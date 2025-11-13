The coach of the Angola national team, Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle, confirmed that facing Argentina represents a real opportunity to measure the progress of his team against the current world champion, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The "Black Antelopes" will meet Argentina tomorrow (Friday) at the November 11 Stadium, as part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence.

Beaumelle said in exclusive statements to "Okaz": "Playing against Argentina is a great opportunity to know our true position against the number one team in the world. We are still in the preparation phase for the Africa Cup of Nations, so we must continue to work according to the plans we started during the international break last October."

He added: "At the same time, I ask the players to enjoy this moment, because facing the world champion does not happen often in a player's life. It is an exceptional opportunity to play a match of this magnitude, but we will only enjoy it if we are truly ready to challenge Argentina for the full 90 minutes."

Will the Angola national team achieve a historic surprise?

Regarding the possibility of achieving a historic surprise against Argentina, Beaumelle continued: "We aim to make the Angolan people proud and happy. We know we will face a complete and technically and physically exceptional team, capable of quick build-up, breaking lines, and scoring at any moment, whether through individual skill or collective effort. Therefore, we must exert great effort both with and without the ball, and play as a united team, as this is the only way to keep up with the world champion."

He revealed that he has prepared two different plans; the first in case Messi participates, and the second if he does not start, as Argentina changes its style of play in his absence, confirming: "In both cases, the match remains extremely difficult."

When asked how to deal specifically with Messi, he said: "The problem is not who will mark him, because Argentina does not only have Messi, but a group of distinguished players. That is why we must work as a complete team; otherwise, we will have no chance to compete."

The best players in history

As for the debate about who is the best player in the history of football, he replied: "We are fortunate to have lived through the eras of Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff, Platini, Zidane, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, and Salah. It is similar to what happens in tennis between Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. We just have to enjoy it. I have faced Ronaldo, Neymar, and Salah, and I will face Messi tomorrow, and this is something I take pride in."

He noted that "if I had the opportunity to talk to Messi, I would thank him for all the happiness he has given us over the past two decades and for the inspiration he has instilled in the hearts of fans."

A message of support for "Chico Panza"

In conclusion, Beaumelle spoke about the criticism faced by Zamalek and Angola national team striker Chico Panza, saying: "Panza is a distinguished and hardworking player with great abilities, and he has delivered excellent collective performances with the national team in the last matches. I believe in his abilities, and I trust that he will show his best, whether with Zamalek or with Angola. He just needs to realize the extent of his potential, and we are all waiting for more from him."