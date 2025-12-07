وجّه أسطورة ليفربول مايكل أوين انتقادات لاذعة لتصريحات النجم المصري محمد صلاح، عقب مواجهة ليدز يونايتد في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، معتبراً أن ما قاله «لا ينبغي أبداً أن يخرج للإعلام»، خصوصاً في هذا التوقيت الحساس من الموسم.

صلاح يفتح النار

وكان محمد صلاح قد فاجأ الجماهير بتصريحات مثيرة بعد جلوسه على مقاعد البدلاء للمباراة الثالثة توالياً في «البريميرليغ»، مؤكداً أن هناك من لا يرغب في استمراره داخل النادي، ومشيراً إلى انقطاع علاقته بالمدرب آرني سلوت، مع تلميحه إلى توديع جماهير ليفربول في اللقاء المقبل أمام برايتون قبل الانضمام لبعثة منتخب مصر المشاركة في كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025.

رسالة أوين الحاسمة

وعلّق مايكل أوين عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» قائلاً: «أوه يا محمد صلاح.. يمكنني أن أتخيل شعورك، لقد حملت هذا الفريق لسنوات طويلة وفزت بكل ما يمكن الفوز به، لكن كرة القدم لعبة جماعية، ولا يمكنك أن تقول علناً ما قلته بهذه الطريقة».

وأضاف أسطورة «الريدز»: «أنت ذاهب إلى كأس الأمم الأفريقية خلال أسبوع، وكان الأفضل أن تلتزم الصمت، وتستمتع بتمثيل بلدك، ثم تعود لترى كيف ستسير الأمور بعد ذلك».

أرقام الموسم الحالي

وخاض محمد صلاح 19 مباراة بقميص ليفربول هذا الموسم في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 5 أهداف وصنع 3 تمريرات حاسمة، وسط تراجع واضح في معدل مشاركته الأساسية خلال الجولات الأخيرة.

ملف العقد والقيمة

ويمتد عقد النجم المصري مع ليفربول حتى 30 يونيو 2027، فيما تُقدّر قيمته السوقية بنحو 45 مليون يورو، وفق بيانات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، في ظل تكهنات متزايدة حول مستقبله مع الفريق.