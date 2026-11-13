أدان مجلس الأمن الدولي بشدة التصعيد العسكري الذي تنفذه مليشيا الحوثي في اليمن، وهجماتها البحرية وعبر الحدود ضد السعودية، وتهديداتها لسفن النقل التجاري، مطالباً المليشيا بوقف هجماتها وتصعيدها العسكري فوراً ودون شروط.

واعتمد المجلس بالإجماع، أمس (الخميس)، القرار رقم 2837، الذي تقدمت به المملكة المتحدة، والقاضي بتمديد نظام العقوبات المتعلقة باليمن حتى 14 نوفمبر 2027، بما يشمل تجميد الأصول المالية وحظر السفر على الأفراد والكيانات المدرجة ضمن قائمة العقوبات.

وشدد القرار على ضرورة وقف الهجمات التي تستهدف المدنيين والبنية التحتية المدنية، بما في ذلك المطارات التجارية وخطوط الملاحة البحرية الدولية، مؤكداً أهمية حماية الملاحة والتجارة الدولية من التهديدات الأمنية.

كما قرر مجلس الأمن تمديد ولاية فريق الخبراء المعني باليمن، التابع للجنة العقوبات المنشأة بموجب القرار 2140 لعام 2014، حتى 15 ديسمبر 2027، مع الدعوة إلى زيادة عدد أعضائه إلى ستة خبراء، وإضافة اختصاصات تتعلق بمراقبة الأمن البحري ورصد التهديدات المرتبطة به.

ودعا المجلس الدول الأعضاء إلى تكثيف جهود مكافحة تهريب الأسلحة ومكوناتها عبر الطرق البرية والبحرية، وتعزيز تبادل المعلومات لضمان تنفيذ حظر توريد الأسلحة المفروض على الحوثيين.

من جانبها، رحبت بريطانيا باعتماد القرار، مؤكدة تضامنها مع المملكة العربية السعودية والحكومة اليمنية في مواجهة الهجمات الحوثية، ومجددة تأكيد حقهما في الدفاع عن أمنهما وسيادتهما وفقاً للقانون الدولي.

وقالت الممثلة الدائمة للمملكة المتحدة لدى الأمم المتحدة، سارة ماكنتوش، إن اعتماد القرار بالإجماع يعكس تصميم مجلس الأمن على اتخاذ تدابير حاسمة إزاء ما وصفته بـ«الهجمات المتهورة» التي يشنها الحوثيون داخل اليمن وضد السعودية وفي أنحاء المنطقة.

وأضافت أن القرار يعزز تنفيذ حظر الأسلحة ويضمن مواكبة نظام العقوبات للتهديدات المتطورة التي تمثلها المليشيا الحوثية، بما في ذلك اعتمادها على مكونات ذات استخدام مزدوج ومواد كيميائية أولية لدعم قدراتها على تصنيع الأسلحة محلياً وتنفيذ هجمات تهدد استقرار المنطقة.