The French national team has officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup after defeating their Ukrainian guest with a clean four-goal sweep in the match that took place on Thursday evening at the "Parc des Princes" stadium as part of the fifth round of the European qualifiers.

The French team waited until the 55th minute to open the scoring through their captain Kylian Mbappé from a penalty kick, in an emotionally charged match held on the tenth anniversary of the attacks that claimed the lives of 130 people in Paris.

Michael Olise doubled France's lead with a second goal in the 76th minute after an assist from Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté, before Mbappé returned to score the third goal for the "Blues" in the 83rd minute.

Hugo Ekitike capped off France's scoring spree by netting the fourth goal just two minutes before the end of regular time, securing a significant victory for the team and confirming their qualification for the upcoming World Cup.

Group E Standings:

1- France - 13 points

2- Iceland - 7 points

3- Ukraine - 7 points

4- Azerbaijan - 1 point

According to the European qualifying system, the top teams qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the second-placed teams will play playoff matches to determine the remaining qualifiers.