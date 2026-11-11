أعلن جهاز الأمن الاتحادي الروسي اليوم (الأربعاء)، اعتقال شخصين وصفهما بأنهما من «عملاء أجهزة الاستخبارات البولندية» بتهمة جمع معلومات عن منشآت عسكرية في منطقة كالينينجراد بغرب روسيا، بحسب وكالة «إنترفاكس» للأنباء.


ونقلت الوكالة عن الجهاز قوله إنه حذر سبعة مواطنين بولنديين وثلاثة مواطنين روس، بسبب ما ذكر أنها «اتصالات لهم مع أجهزة أمن بولندية».


ومن جانبه، قال متحدث باسم الوزير البولندي المسؤول عن الأجهزة الخاصة إنه لن يعلق على البيانات التي نشرتها أجهزة المخابرات الروسية عبر الإنترنت.


وكتب ياتسيك دوبرجينسكي على منصة إكس «في يوم الاستقلال الوطني، أعتبرها، على وجه الخصوص، استفزازاً جديداً وعملاً من أعمال التضليل الإعلامي».


وتشهد العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين موسكو ووارسو توتراً منذ فترة، لا سيما أن بولندا تقدم دعماً سياسياً وعسكرياً لأوكرانيا، كما أغلقت روسيا القنصلية البولندية في كالينينغراد العام الماضي.


يذكر أن منطقة كالينينجراد جيب روسي منفصل جغرافياً يطل على بحر البلطيق، ويحد بولندا وليتوانيا، وتشكل هذه المنطقة بؤرة توتر بين روسيا من جهة والاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) من جهة أخرى.


وكانت وارسو قد أمرت في وقت سابق بإغلاق القنصلية الروسية في مدينة كراكوف جنوب بولندا، وذلك بعد أن اتهمت السلطات البولندية موسكو بالوقوف وراء حريق أدى إلى تدمير مركز تجاري في وارسو.