The Argentine star Lionel Messi, player of Inter Miami, surprised the fans of his former club with a visit to the "Camp Nou," the home of FC Barcelona.

Messi shared photos from his visit on his Instagram account, which also surprised Spanish media, and commented: "I returned last night to a place I miss with all my heart, a place where I was incredibly happy, where you made me feel like the happiest person in the world a thousand times."

The Dream of Returning

He added: "I hope to return one day, not just to say goodbye as a player, which I was unable to do before."

Forced Departure from Barcelona

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after many years of brilliance with the team, due to the financial difficulties the club faced, which prevented the renewal of his contract. He then moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, where he spent two seasons before joining Inter Miami in a new deal.

Messi renewed his contract with the American team until 2028, which makes his return to Barcelona as a player unlikely.