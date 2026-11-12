باشر الدفاع المدني، الأربعاء (11 نوفمبر 2026)، سقوط شظايا صاروخين باليستيين في منطقة مكة المكرمة، بعد اعتراضهما وتدميرهما، إثر إطلاقهما من قبل الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة، فيما سقطت شظايا في قرية سبوحة.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي للدفاع المدني أن استهداف الأعيان المدنية يُعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني، ويعكس خطورة النهج العدائي الذي تنتهجه الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. وأضاف أن الجهات المختصة باشرت الحادث فور وقوعه، ونفذت الإجراءات والتدابير المعتمدة للتعامل مع مثل هذه الحالات، واتخذت ما يلزم للمحافظة على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات.