رصيده إلى (33) نقطة في المركز الخامس، بينما أصبح رصيد ليتشي (17) نقطة في المركز الـ16.