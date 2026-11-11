أعلن جهاز الأمن الاتحادي الروسي اليوم (الأربعاء)، اعتقال شخصين وصفهما بأنهما من «عملاء أجهزة الاستخبارات البولندية» بتهمة جمع معلومات عن منشآت عسكرية في منطقة كالينينجراد بغرب روسيا، بحسب وكالة «إنترفاكس» للأنباء.
ونقلت الوكالة عن الجهاز قوله إنه حذر سبعة مواطنين بولنديين وثلاثة مواطنين روس، بسبب ما ذكر أنها «اتصالات لهم مع أجهزة أمن بولندية».
ومن جانبه، قال متحدث باسم الوزير البولندي المسؤول عن الأجهزة الخاصة إنه لن يعلق على البيانات التي نشرتها أجهزة المخابرات الروسية عبر الإنترنت.
وكتب ياتسيك دوبرجينسكي على منصة إكس «في يوم الاستقلال الوطني، أعتبرها، على وجه الخصوص، استفزازاً جديداً وعملاً من أعمال التضليل الإعلامي».
وتشهد العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين موسكو ووارسو توتراً منذ فترة، لا سيما أن بولندا تقدم دعماً سياسياً وعسكرياً لأوكرانيا، كما أغلقت روسيا القنصلية البولندية في كالينينغراد العام الماضي.
يذكر أن منطقة كالينينجراد جيب روسي منفصل جغرافياً يطل على بحر البلطيق، ويحد بولندا وليتوانيا، وتشكل هذه المنطقة بؤرة توتر بين روسيا من جهة والاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) من جهة أخرى.
وكانت وارسو قد أمرت في وقت سابق بإغلاق القنصلية الروسية في مدينة كراكوف جنوب بولندا، وذلك بعد أن اتهمت السلطات البولندية موسكو بالوقوف وراء حريق أدى إلى تدمير مركز تجاري في وارسو.
The Russian Federal Security Service announced today (Wednesday) the arrest of two individuals described as "agents of Polish intelligence" on charges of gathering information about military facilities in the Kaliningrad region of western Russia, according to the Interfax news agency.
The agency reported that the service warned seven Polish citizens and three Russian citizens due to what it described as "their communications with Polish security agencies."
For his part, a spokesperson for the Polish minister responsible for special services stated that he would not comment on the information published by Russian intelligence online.
Jacek Dobrzyński wrote on the X platform, "On National Independence Day, I consider this, in particular, a new provocation and an act of disinformation."
Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Warsaw have been tense for some time, especially since Poland has been providing political and military support to Ukraine, and Russia closed the Polish consulate in Kaliningrad last year.
It is worth noting that the Kaliningrad region is a geographically separate Russian enclave overlooking the Baltic Sea, bordered by Poland and Lithuania, and this area has become a focal point of tension between Russia on one side and the European Union and NATO on the other.
Warsaw had previously ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in the city of Krakow in southern Poland, after Polish authorities accused Moscow of being behind a fire that destroyed a shopping center in Warsaw.