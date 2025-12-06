تعادل ليفربول مع مضيفه ليدز يونايتد بثلاثة أهداف لكل منهما، في مواجهة مثيرة جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «آيلاند رود»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

وجلس النجم المصري محمد صلاح على مقاعد بدلاء ليفربول طوال المباراة بقرار فني من المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت.

شوط ثانٍ مشتعل

بعد شوط أول خالٍ من الأهداف، افتتح ليفربول التسجيل عبر هوغو إيكيتيكي في الدقيقة 48، قبل أن يعزز اللاعب نفسه التقدم بهدف ثانٍ بعد دقيقتين فقط، ليمنح فريقه أفضلية كبيرة مع بداية الشوط الثاني.

انتفاضة ليدز

ونجح ليدز يونايتد في العودة إلى أجواء المباراة بتقليص الفارق عن طريق دومينيك كالفيرت ليوين في الدقيقة 73 من ركلة جزاء، ثم أدرك أنطوان ستاخ التعادل سريعاً بعد ذلك بدقيقتين.

إثارة حتى اللحظات الأخيرة

واستعاد ليفربول تقدمه بهدف ثالث سجله دومينيك سوبوسلاي في الدقيقة 80، لكن ليدز لم يرفع الراية البيضاء، ليتمكن الياباني أو تاناكا من خطف هدف التعادل القاتل في الدقيقة 90+6، ليحرم «الريدز» من فوز كان في متناول اليد.

وتعد هذه المباراة الثانية على التوالي التي يفشل فيها ليفربول في تحقيق الانتصار، بعد تعادله الجولة الماضية مع سندرلاند.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا التعثر، ارتفع رصيد ليفربول إلى 23 نقطة في المركز الثامن، فيما رفع ليدز رصيده إلى 15 نقطة في المركز الـ16.