ريال مدريد يعلن غياب كورتوا عن مواجهة أولمبياكوس

Real Madrid has announced that their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the highly anticipated match against Greek side Olympiacos, scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.

The club stated in a release on their website: "After the medical examinations conducted today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the medical staff of Real Madrid, it was found that he has contracted a viral infection in the digestive system."

The statement added: "Courtois will miss the team's trip to Athens, and his health condition will be monitored."

Lunin to Guard Real's Goal

Ukrainian Andriy Lunin is set to guard Real Madrid's goal in the match against Olympiacos, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca."

Real Madrid currently sits in seventh place in the Champions League standings with nine points, from three wins and one defeat, which was against English side Liverpool by a score of one goal to nil in the last round.