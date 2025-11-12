قدّم النادي الأهلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، شكوى رسمية إلى الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، طالباً فيها التحقيق في هتافات جماهير نادي الزمالك ضد لاعبه أحمد سيد «زيزو» خلال نهائي كأس السوبر المحلي، الأحد الماضي.

تجاوزات غير أخلاقية

وأوضح الأهلي في بيانه أن الشكوى جاءت على خلفية تجاوزات غير أخلاقية من جماهير الزمالك بحق «زيزو» وأسرته أثناء المباراة النهائية، معتبراً أن هذه التصرفات غير مقبولة على الإطلاق.

وجاء في الشكوى أن اللاعب تعرّض لهتافات مسيئة وألفاظ خارجة على مرأى ومسمع من جميع الحضور في ملعب المباراة، بمن في ذلك وزير الشباب والرياضة الدكتور أشرف صبحي،، وقيادات المنظومة الكروية كافة.

الأهلي يطالب بالردع وتطبيق اللوائح

وأضاف الأهلي أن هذه التصرفات تكررت في الفترة الماضية ولا تزال مستمرة، بسبب غياب الردع الكافي ضد مرتكبيها، مؤكداً رفضه المساس بحقوق أي من لاعبيه، ومطالباً بتطبيق اللوائح والقوانين واستعادة الحقوق الأدبية للاعب، ورد اعتباره، بما يعكس التزام النادي بالقيم الأخلاقية ويعزز مبدأ التنافس الشريف.

يذكر أن نادي الزمالك تقدم بشكوى، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضد «زيزو» بسبب رفضه مصافحة عضو مجلس إدارة «القلعة البيضاء» هشام نصر، على منصة التتويج.

وانضم «زيزو» إلى الأهلي خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الماضية في صفقة انتقال حر، بعد انتهاء عقده مع الزمالك.

وتُوج الأهلي ببطولة السوبر المصري بعد فوزه على الزمالك بهدفين دون رد على ملعب «محمد بن زايد» في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي.