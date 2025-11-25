رغم العقوبة.. رونالدو جاهز لافتتاح كأس العالم 2026

The International Football Federation (FIFA) announced today (Tuesday) that it has imposed a penalty on Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo following the red card he received in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo received a red card in the second-to-last round of the qualifiers after he elbowed Irish player O'Shea in the back, and as a result, he missed the final round match against Armenia, which ended in a 9-1 victory for Portugal, officially securing their qualification for the World Cup.

FIFA decided to suspend Ronaldo for three matches, with the execution of a two-match suspension being deferred, making him eligible to participate in the opening round of the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Last World Cup Appearance

The captain of the Portuguese national team recently stated that the upcoming edition of the World Cup will be the last in his career due to his advancing age, as he will be 41 years old at the time of the tournament.

The Al Nassr star indicated that he plans to end his football career definitively within a year or two.