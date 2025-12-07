وجّه أسطورة ليفربول مايكل أوين انتقادات لاذعة لتصريحات النجم المصري محمد صلاح، عقب مواجهة ليدز يونايتد في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، معتبراً أن ما قاله «لا ينبغي أبداً أن يخرج للإعلام»، خصوصاً في هذا التوقيت الحساس من الموسم.
صلاح يفتح النار
وكان محمد صلاح قد فاجأ الجماهير بتصريحات مثيرة بعد جلوسه على مقاعد البدلاء للمباراة الثالثة توالياً في «البريميرليغ»، مؤكداً أن هناك من لا يرغب في استمراره داخل النادي، ومشيراً إلى انقطاع علاقته بالمدرب آرني سلوت، مع تلميحه إلى توديع جماهير ليفربول في اللقاء المقبل أمام برايتون قبل الانضمام لبعثة منتخب مصر المشاركة في كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025.
رسالة أوين الحاسمة
وعلّق مايكل أوين عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» قائلاً: «أوه يا محمد صلاح.. يمكنني أن أتخيل شعورك، لقد حملت هذا الفريق لسنوات طويلة وفزت بكل ما يمكن الفوز به، لكن كرة القدم لعبة جماعية، ولا يمكنك أن تقول علناً ما قلته بهذه الطريقة».
وأضاف أسطورة «الريدز»: «أنت ذاهب إلى كأس الأمم الأفريقية خلال أسبوع، وكان الأفضل أن تلتزم الصمت، وتستمتع بتمثيل بلدك، ثم تعود لترى كيف ستسير الأمور بعد ذلك».
أرقام الموسم الحالي
وخاض محمد صلاح 19 مباراة بقميص ليفربول هذا الموسم في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 5 أهداف وصنع 3 تمريرات حاسمة، وسط تراجع واضح في معدل مشاركته الأساسية خلال الجولات الأخيرة.
ملف العقد والقيمة
ويمتد عقد النجم المصري مع ليفربول حتى 30 يونيو 2027، فيما تُقدّر قيمته السوقية بنحو 45 مليون يورو، وفق بيانات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، في ظل تكهنات متزايدة حول مستقبله مع الفريق.
Liverpool legend Michael Owen has sharply criticized the statements made by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah following the match against Leeds United in the Premier League, considering that what he said "should never have been made public," especially at this sensitive time of the season.
Salah Opens Fire
Mohamed Salah surprised fans with provocative statements after sitting on the bench for the third consecutive match in the Premier League, confirming that there are those who do not wish for him to continue at the club, and indicating a breakdown in his relationship with coach Arne Slot, while hinting at saying goodbye to Liverpool fans in the upcoming match against Brighton before joining the Egyptian national team for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.
Owen's Decisive Message
Michael Owen commented via his account on the "X" platform, saying: "Oh, Mohamed Salah... I can imagine how you feel, you have carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win, but football is a team game, and you cannot publicly say what you said in that way."
The Reds legend added: "You are going to the Africa Cup of Nations in a week, and it would have been better to keep quiet and enjoy representing your country, then come back to see how things will go after that."
Current Season Stats
Mohamed Salah has played 19 matches for Liverpool this season across all competitions, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists, amidst a noticeable decline in his starting participation rate in recent rounds.
Contract and Value File
The Egyptian star's contract with Liverpool extends until June 30, 2027, while his market value is estimated at around 45 million euros, according to data from "Transfermarkt," amid increasing speculation about his future with the team.