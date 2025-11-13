French national team captain Kylian Mbappé expressed his happiness at the return of Union star N'Golo Kanté to the "Les Bleus" squad after a long absence from international appearances.

The French team is preparing to face Ukraine today (Thursday) in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Kanté's Return Delights France's Stars

Mbappé said during the press conference before the match: "Kanté is an extremely important player; he gives his teammates great confidence on the field, and he is a valuable addition to any team."

The French captain added: "We are very happy about his return; his vast experience will benefit our young national team, even though our team is highly capable."

Mbappé Talks About His Personal Development

The Real Madrid star discussed his recent improvement in performance, saying: "You always have to develop as a person and as a player. I constantly strive to improve and hope that Kylian in 2025 will be less powerful than Kylian in 2026."

Mbappé pointed out his growth in taking responsibility within the national team, stating: "I was inexperienced when I was given the captain's armband, but one learns over time. I try to focus on the group and to be of service to my teammates, and I strive to be the best captain to lead France towards the ultimate title, which is the World Cup."