اكتسح منتخب التشيك ضيفه جبل طارق بـ 6 أهداف دون رد، مساء الإثنين، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة للمجموعة 12 من تصفيات أوروبا المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026 في أمريكا والمكسيك وكندا.


ورفع منتخب التشيك رصيده إلى 16 نقطة في المركز الثاني، بفارق ست نقاط خلف كرواتيا، التي ضمنت التأهل مباشرة للمونديال، فيما سيخوض منتخب التشيك الملحق.


على الجانب الآخر، تذيل منتخب جبل طارق الترتيب دون رصيد من النقاط. وفي مباراة أخرى بنفس الجولة، أنهى منتخب كرواتيا -المتأهل سلفاً- مشواره في التصفيات بالفوز على الجبل الأسود 3 - 2.


وقلب المنتخب الكرواتي النتيجة بعدما كان متأخراً بنتيجة هدفين دون مقابل ليتمكن من تسجيل ثلاثة أهداف وينهي مشواره في التصفيات بالفوز بعد ضمان تأهله للنهائيات.