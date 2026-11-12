أفادت شركة أمبري البريطانية المتخصصة في الأمن البحري بتعرّض سفينة تجارية لإصابة بمقذوف لم تُحدد طبيعته حتى الآن، أثناء إبحارها على بُعد 14 ميلاً بحرياً (شمال غربي رأس الخيمة) في دولة الإمارات.

وذكرت الشركة أن الحادثة وقعت بينما كانت السفينة في طريقها للخروج من مضيق هرمز، حيث أصاب المقذوف مؤخرة السفينة، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق داخل غرفة المحركات.

وأضافت أن الحريق لم يسفر عن أي إصابات بين أفراد الطاقم، كما لم تُسجل أي مؤشرات على حدوث تلوث بحري جراء الحادثة، فيما لم تُعرف بعد طبيعة المقذوف أو ملابسات الواقعة.

وتأتي الحادثة في أحد أهم الممرات البحرية العالمية، وسط متابعة للتفاصيل المتعلقة بأسباب الهجوم والجهة المسؤولة عنه.