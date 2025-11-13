The Egyptian Football Association announced today (Wednesday) the penalties issued regarding the Egyptian Super Cup 2025, which took place in the UAE.

The association revealed six penalties, five of which are against the two teams in the final match, Al Ahly and Zamalek.

The penalties for the "Egyptian Super" are as follows:

- A financial fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds imposed on Zamalek for collective insults from its fans during the final match against Al Ahly.

- A financial fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds imposed on Zamalek for collective insults from its fans during the semi-final match against Pyramids.

- A financial fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds imposed on Al Ahly for collective insults from its fans during the final match against Zamalek.

- A financial fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds imposed on Ahmed Mostafa Mohamed Sayed "Zizo," a player for Al Ahly, for failing to adhere to the protocol for the awarding ceremony.

- A financial fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds imposed on Juan Alfinha Bezera, a player for Zamalek, for failing to adhere to the protocol for the awarding ceremony.

- A one-match suspension for Kronoslav Jurčić, the head coach of Pyramids, and a fine of 10,000 Egyptian pounds for his expulsion for protesting during the match to determine the third and fourth places against Ceramica Cleopatra.

Al Ahly was crowned the champion of the Egyptian Super for the 16th time in its history after defeating Zamalek 2-0 at the "Mohammed Bin Zayed" Stadium.