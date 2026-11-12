تفقّد أمين منطقة نجران المهندس صالح الغامدي، ميدانيًا اليوم الخميس، عددًا من الخدمات البلدية والمشاريع التنموية الجاري تنفيذها في محافظتي ثار وحبونا، وذلك في إطار جولاته الميدانية للوقوف على مستوى الخدمات، ومتابعة سير العمل ونسب الإنجاز في المشاريع، بما يسهم في تطوير الارتقاء بجودة الحياة.
واستهل أمين المنطقة زيارته بمحافظة ثار، بعقد اجتماع مرئي لمتابعة أداء المؤشرات، أعقبه تدشين 20 فرصة استثمارية متنوعة، تستهدف تعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في التنمية المحلية، كما وضع حجر الأساس لمشروع سارية العلم السعودي، وافتتح مركز الطوارئ والأزمات بالمحافظة، إلى جانب جولة ميدانية للوقوف على الخدمات البلدية.
وشملت الفرص الاستثمارية المطروحة تشغيل وصيانة ملعب كرة قدم للأنشطة الترفيهية، وإنشاء وتشغيل وصيانة عدد من محطات المحروقات في مواقع مختلفة، إضافة إلى إنشاء وتشغيل وصيانة مبانٍ سكنية وتجارية وبوفيهات.
ودعت الأمانة المستثمرين والراغبين في الاستفادة من هذه الفرص إلى الاطلاع على تفاصيلها والتقديم عليها عبر تطبيق «فرص» أو الموقع الإلكتروني لبوابة الاستثمار في المدن السعودية، علمًا بأن آخر موعد للتقديم هو 21 ديسمبر 2026م.
وفي محطته الثانية بمحافظة حبونا، اطّلع أمين المنطقة على الخدمات البلدية الجاري تنفيذها، وتابع نسب الإنجاز فيها، مؤكدًا مضاعفة الجهود لإنجازها وفق البرامج الزمنية المحددة.
وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي لأمانة منطقة نجران عبدالله آل فاضل، أن ما تشهده محافظات المنطقة من مشاريع تنموية وفرص استثمارية يعكس حجم الحراك التنموي الذي تحظى به، في ظل ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة – أيدها الله – من دعم لا محدود لقطاع البلديات، وحرصها على تعزيز التنمية المحلية وتحفيز الاستثمار وتطوير المدن والمحافظات، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
أمين نجران يتفقّد المشاريع والخدمات البلدية بمحافظتي ثار وحبونا
تفقّد أمين منطقة نجران المهندس صالح الغامدي، ميدانيًا اليوم الخميس، عددًا من الخدمات البلدية والمشاريع التنموية الجاري تنفيذها في محافظتي ثار وحبونا، وذلك في إطار جولاته الميدانية للوقوف على مستوى الخدمات، ومتابعة سير العمل ونسب الإنجاز في المشاريع، بما يسهم في تطوير الارتقاء بجودة الحياة.
The Secretary of the Najran Region, Engineer Saleh Al-Ghamdi, conducted a field visit today, Thursday, to inspect several municipal services and development projects currently being implemented in the governorates of Thar and Habouna. This visit is part of his field tours to assess the level of services, monitor the progress of work, and the completion rates of projects, contributing to the improvement of quality of life.
He began his visit in the governorate of Thar by holding a virtual meeting to follow up on performance indicators, followed by the launch of 20 diverse investment opportunities aimed at enhancing private sector participation in local development. He also laid the foundation stone for the Saudi flag project and inaugurated the Emergency and Crisis Center in the governorate, in addition to a field tour to assess municipal services.
The proposed investment opportunities included the operation and maintenance of a football field for recreational activities, the establishment and operation of several fuel stations in various locations, as well as the construction, operation, and maintenance of residential and commercial buildings and cafeterias.
The municipality invited investors and those interested in benefiting from these opportunities to review the details and apply through the "Opportunities" app or the website of the investment portal in Saudi cities, noting that the deadline for applications is December 21, 2026.
In his second stop in the governorate of Habouna, the Secretary of the region reviewed the municipal services being implemented and monitored their completion rates, emphasizing the need to double efforts to complete them according to the specified timelines.
The official spokesperson for the Najran Region Municipality, Abdullah Al-Fadhil, stated that the developmental projects and investment opportunities witnessed by the region's governorates reflect the extent of the developmental movement they are experiencing, in light of the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership – may God support it – for the municipal sector, and its commitment to enhancing local development, stimulating investment, and developing cities and governorates, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.