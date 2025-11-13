أعرب قائد المنتخب الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، عن سعادته بعودة نجم الاتحاد نغولو كانتي إلى قائمة «الديوك» بعد غياب طويل عن المشاركات الدولية.

ويستعد منتخب فرنسا لمواجهة أوكرانيا اليوم (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات التصفيات الأوروبية المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم 2026.

عودة كانتي تفرح نجوم فرنسا

وقال مبابي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق اللقاء: «كانتي لاعب بالغ الأهمية، يمنح زملاءه ثقة كبيرة داخل الملعب، وهو إضافة قيمة لأي فريق».

وأضاف القائد الفرنسي: «نحن سعداء جداً بعودته، فخبرته الكبيرة ستفيد منتخبنا الشاب، حتى وإن كان فريقنا يتمتع بكفاءة عالية».

مبابي يتحدث عن تطوره الشخصي

وتطرق نجم ريال مدريد للحديث عن تطور مستواه في الفترة الأخيرة، قائلاً: «عليك دائماً أن تتطور كشخص وكلاعب، أسعى باستمرار للتحسن وآمل أن يكون كيليان 2025 أقل قوة من كيليان 2026».

وأشار مبابي إلى تطوره في تحمل المسؤولية داخل المنتخب، قائلاً: «كنت قليل الخبرة عندما أُسندت إليّ شارة القيادة، لكن الإنسان يتعلم مع الوقت، أحاول التركيز على المجموعة، وأن أكون في خدمة زملائي، وأسعى لأن أكون أفضل قائد يقود فرنسا نحو اللقب الأسمى، وهو كأس العالم».