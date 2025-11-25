ريال مدريد يعلن غياب كورتوا عن مواجهة أولمبياكوس

أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني غياب حارس مرماه تيبو كورتوا عن المباراة المرتقبة ضد أولمبياكوس اليوناني، المقررة غداً (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «بعد الفحوصات الطبية التي أجريت اليوم للاعبنا تيبو كورتوا من قبل الطاقم الطبي لريال مدريد، تبينت إصابته بعدوى فايروسية في الجهاز الهضمي».
وأضاف البيان: «سيغيب كورتوا عن رحلة الفريق إلى أثينا، وستتم متابعة حالته الصحية».
لونين يحرس عرين الريال
ومن المقرر أن يحرس الأوكراني أندري لونين مرمى ريال مدريد في مواجهة أولمبياكوس، وفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية.
ويحتل ريال مدريد المركز السابع في جدول ترتيب أبطال أوروبا برصيد تسع نقاط، من ثلاث انتصارات وهزيمة واحدة كانت أمام ليفربول الإنجليزي بهدف دون رد في الجولة الماضية.
Real Madrid has announced that their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the highly anticipated match against Greek side Olympiacos, scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League. The club stated in a release on their website: "After the medical examinations conducted today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the medical staff of Real Madrid, it was found that he has contracted a viral infection in the digestive system."
The statement added: "Courtois will miss the team's trip to Athens, and his health condition will be monitored."
Lunin to Guard Real's Goal
Ukrainian Andriy Lunin is set to guard Real Madrid's goal in the match against Olympiacos, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca."
Real Madrid currently sits in seventh place in the Champions League standings with nine points, from three wins and one defeat, which was against English side Liverpool by a score of one goal to nil in the last round.