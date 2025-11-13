أعلن الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن العقوبات الصادرة بشأن بطولة كأس السوبر المصري 2025، التي أقيمت في الإمارات.

وكشف الاتحاد عن ستّ عقوبات، خمس منها ضد طرفي المباراة النهائية، الأهلي والزمالك.

وجاءت عقوبات «السوبر المصري» على النحو التالي:

- توقيع غرامة مالية على نادي الزمالك قيمتها 100 ألف جنيه، للسباب الجماعي من جماهيره في المباراة النهائية أمام الأهلي.

- توقيع غرامة مالية على نادي الزمالك قيمتها 100 ألف جنيه، للسباب الجماعي من جماهيره في مباراة نصف النهائي أمام بيراميدز.

- توقيع غرامة مالية على النادي الأهلي قيمتها 100 ألف جنيه، للسباب الجماعي من جماهيره في المباراة النهائية أمام الزمالك.

- توقيع غرامة مالية على أحمد مصطفى محمد سيد «زيزو»، لاعب النادي الأهلي، قيمتها 50 ألف جنيه، لعدم الالتزام بالبروتوكول الخاص بمراسم التتويج.

- توقيع غرامة مالية على خوان ألفينا بيزيرا، لاعب نادي الزمالك، قيمتها 50 ألف جنيه، لعدم الالتزام بالبروتوكول الخاص بمراسم التتويج.

- إيقاف كرونوسلاف يورتشيتش، المدير الفني لفريق بيراميدز، مباراة واحدة وتغريمه 10 آلاف جنيه، بسبب طرده للاعتراض خلال مباراة تحديد صاحبي المركزين الثالث والرابع أمام سيراميكا كليوبترا.

وتُوج الأهلي بطلاً للسوبر المصري للمرة الـ16 في تاريخه بعد فوزه على الزمالك بهدفين دون رد على ملعب «محمد بن زايد».