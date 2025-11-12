قدّم النادي الأهلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، شكوى رسمية إلى الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، طالباً فيها التحقيق في هتافات جماهير نادي الزمالك ضد لاعبه أحمد سيد «زيزو» خلال نهائي كأس السوبر المحلي، الأحد الماضي.
تجاوزات غير أخلاقية
وأوضح الأهلي في بيانه أن الشكوى جاءت على خلفية تجاوزات غير أخلاقية من جماهير الزمالك بحق «زيزو» وأسرته أثناء المباراة النهائية، معتبراً أن هذه التصرفات غير مقبولة على الإطلاق.
وجاء في الشكوى أن اللاعب تعرّض لهتافات مسيئة وألفاظ خارجة على مرأى ومسمع من جميع الحضور في ملعب المباراة، بمن في ذلك وزير الشباب والرياضة الدكتور أشرف صبحي،، وقيادات المنظومة الكروية كافة.
الأهلي يطالب بالردع وتطبيق اللوائح
وأضاف الأهلي أن هذه التصرفات تكررت في الفترة الماضية ولا تزال مستمرة، بسبب غياب الردع الكافي ضد مرتكبيها، مؤكداً رفضه المساس بحقوق أي من لاعبيه، ومطالباً بتطبيق اللوائح والقوانين واستعادة الحقوق الأدبية للاعب، ورد اعتباره، بما يعكس التزام النادي بالقيم الأخلاقية ويعزز مبدأ التنافس الشريف.
يذكر أن نادي الزمالك تقدم بشكوى، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضد «زيزو» بسبب رفضه مصافحة عضو مجلس إدارة «القلعة البيضاء» هشام نصر، على منصة التتويج.
وانضم «زيزو» إلى الأهلي خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الماضية في صفقة انتقال حر، بعد انتهاء عقده مع الزمالك.
وتُوج الأهلي ببطولة السوبر المصري بعد فوزه على الزمالك بهدفين دون رد على ملعب «محمد بن زايد» في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي.
Al Ahly Club submitted an official complaint today (Wednesday) to the Egyptian Football Association, requesting an investigation into the chants of Zamalek fans against its player Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" during the local Super Cup final last Sunday.
Unethical Violations
Al Ahly clarified in its statement that the complaint was made following unethical violations by Zamalek fans against "Zizo" and his family during the final match, considering these behaviors completely unacceptable.
The complaint stated that the player was subjected to offensive chants and inappropriate language in the presence of all attendees at the stadium, including the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, and all leaders of the football system.
Al Ahly Calls for Deterrence and Enforcement of Regulations
Al Ahly added that these behaviors have been recurring in the past period and continue due to the lack of sufficient deterrence against the perpetrators, affirming its rejection of any infringement on the rights of its players, and calling for the enforcement of regulations and laws to restore the player's moral rights and dignity, reflecting the club's commitment to ethical values and promoting the principle of fair competition.
It is worth noting that Zamalek Club filed a complaint yesterday (Tuesday) against "Zizo" for refusing to shake hands with Zamalek board member Hisham Nasr on the podium.
"Zizo" joined Al Ahly during the last summer transfer window in a free transfer after his contract with Zamalek ended.
Al Ahly was crowned the Egyptian Super Cup after defeating Zamalek with a score of two goals to none at the "Mohammed bin Zayed" Stadium in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.