The English Football Association has charged Burnley player Hannibal Mejbri with "misconduct" due to allegations of him spitting at Leeds United fans during the match that took place on October 18 as part of the English Premier League.

The FA stated in a statement today (Tuesday): "It is alleged that Hannibal Mejbri engaged in abusive behavior by spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United fans."

Deadline to Respond

The FA has given the Tunisian player until November 28 to respond to the charges against him.

Mejbri has only played 380 minutes with his team Burnley this season, during which he has made one assist and has not managed to score yet.

Burnley is currently in 17th place in the Premier League table with 10 points, from three wins, one draw, and 10 losses.