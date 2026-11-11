كشفت رسائل خاصة مسربة بين الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون والصحفية فرانسواز ديغوا، تعود إلى عام 2024، جوانب من مواقفه تجاه التغطية الإعلامية لأدائه السياسي، فضلاً عن تصوره لمستقبله بعد مغادرة قصر الإليزيه، وذلك في كتاب جديد أصدرته الصحفية بعنوان «أنتم جميعاً قساة جداً معي».


وأثارت المراسلات، التي جرت عبر تطبيق «تلغرام»، اهتماماً واسعاً في الأوساط الفرنسية، خصوصاً أن ماكرون لم يكن على علم، حتى أيام قليلة قبل صدور الكتاب، بأن محادثاته وتأملاته الخاصة ستصبح متاحة للرأي العام، وفق ما أوردته وسائل إعلام فرنسية.


وبدأت المراسلات في صيف عام 2024، عندما بادر ماكرون بالتواصل مع ديغوا لشكرها على دفاعها عن زوجته بريجيت ماكرون، عبر منصة «إكس»، بعد تعرضها لهجمات ونظريات مؤامرة زعمت أنها رجل. وكتب لها: «أشكرك، وكذلك زوجتي تشكرك.. بعيداً عن الخلافات السياسية، ما يهم هو كلماتك»، مختتماً رسالته بحرفي اسمه الأول ولقبه.


واستثمرت الصحفية التواصل لمواصلة الحوار مع الرئيس الفرنسي، الذي تضمنت رسائله شكاوى من طريقة تناول وسائل الإعلام لأدائه وسياساته، وانتقادات لما وصفه بالتقارير المتحاملة، فضلاً عن اعتراضه على صحفيين يكتبون عنه دون أن يلتقوا به. وقال في إحدى الرسائل: «غالباً ما تكونين أنت وزملاؤك قساة جداً معي»، وهي العبارة التي اختارتها ديغوا عنواناً لكتابها.


وتطرقت المراسلات كذلك إلى تقييم ماكرون سنوات حكمه، مع اقتراب نهاية ولايته الثانية، التي لا يتيح له الدستور بعدها الترشح مجدداً. وقال في يونيو 2026 إن فرنسا تغيرت خلال السنوات الثماني الماضية، مضيفاً: «أنجزنا الكثير في مواجهة الانعزالية ومن أجل القدرة الشرائية».


وفيما يتعلق بمستقبله بعد مغادرة الإليزيه في الربيع القادم، نفى ماكرون بشدة تقارير تحدثت عن احتمال عمله لدى الملياردير الفرنسي كزافييه نييل، واصفاً ما نشرته صحيفة «لو جورنال دو ديمانش» بأنه «هراء مطلق وكامل».


وأكد، رداً على طرح أسماء مليارديرات آخرين بوصفهم خيارات محتملة، أنه لا يعتزم العمل موظفاً لدى أي شخص، قائلاً إنه يفضل امتلاك مشروع خاص، وقد يفكر في إطلاقه خارج فرنسا، مشدداً على أنه لن يكون مديناً لأحد أو تابعاً له.


واعتبر مراقبون أن نشر هذه المراسلات يتجاوز كشف محادثات خاصة مع رئيس دولة، إلى تقديم صورة عن مرحلة نهاية حكم ماكرون، وما يرافقها من مراجعة للإنجازات وتفكير في المستقبل السياسي والمهني بعد الرئاسة.


من جانبها، وصفت ديغوا كتابها بأنه «وثيقة سياسية» تسعى إلى فهم شخصية ماكرون، الذي قالت إنه يعرف فرنسا أكثر مما يُقال عنه، لكنه يجد نفسه اليوم في طريق مسدود ساهم جزئياً في بنائه. وأضافت أن العمل يقدم صورة لعصر كامل عبر حوارات مباشرة وصريحة مع رئيس وصفته بأنه «وحيد، ومع ذلك متصل بالجميع».