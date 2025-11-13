The all-time Premier League top scorer, Alan Shearer, revealed the reasons behind the decline in the performance of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah with Liverpool this season.

Shearer stated in comments reported by the "Independent": "Mohamed Salah is not close to what he was last season; he may feel that he is no longer the top player in the team, especially after the money spent on signing Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak."

He added: "There is certainly something not right, whether it is due to his aging and inability to play as he used to, or if he has some resentment towards something."

He continued: "But we definitely do not see the level of Mohamed Salah that we know; the same can be said for most of the Liverpool players."

Mohamed Salah's Stats This Season

Salah has participated in 16 matches wearing the "Reds" jersey across various competitions this season, during which he scored five goals and provided three assists.

The Egyptian star is contracted with Liverpool until June 30, 2027, and his market value is estimated at 45 million euros, according to "Transfermarkt."