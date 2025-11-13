يبدو أن نادي باريس سان جيرمان لم ينسَ بعد خسارة نجمه كيليان مبابي مجاناً لصالح ريال مدريد في صيف 2024، إذ بدأ بطل أوروبا في التخطيط لصفقة انتقامية مدوية من خلال استهداف نجم «الملكي» فينيسيوس جونيور.
وذكرت صحيفة «دون بالون» الإسبانية، أن موقف فينيسيوس في ريال مدريد بات معقداً خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بسبب توتر علاقته بمدرب الفريق تشابي ألونسو، إلى جانب مطالبه المالية المرتفعة لتمديد عقده.
الخليفي يخطط بصبر
وبحسب التقرير، فإن رئيس باريس سان جيرمان ناصر الخليفي، وضع خطة طويلة المدى لخطف فينيسيوس، إذ ألغى فكرة تقديم عرض لريال مدريد، مفضلاً الانتظار حتى نهاية عقد اللاعب في صيف 2027 لضمه مجاناً.
مكافأة تاريخية
وتابعت أن باريس سان جيرمان مستعد لتقديم مكافأة توقيع تاريخية تتجاوز 100 مليون يورو، لإقناع فينيسيوس بالانضمام إلى صفوفه.
وفقاً لتقارير صحفية، فإن فينيسيوس يرغب في رفع راتبه من 15 مليون يورو سنوياً إلى 23 مليون يورو بزيادة قدرها 8 ملايين، لتمديد عقده، وهو ما ترفضه إدارة ناديه.
It seems that Paris Saint-Germain has not yet forgotten the loss of their star Kylian Mbappé for free to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, as the European champions have begun planning a sensational revenge deal by targeting the "Royal" star Vinícius Júnior.
The Spanish newspaper "Don Balón" reported that Vinícius's position at Real Madrid has become complicated recently due to the tension in his relationship with the team's coach, Xabi Alonso, along with his high financial demands to extend his contract.
Al-Khelaifi Plans Patiently
According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has devised a long-term plan to snatch Vinícius, having canceled the idea of making an offer to Real Madrid, preferring to wait until the player's contract expires in the summer of 2027 to sign him for free.
Historic Signing Bonus
It continued that Paris Saint-Germain is prepared to offer a historic signing bonus exceeding 100 million euros to convince Vinícius to join their ranks.
According to media reports, Vinícius wants to raise his salary from 15 million euros annually to 23 million euros, an increase of 8 million, to extend his contract, which his club's management refuses.