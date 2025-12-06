تعادل ليفربول مع مضيفه ليدز يونايتد بثلاثة أهداف لكل منهما، في مواجهة مثيرة جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «آيلاند رود»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).
وجلس النجم المصري محمد صلاح على مقاعد بدلاء ليفربول طوال المباراة بقرار فني من المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت.
شوط ثانٍ مشتعل
بعد شوط أول خالٍ من الأهداف، افتتح ليفربول التسجيل عبر هوغو إيكيتيكي في الدقيقة 48، قبل أن يعزز اللاعب نفسه التقدم بهدف ثانٍ بعد دقيقتين فقط، ليمنح فريقه أفضلية كبيرة مع بداية الشوط الثاني.
انتفاضة ليدز
ونجح ليدز يونايتد في العودة إلى أجواء المباراة بتقليص الفارق عن طريق دومينيك كالفيرت ليوين في الدقيقة 73 من ركلة جزاء، ثم أدرك أنطوان ستاخ التعادل سريعاً بعد ذلك بدقيقتين.
إثارة حتى اللحظات الأخيرة
واستعاد ليفربول تقدمه بهدف ثالث سجله دومينيك سوبوسلاي في الدقيقة 80، لكن ليدز لم يرفع الراية البيضاء، ليتمكن الياباني أو تاناكا من خطف هدف التعادل القاتل في الدقيقة 90+6، ليحرم «الريدز» من فوز كان في متناول اليد.
وتعد هذه المباراة الثانية على التوالي التي يفشل فيها ليفربول في تحقيق الانتصار، بعد تعادله الجولة الماضية مع سندرلاند.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذا التعثر، ارتفع رصيد ليفربول إلى 23 نقطة في المركز الثامن، فيما رفع ليدز رصيده إلى 15 نقطة في المركز الـ16.
Liverpool drew with their hosts Leeds United with three goals each, in an exciting match that took place today (Saturday) at the "Elland Road" stadium, as part of the 15th round of the English Premier League.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah sat on the Liverpool bench for the entire match due to a tactical decision by Dutch coach Arne Slot.
Fiery Second Half
After a goalless first half, Liverpool opened the scoring through Hugo Ekitike in the 48th minute, before the same player doubled the lead just two minutes later, giving his team a significant advantage at the start of the second half.
Leeds' Comeback
Leeds United managed to get back into the game by narrowing the gap through Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 73rd minute from a penalty, and then Antoine Stach quickly equalized just two minutes later.
Excitement Until the Last Moments
Liverpool regained their lead with a third goal scored by Dominik Szoboszlai in the 80th minute, but Leeds did not give up, as Japanese player O Tanaka managed to snatch a last-minute equalizer in the 90+6 minute, depriving the "Reds" of a victory that was within reach.
This is the second consecutive match in which Liverpool has failed to secure a win, following their draw last round with Sunderland.
Team Standings
With this setback, Liverpool's points tally rose to 23, placing them in eighth position, while Leeds raised their tally to 15 points, sitting in 16th place.