أكد مدرب منتخب أنغولا الفرنسي باتريس بوميل أن مواجهة الأرجنتين تمثل فرصة حقيقية لقياس مدى تطور فريقه أمام بطل العالم الحالي، قبل المشاركة في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025.

ويلتقي منتخب «الغزلان السوداء» مع الأرجنتين، غداً (الجمعة)، على ملعب 11 نوفمبر، ضمن فعاليات الاحتفال بالذكرى الخمسين لاستقلال أنغولا.

وقال بوميل في تصريحات خاصة إلى «عكاظ»: «اللعب أمام الأرجنتين فرصة كبيرة لمعرفة موقعنا الحقيقي أمام المنتخب رقم واحد في العالم. نحن ما زلنا في مرحلة التحضير لكأس الأمم الأفريقية، ولذلك علينا أن نواصل العمل وفق الخطط التي بدأناها منذ فترة التوقف الدولية في أكتوبر الماضي».

وأضاف: «في الوقت ذاته، أطلب من اللاعبين الاستمتاع بهذه اللحظة، لأن مواجهة بطل العالم لا تتكرر كثيراً في حياة اللاعب. إنها فرصة استثنائية لخوض مباراة بهذا الحجم، لكننا لن نستمتع بها إلا إذا كنا مستعدين فعلاً لتحدي الأرجنتين طوال 90 دقيقة».

هل يحقق منتخب أنغولا مفاجأة تاريخية؟

وعن إمكانية تحقيق مفاجأة تاريخية أمام الأرجنتين، تابع بوميل: «نسعى لنجعل الشعب الأنغولي فخوراً وسعيداً. ندرك أننا سنواجه منتخباً متكاملاً ومميزاً فنياً وبدنياً، يمتلك القدرة على البناء السريع وكسر الخطوط والتسجيل في أي لحظة، سواء بمهارة فردية أو عمل جماعي. لذلك علينا أن نبذل مجهوداً كبيراً بالكرة ومن دونها، وأن نلعب كفريق واحد، فهذه هي الطريقة الوحيدة لمجاراة بطل العالم».

وكشف إعداد خطتين مختلفتين؛ الأولى في حال مشاركة ميسي، والثانية إذا لم يبدأ أساسياً، لأن الأرجنتين تغير طريقة لعبها في غيابه، مؤكداً: «في الحالتين المواجهة تبقى صعبة للغاية».

وعن كيفية التعامل مع ميسي تحديداً، قال: «المشكلة ليست من سيراقبه، لأن الأرجنتين لا تمتلك ميسي فقط، بل مجموعة من اللاعبين المتميزين. ولهذا يجب أن نعمل كفريق متكامل، وإلا فلن تكون لنا أي فرصة للمنافسة».

أفضل اللاعبين في التاريخ

أما عن الجدل حول من هو أفضل لاعب في تاريخ كرة القدم، فأجاب: «نحن محظوظون لأننا عشنا عصور بيليه ومارادونا وكرويف وبلاتيني وزيدان ورونالدو ورونالدينيو وميسي ونيمار ومبابي وصلاح. الأمر يشبه ما يحدث في التنس بين فيدرر ونادال ودجوكوفيتش. علينا فقط أن نستمتع. لقد واجهت رونالدو ونيمار وصلاح، وسأواجه ميسي غداً، وهذا أمر أفتخر به».

ولفت إلى أنه «لو أتيحت لي فرصة الحديث مع ميسي، سأشكره على كل السعادة التي منحها لنا طوال عقدين، وعلى الإلهام الذي بثّه في نفوس المشجعين».

رسالة دعم لـ«شيكو بانزا»

وفي ختام حديثه، تحدث بوميل عن الانتقادات التي يتعرض لها مهاجم الزمالك والمنتخب الأنغولي شيكو بانزا، قائلاً: «بانزا لاعب مميز ومجتهد ويمتلك قدرات كبيرة، وقدم أداءً جماعياً ممتازاً مع المنتخب في آخر المباريات. أنا أؤمن بقدراته، وأثق بأنه سيُظهر أفضل ما لديه، سواء مع الزمالك أو مع أنغولا. فقط عليه أن يدرك حجم إمكاناته، ونحن جميعاً ننتظر منه المزيد».