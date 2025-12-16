The Syrian Football Federation announced the postponement of the start of the new season of the local league to January 11, 2026.

The Syrian Federation stated in a statement published through its official accounts on social media that it decided to postpone the start date of the men's first division league in order to complete all administrative requirements, ensure the rights of all parties, and launch the competition correctly.

Pending Issues Hindering the Launch

According to Syrian press reports, the decision to postpone is due to several reasons, including the league sponsorship contract, the sale of broadcasting rights for the competition, as well as determining the stadiums that will host the matches, the readiness of the refereeing and administrative staff, and the incomplete formation of some main committees in the Football Federation, in addition to the issue of audience attendance.

Outstanding Performance in the Arab Cup

It is worth mentioning that the Syrian national team delivered an outstanding performance in the 2025 Arab Cup, exiting the competition in the quarter-finals after a difficult loss to the Moroccan national team by a score of one goal to none.