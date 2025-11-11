وجه الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، تهمة «سوء السلوك» للاعب بيرنلي التونسي حنبعل المجبري، بسبب مزاعم عن قيامه بالبصق على مشجعي ليدز يونايتد خلال المباراة التي أقيمت في 18 أكتوبر الماضي ضمن منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي.
وقال الاتحاد الإنجليزي في بيان اليوم (الثلاثاء): «يُزعم أن حنبعل المجبري ارتكب سلوكاً مسيئاً بالبصق على مشجعي ليدز يونايتد أو في اتجاههم».
مهلة للرد
وأمهل الاتحاد الإنجليزي اللاعب التونسي حتى 28 نوفمبر الجاري للرد على الاتهام الموجه له.
وشارك المجبري في 380 دقيقة فقط مع فريقه بيرنلي هذا الموسم، صنع خلالها هدفاً واحداً، ولم يتمكن من التسجيل حتى الآن.
ويحتل بيرنلي المركز الـ17 في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 10 نقاط، من ثلاثة انتصارات وتعادل و10 هزائم.
The English Football Association has charged Burnley player Hannibal Mejbri with "misconduct" due to allegations of him spitting at Leeds United fans during the match that took place on October 18 as part of the English Premier League.
The FA stated in a statement today (Tuesday): "It is alleged that Hannibal Mejbri engaged in abusive behavior by spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United fans."
Deadline to Respond
The FA has given the Tunisian player until November 28 to respond to the charges against him.
Mejbri has only played 380 minutes with his team Burnley this season, during which he has made one assist and has not managed to score yet.
Burnley is currently in 17th place in the Premier League table with 10 points, from three wins, one draw, and 10 losses.