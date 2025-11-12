Al Ahly Club submitted an official complaint today (Wednesday) to the Egyptian Football Association, requesting an investigation into the chants of Zamalek fans against its player Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" during the local Super Cup final last Sunday.

Unethical Violations

Al Ahly clarified in its statement that the complaint was made following unethical violations by Zamalek fans against "Zizo" and his family during the final match, considering these behaviors completely unacceptable.

The complaint stated that the player was subjected to offensive chants and inappropriate language in the presence of all attendees at the stadium, including the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, and all leaders of the football system.

Al Ahly Calls for Deterrence and Enforcement of Regulations

Al Ahly added that these behaviors have been recurring in the past period and continue due to the lack of sufficient deterrence against the perpetrators, affirming its rejection of any infringement on the rights of its players, and calling for the enforcement of regulations and laws to restore the player's moral rights and dignity, reflecting the club's commitment to ethical values and promoting the principle of fair competition.

It is worth noting that Zamalek Club filed a complaint yesterday (Tuesday) against "Zizo" for refusing to shake hands with Zamalek board member Hisham Nasr on the podium.

"Zizo" joined Al Ahly during the last summer transfer window in a free transfer after his contract with Zamalek ended.

Al Ahly was crowned the Egyptian Super Cup after defeating Zamalek with a score of two goals to none at the "Mohammed bin Zayed" Stadium in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.