حقق مانشستر سيتي فوزاً كبيراً على ضيفه سندرلاند بثلاثة أهداف دون رد، في المواجهة التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الاتحاد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).
تفوق سماوي في الشوط الأول
أنهى «السماوي» الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدفين، حملا توقيع روبن دياز ويوشكو غفارديول في الدقيقتين 31 و35، وسط سيطرة واضحة من أصحاب الأرض.
وفي الشوط الثاني، أضاف فيل فودين الهدف الثالث لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة 65، قبل أن يتلقى لاعب سندرلاند لوك أونين بطاقة حمراء في الدقيقة 90+5.
ترتيب الفريقين بعد المباراة
بهذا الفوز، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 31 نقطة في المركز الثاني، ليُقلّص الفارق إلى نقطتين فقط مع أرسنال المتصدر.
في المقابل، تجمّد رصيد سندرلاند عند 23 نقطة في المركز السابع، متلقياً الخسارة الرابعة له هذا الموسم.
Manchester City achieved a significant victory over their guest Sunderland with three goals to none, in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium, as part of the 15th round of the English Premier League.
Sky Blue Dominance in the First Half
The "Sky Blues" ended the first half leading by two goals, scored by Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol in the 31st and 35th minutes, amidst clear control from the home team.
In the second half, Phil Foden added the third goal for Manchester City in the 65th minute, before Sunderland's Luke O'Nien received a red card in the 90+5 minute.
Standings of the Teams After the Match
With this victory, Manchester City raised their points to 31, sitting in second place, narrowing the gap to just two points with the league leaders Arsenal.
On the other hand, Sunderland's points remained at 23 in seventh place, suffering their fourth loss of the season.