Arsenal defeated their host Bournemouth with a score of three goals to two in the match that took place yesterday (Saturday) at the "Vitality" Stadium, as part of the 20th round of the English Premier League.



Arsenal turned a one-goal deficit into a 3-2 victory against Bournemouth, strengthening their lead at the top of the Premier League standings. Brazilian Ivanilson scored an early goal for Bournemouth in the 10th minute, and Arsenal quickly equalized through his compatriot Gabriel Magalhães in the 16th minute.



In the second half, Declan Rice, Arsenal's midfielder, scored two goals for his team in the 54th and 71st minutes, while Ely Junior reduced the deficit for Bournemouth in the 76th minute.



Arsenal raised their points total to 48, six points ahead of Aston Villa, their closest rival, before the completion of the round's matches. Meanwhile, Bournemouth, which had a very impressive start to the season, is in 15th place with 23 points.



Arsenal is seven points ahead of Manchester City, who are in third place with 41 points and will play their next match against Chelsea in the same round this evening (Sunday) at 8:30 PM Mecca time.