The Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Thnein, received today (Thursday) the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. Alfred Njangaa Mutua, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of the accompanying Kenyan delegation and several ministry leaders.

During the meeting, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Kenya in labor-related fields of mutual interest were discussed, primarily focusing on developing cooperation mechanisms in the recruitment of domestic workers, improving the efficiency of training and qualification programs before arriving in the Kingdom, and raising awareness of contractual rights and obligations, which contributes to increasing the readiness of domestic workers, improving the quality of recruitment services, and enhancing the stability of the contractual relationship while protecting the rights of all parties.

The two sides also discussed mechanisms to enhance technical coordination and exchange of experiences and best practices in training and qualification fields, as well as developing procedures related to the recruitment of domestic workers, which contributes to improving the efficiency of recruitment operations and the quality of their outputs, supporting the realization of the mutual interests of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor and the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kenya signed a technical annex to the agreement on the recruitment of domestic workers between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Kenya, signed on July 5, 2026, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation and develop the technical regulatory mechanisms for the recruitment of domestic workers.

The technical annex aims to organize procedures and reduce the costs of recruiting domestic workers from the Republic of Kenya to the Kingdom by enhancing the efficiency of the procedures and technical mechanisms governing recruitment operations, ensuring the recruitment and employment of domestic workers in accordance with approved regulations and procedures, as well as protecting the rights of employers and domestic workers, and organizing the contractual relationship between the two parties.

The signing of this annex comes as an extension of the bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Kenya, embodying the commitment of both sides to develop the partnership in labor fields, enhance the efficiency of the recruitment system, and promote the sustainability of cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two countries.