أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني غياب حارس مرماه تيبو كورتوا عن المباراة المرتقبة ضد أولمبياكوس اليوناني، المقررة غداً (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
ريال مدريد يعلن غياب كورتوا عن مواجهة أولمبياكوس
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «بعد الفحوصات الطبية التي أجريت اليوم للاعبنا تيبو كورتوا من قبل الطاقم الطبي لريال مدريد، تبينت إصابته بعدوى فايروسية في الجهاز الهضمي».

وأضاف البيان: «سيغيب كورتوا عن رحلة الفريق إلى أثينا، وستتم متابعة حالته الصحية».

لونين يحرس عرين الريال

ومن المقرر أن يحرس الأوكراني أندري لونين مرمى ريال مدريد في مواجهة أولمبياكوس، وفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية.

ويحتل ريال مدريد المركز السابع في جدول ترتيب أبطال أوروبا برصيد تسع نقاط، من ثلاث انتصارات وهزيمة واحدة كانت أمام ليفربول الإنجليزي بهدف دون رد في الجولة الماضية.