The Portugal national team suffered a surprising defeat against their Irish counterpart, losing 2-0 in the match held at the "Aviva" Stadium, as part of the fifth round of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Troy Parrott opened the scoring for the Ireland team in the 17th minute, before the same player added the second goal in the 45th minute.

Ronaldo's Red Card Turns the Tide

In the 61st minute of the match, a significant turning point occurred when the captain of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, was sent off after a challenge with his right elbow on Irish player O'Shea.

The referee initially showed a yellow card to Ronaldo, but then reviewed the play using VAR and changed his decision to a red card.

A Blow to Qualification Hopes

The Portugal team needed to win this match to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but the unexpected defeat against Ireland delayed their official qualification and intensified the competition in the group.

Group Six Standings:

1- Portugal – 10 points

2- Hungary – 8 points

3- Ireland – 7 points

4- Armenia – 3 points

According to the European qualifying system, the teams that finish in first place qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup finals, while the second-placed teams will play playoff matches to determine qualification.