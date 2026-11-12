أصيب أربعة أشخاص بإطلاق نار في حي لوجان سيركل الراقي بالعاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، على بُعد نحو ميل من البيت الأبيض، صباح اليوم (الخميس)، فيما فرضت الشرطة طوقاً أمنياً واسعاً عقب تلقي بلاغات عن إطلاق نار في مواقع متعددة.


وقالت الشرطة، إن المصابين نُقلوا لتلقي العلاج، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل بشأن حالتهم أو ملابسات الحادث، فيما دعت السكان إلى تجنب محيط الجزء رقم 1500 من شارع 15، حيث أُغلقت المنطقة القريبة من مبانٍ سكنية وكنيسة ومركز للياقة البدنية.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن المشتبه بإطلاق النار يتحصن بشقة قرب موقع إطلاق النار بواشنطن، مؤكدة وصول قوات من الحرس الوطني والـFBI لموقع إطلاق النار بواشنطن.


ويأتي الحادث وسط انتشار مستمر لمئات من أفراد الحرس الوطني في العاصمة، منذ أغسطس 2025، حين عزز الرئيس دونالد ترمب الوجود الفيدرالي في المدينة، عقب اعتداء استهدف عضواً سابقاً في إدارة الكفاءة الحكومية ومحاولة سرقة سيارته بالقوة.