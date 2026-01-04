فاز أرسنال على مضيفه بورنموث بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على ملعب «فيتاليتي»، في إطار الجولة الـ20 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
وحول أرسنال تأخره بهدف إلى الفوز بنتيجة 3-2 أمام مضيفه بورنموث، ليعزز صدارته لترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز. وسجل البرازيلي إيفانيلسون هدفاً مبكراً لبورنموث في الدقيقة 10، ورد أرسنال سريعاً بالتعادل عن طريق مواطنه جابرييل مجاليس في الدقيقة 16.
وفي الشوط الثاني أحرز ديكلان رايس لاعب خط وسط أرسنال هدفين لفريقه بالدقيقتين 54 و71، بينما قلص الفارق إيلي جونيور لصالح بورنموث في الدقيقة 76.
رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 48 نقطة بفارق 6 نقاط عن أستون فيلا أقرب ملاحقيه، قبل اكتمال منافسات الجولة، أما بورنموث الذي كانت بدايته مميزة للغاية هذا الموسم فيحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 23 نقطة.
ويبتعد أرسنال بفارق 7 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثالث برصيد 41 نقطة الذي سيخوض مباراته القادمة مع تشيلسي في إطار الجولة نفسها مساء اليوم (الأحد) عند الساعة 8:30 مساء بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.
Arsenal defeated their host Bournemouth with a score of three goals to two in the match that took place yesterday (Saturday) at the "Vitality" Stadium, as part of the 20th round of the English Premier League.
Arsenal turned a one-goal deficit into a 3-2 victory against Bournemouth, strengthening their lead at the top of the Premier League standings. Brazilian Ivanilson scored an early goal for Bournemouth in the 10th minute, and Arsenal quickly equalized through his compatriot Gabriel Magalhães in the 16th minute.
In the second half, Declan Rice, Arsenal's midfielder, scored two goals for his team in the 54th and 71st minutes, while Ely Junior reduced the deficit for Bournemouth in the 76th minute.
Arsenal raised their points total to 48, six points ahead of Aston Villa, their closest rival, before the completion of the round's matches. Meanwhile, Bournemouth, which had a very impressive start to the season, is in 15th place with 23 points.
Arsenal is seven points ahead of Manchester City, who are in third place with 41 points and will play their next match against Chelsea in the same round this evening (Sunday) at 8:30 PM Mecca time.