كشف الهداف التاريخي للبريميرليغ، آلان شيرر، عن أسباب تراجع مستوى النجم المصري محمد صلاح مع ليفربول هذا الموسم.
وقال شيرر في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «Independent»: «محمد صلاح ليس قريباً مما كان عليه في الموسم الماضي، ربما يشعر بأنه لم يعد اللاعب الأول في الفريق، خصوصاً بعد الأموال التي أُنفقت على ضم فلوريان فيرتز وألكسندر إيزاك».
وأضاف: «من المؤكد أن هناك شيئاً غير صحيح، سواء كان ذلك بسبب تقدمه في العمر وعدم قدرته على اللعب كما كان من قبل، أو ما إذا كان لديه شيء من الحقد تجاه شيء ما».
وتابع: «لكننا بالتأكيد لا نرى مستوى محمد صلاح الذي نعرفه، يمكن قول الشيء نفسه عن معظم لاعبي ليفربول».
أرقام محمد صلاح هذا الموسم
وشارك صلاح في 16 مباراة بقميص «الريدز» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها خمسة أهداف وقدم ثلاث تمريرات حاسمة.
ويرتبط النجم المصري بعقد مع ليفربول حتى 30 يونيو 2027، وتُقدَّر قيمته السوقية بـ45 مليون يورو، وفقاً لموقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
The all-time Premier League top scorer, Alan Shearer, revealed the reasons behind the decline in the performance of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah with Liverpool this season.
Shearer stated in comments reported by the "Independent": "Mohamed Salah is not close to what he was last season; he may feel that he is no longer the top player in the team, especially after the money spent on signing Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak."
He added: "There is certainly something not right, whether it is due to his aging and inability to play as he used to, or if he has some resentment towards something."
He continued: "But we definitely do not see the level of Mohamed Salah that we know; the same can be said for most of the Liverpool players."
Mohamed Salah's Stats This Season
Salah has participated in 16 matches wearing the "Reds" jersey across various competitions this season, during which he scored five goals and provided three assists.
The Egyptian star is contracted with Liverpool until June 30, 2027, and his market value is estimated at 45 million euros, according to "Transfermarkt."