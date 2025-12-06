Liverpool drew with their hosts Leeds United with three goals each, in an exciting match that took place today (Saturday) at the "Elland Road" stadium, as part of the 15th round of the English Premier League.

The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah sat on the Liverpool bench for the entire match due to a tactical decision by Dutch coach Arne Slot.

Fiery Second Half

After a goalless first half, Liverpool opened the scoring through Hugo Ekitike in the 48th minute, before the same player doubled the lead just two minutes later, giving his team a significant advantage at the start of the second half.

Leeds' Comeback

Leeds United managed to get back into the game by narrowing the gap through Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 73rd minute from a penalty, and then Antoine Stach quickly equalized just two minutes later.

Excitement Until the Last Moments

Liverpool regained their lead with a third goal scored by Dominik Szoboszlai in the 80th minute, but Leeds did not give up, as Japanese player O Tanaka managed to snatch a last-minute equalizer in the 90+6 minute, depriving the "Reds" of a victory that was within reach.

This is the second consecutive match in which Liverpool has failed to secure a win, following their draw last round with Sunderland.

Team Standings

With this setback, Liverpool's points tally rose to 23, placing them in eighth position, while Leeds raised their tally to 15 points, sitting in 16th place.