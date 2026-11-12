تفقّد أمين منطقة نجران المهندس صالح الغامدي، ميدانيًا اليوم الخميس، عددًا من الخدمات البلدية والمشاريع التنموية الجاري تنفيذها في محافظتي ثار وحبونا، وذلك في إطار جولاته الميدانية للوقوف على مستوى الخدمات، ومتابعة سير العمل ونسب الإنجاز في المشاريع، بما يسهم في تطوير الارتقاء بجودة الحياة.
واستهل أمين المنطقة زيارته بمحافظة ثار، بعقد اجتماع مرئي لمتابعة أداء المؤشرات، أعقبه تدشين 20 فرصة استثمارية متنوعة، تستهدف تعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في التنمية المحلية، كما وضع حجر الأساس لمشروع سارية العلم السعودي، وافتتح مركز الطوارئ والأزمات بالمحافظة، إلى جانب جولة ميدانية للوقوف على الخدمات البلدية.
وشملت الفرص الاستثمارية المطروحة تشغيل وصيانة ملعب كرة قدم للأنشطة الترفيهية، وإنشاء وتشغيل وصيانة عدد من محطات المحروقات في مواقع مختلفة، إضافة إلى إنشاء وتشغيل وصيانة مبانٍ سكنية وتجارية وبوفيهات.
ودعت الأمانة المستثمرين والراغبين في الاستفادة من هذه الفرص إلى الاطلاع على تفاصيلها والتقديم عليها عبر تطبيق «فرص» أو الموقع الإلكتروني لبوابة الاستثمار في المدن السعودية، علمًا بأن آخر موعد للتقديم هو 21 ديسمبر 2026م.
وفي محطته الثانية بمحافظة حبونا، اطّلع أمين المنطقة على الخدمات البلدية الجاري تنفيذها، وتابع نسب الإنجاز فيها، مؤكدًا مضاعفة الجهود لإنجازها وفق البرامج الزمنية المحددة.
وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي لأمانة منطقة نجران عبدالله آل فاضل، أن ما تشهده محافظات المنطقة من مشاريع تنموية وفرص استثمارية يعكس حجم الحراك التنموي الذي تحظى به، في ظل ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة – أيدها الله – من دعم لا محدود لقطاع البلديات، وحرصها على تعزيز التنمية المحلية وتحفيز الاستثمار وتطوير المدن والمحافظات، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.