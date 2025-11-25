أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، توقيع عقوبة على النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، على خلفية الطرد الذي تعرض له في تصفيات كأس العالم 2026.

وكان رونالدو قد تلقّى بطاقة حمراء في الجولة قبل الأخيرة من التصفيات، بعدما تدخل بمرفقه الأيمن على ظهر اللاعب الإيرلندي أوشيا، وغاب إثر ذلك عن مباراة الجولة الأخيرة أمام أرمينيا، التي انتهت بفوز البرتغال 9-1 وحجز بطاقة التأهل رسمياً إلى المونديال.

وقرر «فيفا» إيقاف رونالدو ثلاث مباريات، مع تعليق تنفيذ عقوبة مباراتين، ليصبح بذلك مؤهلاً للمشاركة في الجولة الافتتاحية لبطولة كأس العالم 2026، المقرر إقامتها في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.

رغم العقوبة.. رونالدو جاهز لافتتاح كأس العالم 2026

الظهور المونديالي الأخير

وكان قائد المنتخب البرتغالي قد صرّح أخيراً بأن النسخة القادمة من المونديال ستكون الأخيرة في مسيرته، نظراً لتقدّمه في العمر، إذ سيبلغ 41 عاماً وقت إقامة البطولة.

وأشار نجم النصر إلى أنه يخطط لإنهاء مسيرته الكروية بشكل نهائي خلال عام أو عامين.