حقق مانشستر سيتي فوزاً كبيراً على ضيفه سندرلاند بثلاثة أهداف دون رد، في المواجهة التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الاتحاد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

تفوق سماوي في الشوط الأول

أنهى «السماوي» الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدفين، حملا توقيع روبن دياز ويوشكو غفارديول في الدقيقتين 31 و35، وسط سيطرة واضحة من أصحاب الأرض.

وفي الشوط الثاني، أضاف فيل فودين الهدف الثالث لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة 65، قبل أن يتلقى لاعب سندرلاند لوك أونين بطاقة حمراء في الدقيقة 90+5.

ترتيب الفريقين بعد المباراة

بهذا الفوز، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 31 نقطة في المركز الثاني، ليُقلّص الفارق إلى نقطتين فقط مع أرسنال المتصدر.

في المقابل، تجمّد رصيد سندرلاند عند 23 نقطة في المركز السابع، متلقياً الخسارة الرابعة له هذا الموسم.