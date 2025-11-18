اكتسح منتخب التشيك ضيفه جبل طارق بـ 6 أهداف دون رد، مساء الإثنين، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة للمجموعة 12 من تصفيات أوروبا المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026 في أمريكا والمكسيك وكندا.
ورفع منتخب التشيك رصيده إلى 16 نقطة في المركز الثاني، بفارق ست نقاط خلف كرواتيا، التي ضمنت التأهل مباشرة للمونديال، فيما سيخوض منتخب التشيك الملحق.
على الجانب الآخر، تذيل منتخب جبل طارق الترتيب دون رصيد من النقاط. وفي مباراة أخرى بنفس الجولة، أنهى منتخب كرواتيا -المتأهل سلفاً- مشواره في التصفيات بالفوز على الجبل الأسود 3 - 2.
وقلب المنتخب الكرواتي النتيجة بعدما كان متأخراً بنتيجة هدفين دون مقابل ليتمكن من تسجيل ثلاثة أهداف وينهي مشواره في التصفيات بالفوز بعد ضمان تأهله للنهائيات.
The Czech Republic national team overwhelmed their guest, Gibraltar, with a score of 6 goals to none on Monday evening, in the eighth round of Group 12 of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
The Czech Republic team raised their points total to 16, securing second place, six points behind Croatia, which has already qualified directly for the World Cup, while the Czech team will enter the playoff.
On the other hand, Gibraltar's national team finished at the bottom of the standings with no points. In another match of the same round, the already qualified Croatia concluded their qualifying campaign with a 3-2 victory over Montenegro.
The Croatian team turned the match around after being down by two goals to none, managing to score three goals and finishing their qualifying journey with a win after securing their spot in the finals.