فاجأ النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، لاعب إنتر ميامي الأمريكي، جماهير ناديه السابق بزيارة ملعب «كامب نو»، معقل فريق برشلونة.

ونشر ميسي عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام» صوراً من زيارته التي فاجأت وسائل الإعلام الإسبانية أيضاً، وعلق قائلاً: «عدتُ الليلة الماضية إلى مكان أفتقده من كل قلبي، مكان كنت فيه في غاية السعادة، حيث جعلتموني أشعر وكأنني أسعد إنسان في العالم ألف مرة».

حلم العودة

وأضاف: «أتمنى أن أعود يوماً ما، ليس فقط لأقول وداعاً كلاعب، وهو ما لم أتمكن من فعله في السابق».

رحيل إجباري عن برشلونة

وكان ميسي قد غادر برشلونة في صيف 2021 بعد سنوات طويلة من التألق مع الفريق، بسبب الصعوبات المالية التي واجهها النادي، ما حال دون تجديد عقده، لينتقل بعدها إلى باريس سان جيرمان في صفقة انتقال حر، حيث قضى هناك موسمين قبل أن ينضم إلى إنتر ميامي الأمريكي في صفقة جديدة.

وجدد ميسي عقده مع الفريق الأمريكي حتى عام 2028، ما يرجح عدم عودته إلى برشلونة كلاعب.