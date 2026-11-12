أفادت شركة أمبري البريطانية المتخصصة في الأمن البحري بتعرّض سفينة تجارية لإصابة بمقذوف لم تُحدد طبيعته حتى الآن، أثناء إبحارها على بُعد 14 ميلاً بحرياً (شمال غربي رأس الخيمة) في دولة الإمارات.
وذكرت الشركة أن الحادثة وقعت بينما كانت السفينة في طريقها للخروج من مضيق هرمز، حيث أصاب المقذوف مؤخرة السفينة، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق داخل غرفة المحركات.
وأضافت أن الحريق لم يسفر عن أي إصابات بين أفراد الطاقم، كما لم تُسجل أي مؤشرات على حدوث تلوث بحري جراء الحادثة، فيما لم تُعرف بعد طبيعة المقذوف أو ملابسات الواقعة.
وتأتي الحادثة في أحد أهم الممرات البحرية العالمية، وسط متابعة للتفاصيل المتعلقة بأسباب الهجوم والجهة المسؤولة عنه.
The British company Ambrey, specialized in maritime security, reported that a commercial vessel was struck by a projectile of unspecified nature while sailing 14 nautical miles (northwest of Ras Al Khaimah) in the United Arab Emirates.
The company stated that the incident occurred while the ship was on its way out of the Strait of Hormuz, where the projectile hit the stern of the vessel, leading to a fire breaking out in the engine room.
It added that the fire did not result in any injuries among the crew members, and there were no recorded indications of marine pollution as a result of the incident, while the nature of the projectile and the circumstances surrounding the event are still unknown.
This incident occurs in one of the most important global maritime corridors, amidst ongoing monitoring of the details related to the reasons for the attack and the party responsible for it.