The Secretary of the Najran Region, Engineer Saleh Al-Ghamdi, conducted a field visit today, Thursday, to inspect several municipal services and development projects currently being implemented in the governorates of Thar and Habouna. This visit is part of his field tours to assess the level of services, monitor the progress of work, and the completion rates of projects, contributing to the improvement of quality of life.

He began his visit in the governorate of Thar by holding a virtual meeting to follow up on performance indicators, followed by the launch of 20 diverse investment opportunities aimed at enhancing private sector participation in local development. He also laid the foundation stone for the Saudi flag project and inaugurated the Emergency and Crisis Center in the governorate, in addition to a field tour to assess municipal services.

The proposed investment opportunities included the operation and maintenance of a football field for recreational activities, the establishment and operation of several fuel stations in various locations, as well as the construction, operation, and maintenance of residential and commercial buildings and cafeterias.

The municipality invited investors and those interested in benefiting from these opportunities to review the details and apply through the "Opportunities" app or the website of the investment portal in Saudi cities, noting that the deadline for applications is December 21, 2026.

In his second stop in the governorate of Habouna, the Secretary of the region reviewed the municipal services being implemented and monitored their completion rates, emphasizing the need to double efforts to complete them according to the specified timelines.

The official spokesperson for the Najran Region Municipality, Abdullah Al-Fadhil, stated that the developmental projects and investment opportunities witnessed by the region's governorates reflect the extent of the developmental movement they are experiencing, in light of the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership – may God support it – for the municipal sector, and its commitment to enhancing local development, stimulating investment, and developing cities and governorates, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.