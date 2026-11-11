The Russian Federal Security Service announced today (Wednesday) the arrest of two individuals described as "agents of Polish intelligence" on charges of gathering information about military facilities in the Kaliningrad region of western Russia, according to the Interfax news agency.



The agency reported that the service warned seven Polish citizens and three Russian citizens due to what it described as "their communications with Polish security agencies."



For his part, a spokesperson for the Polish minister responsible for special services stated that he would not comment on the information published by Russian intelligence online.



Jacek Dobrzyński wrote on the X platform, "On National Independence Day, I consider this, in particular, a new provocation and an act of disinformation."



Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Warsaw have been tense for some time, especially since Poland has been providing political and military support to Ukraine, and Russia closed the Polish consulate in Kaliningrad last year.



It is worth noting that the Kaliningrad region is a geographically separate Russian enclave overlooking the Baltic Sea, bordered by Poland and Lithuania, and this area has become a focal point of tension between Russia on one side and the European Union and NATO on the other.



Warsaw had previously ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in the city of Krakow in southern Poland, after Polish authorities accused Moscow of being behind a fire that destroyed a shopping center in Warsaw.