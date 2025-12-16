أعلن الاتحاد السوري لكرة القدم تأجيل انطلاق الموسم الجديد من بطولة الدوري المحلي إلى يوم 11 يناير 2026.

وقال الاتحاد السوري، في بيان نشره عبر حساباته الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إنه قرر تأجيل موعد انطلاق دوري الدرجة الأولى لفئة الرجال من أجل استكمال جميع المتطلبات الإدارية، وضمان حقوق جميع الأطراف، وانطلاق المسابقة بالشكل الصحيح.

ملفات عالقة تعرقل الانطلاق

وبحسب تقارير صحفية سورية، يعود قرار التأجيل إلى عدة أسباب، من بينها عقد رعاية الدوري، وبيع حقوق بث المسابقة، إلى جانب تحديد الملاعب التي ستستضيف المباريات، وجاهزية الكوادر التحكيمية والإدارية، وعدم اكتمال تشكيل بعض اللجان الرئيسية في اتحاد كرة القدم، إضافة إلى ملف الحضور الجماهيري.

ظهور مميز في كأس العرب

يُذكر أن المنتخب السوري قدّم مستوى مميزاً في بطولة كأس العرب 2025، وودّع المنافسات من دور ربع النهائي بعد خسارته بصعوبة أمام المنتخب المغربي بهدف دون رد.