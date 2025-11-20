في واحدة من غرائب كرة القدم، طلب نادي برشلونة الإسباني من مهاجم الفريق روبرت ليفاندوفسكي التوقف عن تسجيل الأهداف في موسم 2022-2023.

وفي كتاب «ليفاندوفسكي الحقيقي» الذي يروي السيرة الذاتية للنجم البولندي، زعم الكاتب سيباستيان ستاشيفسكي أن برشلونة حثّ ليفاندوفسكي على التوقف عن تسجيل الأهداف.

وأضاف أنه قبل مباراتين من نهاية موسم 2022-2023، وتتويج برشلونة بلقب الدوري الإسباني بقيادة المدرب آنذاك تشافي هيرنانديز، اُستدعي ليفاندوفسكي للنقاش مع عدد من كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين، وكان يتصدر وقتها قائمة هدافي الدوري برصيد 23 هدفاً، متقدماً بفارق مريح على أقرب منافسيه.

وتابع أن أعضاء مجلس الإدارة قال لمهاجم الفريق: «روبرت، نحن بحاجة إلى أن تتوقف عن تسجيل الأهداف في المباراتين الأخيرتين».

ليفاندوفسكي «مصدوم»

وأوضح أن المهاجم صُدم من هذا الطلب الغريب، ففي مسيرته الكروية الممتدة لعقود، لم يطلب منه أي نادٍ التوقف عن التسجيل.

السبب ليس فنياً!

وأوضح أن برشلونة، الذي لا يزال يعاني من أزمة مالية كبيرة، كان لديه بندٌ في عقد شراء اللاعب من بايرن ميونخ، إذا سجل ليفاندوفسكي 25 هدفاً في الدوري، فسيكون عليه دفع مبلغ إضافي قدره 2.5 مليون يورو للنادي الألماني. ولعب ليفاندوفسكي المباراتين المتبقيتين بالكامل لكنه لم يُسجل في أيٍّ منهما، لكنه حسم لقب هداف الدوري الإسباني متفوقاً على نجم ريال مدريد السابق كريم بنزيما.