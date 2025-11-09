تُوج الأهلي بطلاً لكأس السوبر المصري 2025، بعد فوزه على غريمه التقليدي الزمالك بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب «محمد بن زايد» في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي.

افتتح الأهلي التسجيل في الدقيقة 44 من الشوط الأول، إثر تمريرة عرضية رائعة من أحمد سيد «زيزو» من الجهة اليمنى، استلمها أشرف بن شرقي عند حدود منطقة الجزاء، وسدد كرة قوية على يمين حارس الزمالك، محمد عواد، سكنت الشباك.

تسديدة عطية تعزز تقدم الأهلي

وضاعف «المارد الأحمر» تقدمه بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 72، بعد هجمة منظمة بدأها طاهر محمد طاهر من الجهة اليسرى، حيث أرسل عرضية متقنة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، قابلها مروان عطية بتسديدة في شباك الزمالك.

إلغاء هدف للزمالك يبدد آماله

وفي الدقيقة 79، ألغى حكم المباراة هدفاً سجله مهاجم الزمالك سيف الجزيري، بعد أن أشار لوجود لمسة يد على المهاجم التونسي أثناء تسجيله الهدف، ليحرمه من تقليص الفارق ويبدد آمال الفريق الأبيض في العودة إلى اللقاء.

وحقق المدرب الدانماركي جيس توروب أول ألقابه مع الأهلي بعد توليه المسؤولية الشهر الماضي خلفاً للمدرب الإسباني خوسيه ريبيرو.

وكان الأهلي قد حجز بطاقة التأهل إلى المباراة النهائية بعدما فاز على سيراميكا كليوباترا بهدفين مقابل هدف، بينما تأهل الزمالك عقب التغلب على بيراميدز بركلات الترجيح 5-4 بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي.

الأهلي يواصل الهيمنة

بهذا التتويج، عزز الأهلي مكانته كأكثر الأندية تتويجاً بكأس السوبر المصري، إذ رفع رصيده إلى 16 لقباً، متفوقاً بفارق 12 لقباً عن غريمه التقليدي الزمالك الذي يحتل المركز الثاني بأربعة ألقاب، بينما فاز كل من «المقاولون العرب» و«حرس الحدود» و«طلائع الجيش» بلقب البطولة مرة واحدة.