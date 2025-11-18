The Czech Republic national team overwhelmed their guest, Gibraltar, with a score of 6 goals to none on Monday evening, in the eighth round of Group 12 of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.



The Czech Republic team raised their points total to 16, securing second place, six points behind Croatia, which has already qualified directly for the World Cup, while the Czech team will enter the playoff.



On the other hand, Gibraltar's national team finished at the bottom of the standings with no points. In another match of the same round, the already qualified Croatia concluded their qualifying campaign with a 3-2 victory over Montenegro.



The Croatian team turned the match around after being down by two goals to none, managing to score three goals and finishing their qualifying journey with a win after securing their spot in the finals.