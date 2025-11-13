It seems that Paris Saint-Germain has not yet forgotten the loss of their star Kylian Mbappé for free to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, as the European champions have begun planning a sensational revenge deal by targeting the "Royal" star Vinícius Júnior.

The Spanish newspaper "Don Balón" reported that Vinícius's position at Real Madrid has become complicated recently due to the tension in his relationship with the team's coach, Xabi Alonso, along with his high financial demands to extend his contract.

Al-Khelaifi Plans Patiently

According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has devised a long-term plan to snatch Vinícius, having canceled the idea of making an offer to Real Madrid, preferring to wait until the player's contract expires in the summer of 2027 to sign him for free.

Historic Signing Bonus

It continued that Paris Saint-Germain is prepared to offer a historic signing bonus exceeding 100 million euros to convince Vinícius to join their ranks.

According to media reports, Vinícius wants to raise his salary from 15 million euros annually to 23 million euros, an increase of 8 million, to extend his contract, which his club's management refuses.