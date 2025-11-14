حقق منتخب الكونغو الديموقراطية فوزاً قاتلاً على الكاميرون بهدف دون رد مساء الخميس في نصف نهائي الملحق الأفريقي المؤهل إلى كأس العالم 2026 المقام في المغرب.

جاء هدف المباراة الوحيد عن طريق مبيمبا في الدقيقة 90+1، بعدما أفلت من الرقابة عند القائم البعيد ليتلقى ركلة ركنية نفذها برايان سيبينجا ويسددها مباشرة في الشباك، ليحسم بطاقة التأهل بطريقة درامية.

وسيلتقي منتخب الكونغو الديموقراطية مع نيجيريا في نهائي الملحق في الرباط الأحد القادم، بعد أن تغلبت النسور الخضراء على الغابون بـ4 أهداف مقابل هدف في مباراة شهدت أشواطاً إضافية مساء أمس.

صراع على بطاقة الملحق العالمي

وسيضمن الفائز في مباراة الأحد مكانه في الملحق العالمي المقرر في مارس القادم، حيث ستتنافس 6 منتخبات على مقعدين فقط للتأهل إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026.