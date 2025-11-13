يبدو أن نادي باريس سان جيرمان لم ينسَ بعد خسارة نجمه كيليان مبابي مجاناً لصالح ريال مدريد في صيف 2024، إذ بدأ بطل أوروبا في التخطيط لصفقة انتقامية مدوية من خلال استهداف نجم «الملكي» فينيسيوس جونيور.

وذكرت صحيفة «دون بالون» الإسبانية، أن موقف فينيسيوس في ريال مدريد بات معقداً خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بسبب توتر علاقته بمدرب الفريق تشابي ألونسو، إلى جانب مطالبه المالية المرتفعة لتمديد عقده.

الخليفي يخطط بصبر

وبحسب التقرير، فإن رئيس باريس سان جيرمان ناصر الخليفي، وضع خطة طويلة المدى لخطف فينيسيوس، إذ ألغى فكرة تقديم عرض لريال مدريد، مفضلاً الانتظار حتى نهاية عقد اللاعب في صيف 2027 لضمه مجاناً.

مكافأة تاريخية

وتابعت أن باريس سان جيرمان مستعد لتقديم مكافأة توقيع تاريخية تتجاوز 100 مليون يورو، لإقناع فينيسيوس بالانضمام إلى صفوفه.

وفقاً لتقارير صحفية، فإن فينيسيوس يرغب في رفع راتبه من 15 مليون يورو سنوياً إلى 23 مليون يورو بزيادة قدرها 8 ملايين، لتمديد عقده، وهو ما ترفضه إدارة ناديه.