The British company Ambrey, specialized in maritime security, reported that a commercial vessel was struck by a projectile of unspecified nature while sailing 14 nautical miles (northwest of Ras Al Khaimah) in the United Arab Emirates.

The company stated that the incident occurred while the ship was on its way out of the Strait of Hormuz, where the projectile hit the stern of the vessel, leading to a fire breaking out in the engine room.

It added that the fire did not result in any injuries among the crew members, and there were no recorded indications of marine pollution as a result of the incident, while the nature of the projectile and the circumstances surrounding the event are still unknown.

This incident occurs in one of the most important global maritime corridors, amidst ongoing monitoring of the details related to the reasons for the attack and the party responsible for it.