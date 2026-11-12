أصدرت وزارة الداخلية اليوم(الخميس)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل قصاصًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة المدينة المنورة، فيما يلي نصه:
قال الله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِصَاصُ فِي الْقَتْلَى).
وقال تعالى: (وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقِصَاصِ حَيَاةٌ يَاْ أُولِيْ الأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ).
أقدم/ عبدالرحمن بن رجاء الله بن رجاء الرجبي -سعودي الجنسية- على قتل/ محمد بن عواد بن محمد العلوني -سعودي الجنسية- وذلك بطعنه بأداة حادة، مما أدى إلى وفاته.
وبفضل من الله تمكّنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة، وثبوت أهليته وتكليفه، صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله قصاصًا، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.
وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصًا بالجاني/ عبدالرحمن بن رجاء الله بن رجاء الرجبي -سعودي الجنسية- يوم الخميس بتاريخ 1448/6/2 هـ الموافق 2026/11/12 م بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.
ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن، وتحقيق العدل، وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت ذاته كل من تسوّل له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.
والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.