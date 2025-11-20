In one of the oddities of football, the Spanish club Barcelona asked the team's striker Robert Lewandowski to stop scoring goals in the 2022-2023 season.

In the book "The Real Lewandowski," which narrates the biography of the Polish star, the author Sebastian Staszewski claimed that Barcelona urged Lewandowski to stop scoring goals.

He added that two matches before the end of the 2022-2023 season, and with Barcelona set to win the La Liga title under then-coach Xavi Hernandez, Lewandowski was summoned for a discussion with several senior executives, while he was leading the league's top scorers list with 23 goals, comfortably ahead of his closest competitors.

He continued that the board members told the team's striker: "Robert, we need you to stop scoring goals in the last two matches."

Lewandowski "Shocked"

He clarified that the striker was shocked by this strange request, as in his decades-long football career, no club had ever asked him to stop scoring.

The Reason is Not Technical!

He explained that Barcelona, which is still suffering from a significant financial crisis, had a clause in the contract for the player's purchase from Bayern Munich, stating that if Lewandowski scored 25 goals in the league, he would have to pay an additional amount of 2.5 million euros to the German club. Lewandowski played the remaining two matches in full but did not score in either of them, yet he secured the title of top scorer in La Liga, surpassing former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.