تأهل منتخب فرنسا رسمياً إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 بعد اكتساحه ضيفه الأوكراني برباعية نظيفة في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الخميس على ملعب «بارك دي برانس» ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من التصفيات الأوروبية.

انتظر المنتخب الفرنسي حتى الدقيقة 55 لافتتاح التسجيل عن طريق قائده كيليان مبابي من ركلة جزاء، في مباراة مشحونة عاطفياً أقيمت في الذكرى العاشرة للهجمات التي أودت بحياة 130 شخصاً في باريس.

وضاعف مايكل أوليس تقدم فرنسا بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 76 بعد صناعة من نجم الاتحاد نغولو كانتي، قبل أن يعود مبابي لتسجيل الهدف الثالث لصالح «الديوك» في الدقيقة 83.

واختتم هوغو إيكيتيكي سلسلة أهداف فرنسا بتسجيل الهدف الرابع قبل دقيقتين من نهاية الوقت الأصلي، ليمنح الفريق الفوز الكبير ويؤكد تأهله للمونديال القادم.

ترتيب المجموعة الخامسة:

1- فرنسا - 13 نقطة

2- أيسلندا - 7 نقاط

3- أوكرانيا - 7 نقاط

4- أذربيجان - نقطة واحدة

وبحسب نظام التصفيات الأوروبية، يتأهل أصحاب المركز الأول مباشرة إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، فيما يخوض أصحاب المركز الثاني مباريات فاصلة لتحديد بقية المتأهلين.