يدرس الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خيار الإبقاء على حالة «لا سلم ولا حرب» مع إيران، في تحول جديد بمسار المواجهة بين البلدين، بعد تعثر المفاوضات وتراجع فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق نووي شامل، بالتزامن مع تصاعد التوتر في مضيق هرمز، وتبادل واشنطن وطهران ضربات محدودة تنذر باتساع رقعة التصعيد.


وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني، اليوم الجمعة، استهداف وتدمير ما وصفه برادار أمريكي للإنذار المبكر، رداً على هجوم أمريكي استهدف برج اتصالات في منطقة سيريك قرب مضيق هرمز. وأفادت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية بتعرض ناقلة لهجوم بمقذوف مجهول أثناء عبورها المضيق، فيما تحدث الجيش الإيراني عن اشتعال النيران في ناقلتي نفط إثر اصطدامهما بألغام بحرية شرق المضيق.


تراجع الخيارات


وقال ترمب، أمس الخميس، إنه أبلغ نائبه جي دي فانس بعدم التفاوض مع إيران، مؤكداً أن واشنطن لم تعد بحاجة إلى اتفاق معها. ويأتي ذلك رغم أن منع طهران من امتلاك سلاح نووي ظل المبرر الرئيسي الذي ساقته الإدارة الأمريكية للحرب التي اندلعت في فبراير الماضي.


ووضعت الخسائر التي تكبدها الجمهوريون في انتخابات التجديد النصفي ترمب أمام خيارات معقدة، بين استئناف الضربات العسكرية، ومواصلة الضغوط الاقتصادية والعقوبات، أو القبول باستمرار الجمود الحالي دون تسوية نهائية.


ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مسؤولين ومصادر أن الإدارة الأمريكية تدرس فعلياً خفض سقف طموحاتها الدبلوماسية، في ظل غياب مسار عسكري مضمون وعدم توافر فرص حقيقية لاتفاق يحقق شروط واشنطن.


وقال المسؤول الأمريكي السابق الذي عمل على ملف الاتفاق النووي نيت سوانسون، إن الإدارة وضعت نفسها في موقف لا تتوافر فيه خيارات جيدة، محذراً من مخاطر التصعيد العسكري وصعوبة التوصل إلى اتفاق مناسب.


التهديد العسكري قائم


ورغم حديثه عن وقف التفاوض، لم يستبعد ترمب استخدام القوة مجدداً، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة قد تلجأ إلى الخيار العسكري إذا اقتضت الضرورة. وحذر من أن اغتيال مسؤول أمريكي رفيع المستوى سيجعل إيران تواجه عواقب خطيرة. واعتبر أن استمرار النظام الإيراني حتى نهاية ولايته عام 2028 سيمثل هزيمة له، في إشارة إلى أن أهدافه تجاه طهران تتجاوز مجرد وقف المواجهات العسكرية.


فانس في دائرة الخلاف


وتعقد المشهد مع تراجع الدور الدبلوماسي لنائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، الذي قاد محادثات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين في باكستان خلال أبريل، وأسفرت عن مذكرة تفاهم أوقفت الحرب لفترة وجيزة قبل انهيارها.


وأفادت تقارير إيرانية بتلقي طهران رسالة من فانس لاستئناف المحادثات، فيما نفى ترمب تكليفه بهذا التواصل. وحمّل فانس تكاليف الحرب جانباً من مسؤولية خسائر الجمهوريين الانتخابية، واعتبر أن الدعوة السابقة لإنهائها كانت نصيحة صائبة.


مخاوف إقليمية


وتثير احتمالات انسحاب واشنطن دون اتفاق نووي مخاوف في المنطقة، إذ قد تصعد إيران في التعامل مع دول الجوار والممرات البحرية الحيوية.


وفي المقابل، تؤكد إدارة ترمب أن الحصار البحري والعقوبات وعملية «البوابة الحديدية» تضع طهران تحت ضغوط متزايدة. لكن مسؤولين وخبراء أمريكيين يحذرون من أن سياسة الضغط المفتوح لا يمكن أن تستمر إلى أجل غير مسمى، خصوصاً مع امتلاك إيران أوراقاً للرد، بينها استهداف القواعد الأمريكية والمصالح الإقليمية.