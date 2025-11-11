وجه الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، تهمة «سوء السلوك» للاعب بيرنلي التونسي حنبعل المجبري، بسبب مزاعم عن قيامه بالبصق على مشجعي ليدز يونايتد خلال المباراة التي أقيمت في 18 أكتوبر الماضي ضمن منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي.

وقال الاتحاد الإنجليزي في بيان اليوم (الثلاثاء): «يُزعم أن حنبعل المجبري ارتكب سلوكاً مسيئاً بالبصق على مشجعي ليدز يونايتد أو في اتجاههم».

مهلة للرد

وأمهل الاتحاد الإنجليزي اللاعب التونسي حتى 28 نوفمبر الجاري للرد على الاتهام الموجه له.

وشارك المجبري في 380 دقيقة فقط مع فريقه بيرنلي هذا الموسم، صنع خلالها هدفاً واحداً، ولم يتمكن من التسجيل حتى الآن.

ويحتل بيرنلي المركز الـ17 في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 10 نقاط، من ثلاثة انتصارات وتعادل و10 هزائم.