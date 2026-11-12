The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Thursday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty as retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Medina region. Below is the text:

Allah, the Almighty, said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered).

And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution [a saving of] life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Abdulrahman bin Rija Allah bin Rija Al-Rajabi - a Saudi national - committed the murder of Muhammad bin Awad bin Muhammad Al-Aloni - a Saudi national - by stabbing him with a sharp object, which led to his death.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, and after confirming his eligibility and accountability, a ruling was issued confirming what was attributed to him and sentencing him to death as retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided according to Sharia law.

The death penalty was executed against the perpetrator, Abdulrahman bin Rija Allah bin Rija Al-Rajabi - a Saudi national - on Thursday, 2/6/1448 AH, corresponding to 12/11/2026 AD, in the Medina region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing the provisions of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who might contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.