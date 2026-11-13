The American President Donald Trump is considering the option of maintaining a state of "neither peace nor war" with Iran, in a new shift in the course of confrontation between the two countries, following the stalled negotiations and the diminishing chances of reaching a comprehensive nuclear agreement, coinciding with rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and the limited exchanges of strikes between Washington and Tehran that threaten to escalate the situation.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced today, Friday, that it targeted and destroyed what it described as an American early warning radar, in response to an American attack that targeted a communications tower in the Sirik area near the Strait of Hormuz. The British Maritime Trade Operations reported that a tanker was attacked by an unknown projectile while crossing the strait, while the Iranian army spoke of fires breaking out on two oil tankers after they collided with naval mines east of the strait.



Declining Options



Trump stated yesterday, Thursday, that he informed his Vice President JD Vance not to negotiate with Iran, emphasizing that Washington no longer needs an agreement with them. This comes despite the fact that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons has remained the main justification cited by the U.S. administration for the war that broke out last February.



The losses incurred by Republicans in the midterm elections have placed Trump in a complex position, between resuming military strikes, continuing economic pressures and sanctions, or accepting the continuation of the current stalemate without a final settlement.



Bloomberg reported, citing officials and sources, that the U.S. administration is actually considering lowering its diplomatic ambitions, in light of the absence of a guaranteed military path and the lack of real opportunities for an agreement that meets Washington's conditions.



Former U.S. official who worked on the nuclear agreement file, Nate Swanson, stated that the administration has put itself in a position where good options are not available, warning of the risks of military escalation and the difficulty of reaching a suitable agreement.



The Military Threat Remains



Despite his talk about halting negotiations, Trump did not rule out the use of force again, affirming that the United States may resort to military options if necessary. He warned that the assassination of a senior American official would lead Iran to face serious consequences. He considered that the continuation of the Iranian regime until the end of his term in 2028 would represent a defeat for him, indicating that his goals regarding Tehran go beyond merely stopping military confrontations.



Vance in the Circle of Dispute



The situation has become more complicated with the diminishing diplomatic role of Vice President JD Vance, who led talks with Iranian officials in Pakistan during April, resulting in a memorandum of understanding that briefly halted the war before its collapse.



Iranian reports indicated that Tehran received a message from Vance to resume talks, while Trump denied assigning him this communication. Vance attributed part of the responsibility for the Republican electoral losses to the costs of the war, considering that the previous call to end it was sound advice.



Regional Concerns



The possibility of Washington withdrawing without a nuclear agreement raises concerns in the region, as Iran may escalate its dealings with neighboring countries and vital maritime corridors.



In contrast, the Trump administration asserts that the maritime blockade, sanctions, and the "Iron Gate" operation place Tehran under increasing pressure. However, American officials and experts warn that an open pressure policy cannot continue indefinitely, especially with Iran possessing cards to respond, including targeting American bases and regional interests.