Manchester City achieved a significant victory over their guest Sunderland with three goals to none, in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium, as part of the 15th round of the English Premier League.

Sky Blue Dominance in the First Half

The "Sky Blues" ended the first half leading by two goals, scored by Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol in the 31st and 35th minutes, amidst clear control from the home team.

In the second half, Phil Foden added the third goal for Manchester City in the 65th minute, before Sunderland's Luke O'Nien received a red card in the 90+5 minute.

Standings of the Teams After the Match

With this victory, Manchester City raised their points to 31, sitting in second place, narrowing the gap to just two points with the league leaders Arsenal.

On the other hand, Sunderland's points remained at 23 in seventh place, suffering their fourth loss of the season.