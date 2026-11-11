Leaked private messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and journalist Françoise Diguet, dating back to 2024, revealed aspects of his positions regarding media coverage of his political performance, as well as his vision for his future after leaving the Élysée Palace, in a new book published by the journalist titled "You Are All Very Harsh with Me".



The correspondence, which took place via the "Telegram" app, garnered wide interest in French circles, especially since Macron was unaware, until a few days before the book's release, that his private conversations and reflections would become available to the public, according to French media reports.



The correspondence began in the summer of 2024, when Macron reached out to Diguet to thank her for defending his wife Brigitte Macron on the "X" platform, after she faced attacks and conspiracy theories claiming she was a man. He wrote to her: "Thank you, and my wife thanks you too... Beyond political disagreements, what matters are your words," concluding his message with the initials of his first name and surname.



Diguet took advantage of the communication to continue the dialogue with the French president, whose messages included complaints about the way the media covered his performance and policies, and criticisms of what he described as biased reports, in addition to his objections to journalists writing about him without meeting him. He said in one message: "You and your colleagues are often very harsh with me," a phrase that Diguet chose as the title for her book.



The correspondence also addressed Macron's assessment of his years in power, as he approached the end of his second term, after which the constitution does not allow him to run again. He stated in June 2026 that France had changed over the past eight years, adding: "We have accomplished a lot in facing isolationism and for purchasing power."



Regarding his future after leaving the Élysée next spring, Macron strongly denied reports suggesting he might work for French billionaire Xavier Niel, describing what was published by "Le Journal du Dimanche" as "absolute and complete nonsense."



In response to the mention of other billionaires as potential options, he confirmed that he does not intend to work as an employee for anyone, stating that he prefers to own a private project and might consider launching it outside France, emphasizing that he would not be indebted to anyone or subordinate to anyone.



Observers considered that the publication of these correspondences goes beyond revealing private conversations with a head of state, to presenting a picture of the end of Macron's rule, accompanied by a review of achievements and contemplation of his political and professional future after the presidency.



For her part, Diguet described her book as a "political document" that seeks to understand Macron's personality, whom she said knows France better than is often said, but finds himself today at a dead end that he partly contributed to building. She added that the work provides a picture of an entire era through direct and candid dialogues with a president she described as "lonely, yet connected to everyone".