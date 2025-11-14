تكبد منتخب البرتغال خسارة مفاجئة أمام نظيره الأيرلندي بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «أفيفا»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من التصفيات الأوروبية المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم 2026.

افتتح تروي باروت التسجيل لمنتخب أيرلندا في الدقيقة 17، قبل أن يعود اللاعب نفسه ويضيف الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 45.

طرد رونالدو يقلب الموازين

وشهدت الدقيقة 61 من عمر اللقاء نقطة تحول كبيرة، بعدما تعرض قائد المنتخب البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو للطرد، إثر تدخل بمرفقه الأيمن على ظهر اللاعب الأيرلندي أوشيا.

وأشهر الحكم في البداية البطاقة الصفراء في وجه رونالدو، قبل أن يعود لتقنية الفيديو (VAR) ويبدل قراره إلى البطاقة الحمراء.

ضربة في طريق التأهل

وكان منتخب البرتغال بحاجة إلى الفوز في هذه المباراة لضمان التأهل إلى مونديال 2026، إلا أن السقوط المفاجئ أمام أيرلندا أجّل تأهله الرسمي، وأشعل المنافسة في المجموعة.

ترتيب المجموعة السادسة:

1- البرتغال – 10 نقاط

2- المجر – 8 نقاط

3- أيرلندا – 7 نقاط

4- أرمينيا – 3 نقاط

وبحسب نظام التصفيات الأوروبية، يتأهل أصحاب المركز الأول مباشرة إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، فيما يخوض أصحاب المركز الثاني مباريات فاصلة لحسم التأهل.