كشف الهداف التاريخي للبريميرليغ، آلان شيرر، عن أسباب تراجع مستوى النجم المصري محمد صلاح مع ليفربول هذا الموسم.

وقال شيرر في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «Independent»: «محمد صلاح ليس قريباً مما كان عليه في الموسم الماضي، ربما يشعر بأنه لم يعد اللاعب الأول في الفريق، خصوصاً بعد الأموال التي أُنفقت على ضم فلوريان فيرتز وألكسندر إيزاك».

وأضاف: «من المؤكد أن هناك شيئاً غير صحيح، سواء كان ذلك بسبب تقدمه في العمر وعدم قدرته على اللعب كما كان من قبل، أو ما إذا كان لديه شيء من الحقد تجاه شيء ما».

وتابع: «لكننا بالتأكيد لا نرى مستوى محمد صلاح الذي نعرفه، يمكن قول الشيء نفسه عن معظم لاعبي ليفربول».

أرقام محمد صلاح هذا الموسم

وشارك صلاح في 16 مباراة بقميص «الريدز» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها خمسة أهداف وقدم ثلاث تمريرات حاسمة.

ويرتبط النجم المصري بعقد مع ليفربول حتى 30 يونيو 2027، وتُقدَّر قيمته السوقية بـ45 مليون يورو، وفقاً لموقع «ترانسفير ماركت».