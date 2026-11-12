The Civil Defense began, on Wednesday (November 11, 2026), to respond to the fall of debris from two ballistic missiles in the Makkah region, after they were intercepted and destroyed, following their launch by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the area, while debris fell in the village of Subuhah.

The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense stated that targeting civilian objects is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and reflects the seriousness of the hostile approach adopted by the Houthi terrorist militia. He added that the relevant authorities responded to the incident immediately upon its occurrence, implementing the approved procedures and measures to deal with such cases, and took the necessary actions to ensure the safety of lives and property.