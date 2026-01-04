فاز أرسنال على مضيفه بورنموث بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على ملعب «فيتاليتي»، في إطار الجولة الـ20 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.


وحول أرسنال تأخره بهدف إلى الفوز بنتيجة 3-2 أمام مضيفه بورنموث، ليعزز صدارته لترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز. وسجل البرازيلي إيفانيلسون هدفاً مبكراً لبورنموث في الدقيقة 10، ورد أرسنال سريعاً بالتعادل عن طريق مواطنه جابرييل مجاليس في الدقيقة 16.


وفي الشوط الثاني أحرز ديكلان رايس لاعب خط وسط أرسنال هدفين لفريقه بالدقيقتين 54 و71، بينما قلص الفارق إيلي جونيور لصالح بورنموث في الدقيقة 76.


رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 48 نقطة بفارق 6 نقاط عن أستون فيلا أقرب ملاحقيه، قبل اكتمال منافسات الجولة، أما بورنموث الذي كانت بدايته مميزة للغاية هذا الموسم فيحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 23 نقطة.


ويبتعد أرسنال بفارق 7 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثالث برصيد 41 نقطة الذي سيخوض مباراته القادمة مع تشيلسي في إطار الجولة نفسها مساء اليوم (الأحد) عند الساعة 8:30 مساء بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.