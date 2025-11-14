The Democratic Republic of Congo achieved a dramatic victory over Cameroon with a score of 1-0 on Thursday evening in the semi-finals of the African playoff for the 2026 World Cup held in Morocco.

The only goal of the match came from Mbeimba in the 90+1 minute, after he escaped the marking at the far post to receive a corner kick executed by Brian Sibinga and shot it directly into the net, securing the qualification in a dramatic fashion.

The Democratic Republic of Congo will face Nigeria in the playoff final in Rabat next Sunday, after the Super Eagles defeated Gabon with a score of 4 goals to 1 in a match that saw extra time last night.

Battle for the Global Playoff Spot

The winner of Sunday’s match will secure a place in the global playoff scheduled for next March, where 6 teams will compete for only 2 spots to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals.