Al Ahly was crowned champion of the Egyptian Super Cup 2025, after defeating their traditional rival Zamalek with two goals to none, in the match held today (Sunday) at the "Mohammed bin Zayed" stadium in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

Al Ahly opened the scoring in the 44th minute of the first half, following a brilliant cross from Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" from the right side, which was received by Ashraf Bencharki at the edge of the penalty area, and he shot a powerful ball to the right of Zamalek's goalkeeper, Mohamed Awad, finding the net.

Attia's shot doubles Al Ahly's lead

The "Red Giant" doubled their lead with a second goal in the 72nd minute, after an organized attack initiated by Tahr Mohamed Tahr from the left side, where he sent an accurate cross from inside the penalty area, which was met by Marwan Attia with a shot into the Zamalek net.

Canceled goal for Zamalek dims their hopes

In the 79th minute, the referee canceled a goal scored by Zamalek striker Seif El-Din El-Geziri, after indicating a handball by the Tunisian striker during the goal, denying him the chance to reduce the deficit and dashing the white team's hopes of returning to the match.

Danish coach Jess Torup achieved his first title with Al Ahly after taking over last month, succeeding Spanish coach José Ribeiro.

Al Ahly had secured their place in the final match after defeating Ceramica Cleopatra with two goals to one, while Zamalek advanced after overcoming Pyramids in a penalty shootout 5-4 after the original time ended in a goalless draw.

Al Ahly continues to dominate

With this victory, Al Ahly reinforced its position as the club with the most titles in the Egyptian Super Cup, raising its tally to 16 titles, surpassing its traditional rival Zamalek by 12 titles, as Zamalek holds the second place with four titles, while both "Arab Contractors," "Haras El Hodood," and "Tala'ea El Gaish" have won the championship once.