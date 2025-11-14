حقق منتخب الكونغو الديموقراطية فوزاً قاتلاً على الكاميرون بهدف دون رد مساء الخميس في نصف نهائي الملحق الأفريقي المؤهل إلى كأس العالم 2026 المقام في المغرب.
جاء هدف المباراة الوحيد عن طريق مبيمبا في الدقيقة 90+1، بعدما أفلت من الرقابة عند القائم البعيد ليتلقى ركلة ركنية نفذها برايان سيبينجا ويسددها مباشرة في الشباك، ليحسم بطاقة التأهل بطريقة درامية.
وسيلتقي منتخب الكونغو الديموقراطية مع نيجيريا في نهائي الملحق في الرباط الأحد القادم، بعد أن تغلبت النسور الخضراء على الغابون بـ4 أهداف مقابل هدف في مباراة شهدت أشواطاً إضافية مساء أمس.
صراع على بطاقة الملحق العالمي
وسيضمن الفائز في مباراة الأحد مكانه في الملحق العالمي المقرر في مارس القادم، حيث ستتنافس 6 منتخبات على مقعدين فقط للتأهل إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026.
The Democratic Republic of Congo achieved a dramatic victory over Cameroon with a score of 1-0 on Thursday evening in the semi-finals of the African playoff for the 2026 World Cup held in Morocco.
The only goal of the match came from Mbeimba in the 90+1 minute, after he escaped the marking at the far post to receive a corner kick executed by Brian Sibinga and shot it directly into the net, securing the qualification in a dramatic fashion.
The Democratic Republic of Congo will face Nigeria in the playoff final in Rabat next Sunday, after the Super Eagles defeated Gabon with a score of 4 goals to 1 in a match that saw extra time last night.
Battle for the Global Playoff Spot
The winner of Sunday’s match will secure a place in the global playoff scheduled for next March, where 6 teams will compete for only 2 spots to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals.