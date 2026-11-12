Four people were injured in a shooting in the upscale Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., about a mile from the White House, this morning (Thursday), as police imposed a wide security cordon after receiving reports of gunfire at multiple locations.



The police stated that the injured were transported for treatment, without disclosing details about their condition or the circumstances of the incident, while urging residents to avoid the area around 1500 block of 15th Street, where the vicinity near residential buildings, a church, and a fitness center was closed off.



U.S. media reported that the suspected shooter was barricaded in an apartment near the shooting site in Washington, confirming the arrival of National Guard and FBI forces at the shooting location in Washington.



The incident comes amid the ongoing presence of hundreds of National Guard members in the capital since August 2025, when President Donald Trump bolstered the federal presence in the city following an attack targeting a former member of the government efficiency administration and an attempted carjacking.