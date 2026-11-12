استقبل نائب وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية للعمل، الدكتور عبد الله بن ناصر أبوثنين، اليوم (الخميس)، وزير العمل والحماية الاجتماعية بجمهورية كينيا، الدكتور ألفريد نجانجا موتوا، وذلك بمقر الوزارة في مدينة الرياض، بحضور الوفد الكيني المرافق وعدد من قيادات الوزارة.
وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون الثنائي بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية كينيا في المجالات العمالية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وفي مقدمتها تطوير آليات التعاون في مجال استقدام العمالة المنزلية، والارتقاء بكفاءة برامج التدريب والتأهيل قبل القدوم إلى المملكة، وتعزيز الوعي بالحقوق والواجبات التعاقدية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى جاهزية العمالة المنزلية، وتحسين جودة خدمات الاستقدام، وتعزيز استقرار العلاقة التعاقدية وحماية حقوق جميع الأطراف.
كما ناقش الجانبان آليات تعزيز التنسيق الفني وتبادل الخبرات وأفضل الممارسات في مجالات التدريب والتأهيل، وتطوير الإجراءات المرتبطة باستقدام العمالة المنزلية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة عمليات الاستقدام وجودة مخرجاتها، ويدعم تحقيق المصالح المشتركة للبلدين.
وعقب اللقاء، وقّع نائب وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية للعمل، ووزير العمل والحماية الاجتماعية بجمهورية كينيا، ملحقاً فنياً لاتفاقية استقدام العمالة المنزلية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية كينيا، الموقعة بتاريخ 5 يوليو 2026م، وذلك في إطار تعزيز التعاون الثنائي وتطوير الآليات التنظيمية الفنية لاستقدام العمالة المنزلية.
ويهدف الملحق الفني إلى تنظيم الإجراءات وخفض تكاليف استقدام العمالة المنزلية من جمهورية كينيا إلى المملكة، من خلال تعزيز كفاءة الإجراءات والآليات الفنية المنظمة لعمليات الاستقدام، وضمان استقدام العمالة المنزلية وتوظيفها وفق الأنظمة والإجراءات المعتمدة، إلى جانب حماية حقوق أصحاب العمل والعمالة المنزلية، وتنظيم العلاقة التعاقدية بين الطرفين.
ويأتي توقيع هذا الملحق امتداداً للعلاقات الثنائية والتعاون القائم بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية كينيا، وتجسيداً لحرص الجانبين على تطوير الشراكة في المجالات العمالية، ورفع كفاءة منظومة الاستقدام، وتعزيز استدامة التعاون بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للبلدين.