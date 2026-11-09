أعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية تنفيذ 982 عملية استهداف جوي وناري ضد مواقع مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وتجمعاتها وتعزيزاتها في مختلف الجبهات، أسفرت عن سقوط نحو 127 من قيادات المليشيا وعناصرها بين قتيل وجريح، وتدمير وإعطاب 158 آلية وعربة ومعدة قتالية، وسط استمرار التقدم الميداني واستعادة مواقع إستراتيجية.


وقال المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد الركن ماجد النزيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، إن العمليات نُفذت خلال الساعات الماضية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، وشملت 17 غارة جوية نفذها الطيران الحربي، و123 عملية استهداف بالطيران المسيّر، إضافة إلى 60 عملية للراجمات و782 عملية نفذتها مدفعية الميدان.


وأوضح النزيلي أن ضربات الطيران المسيّر تركزت على جبهات الجوف ومأرب والمضاربة والجبهة الجنوبية الغربية، مستهدفة مواقع قتالية وتجمعات وآليات ووسائل عسكرية تابعة للمليشيا، فيما طالت ضربات الراجمات والمدفعية تحصيناتها ومرابض نيرانها ومواقع قناصتها وتجمعات عناصرها وتعزيزاتها في مختلف الجبهات.


وأشار النزيلي إلى أن التقديرات الميدانية الأولية تفيد بسقوط نحو 127 من قيادات المليشيا وعناصرها بين قتيل وجريح، وفرار العشرات من المواجهات في جبهات الجوف ومأرب وتعز، فضلاً عن تدمير وإعطاب نحو 158 وسيلة وعربة ومدرعة ومعدة تستخدمها المليشيا في عملياتها القتالية والهندسية.


وفي جبهات الجوف، قال المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية: واصلت وحدات فرق الطوارئ ودرع الوطن استهداف مواقع المليشيا وتحركاتها، وتمكنت من السيطرة على هيئات حاكمة جديدة، فيما تخوض القوات المسلحة، مسنودة بالمقاومة الشعبية، مواجهات متواصلة في تعز، وتتصدى لهجمات المليشيا وتستهدف تجمعاتها ومصادر نيرانها.


وفي الجبهتين الجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية، أوضح النزيلي أن قوات درع الوطن وألوية العمالقة والمقاومة الوطنية نفذت هجمات عسكرية أسفرت عن استعادة هيئات حاكمة، مع استمرار المواجهات في عدد من المحاور والتعامل مع تحركات المليشيا وهجماتها.


وأكد المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية، أن القوات استمرار عملياتها القتالية بعزيمة ثابتة حتى تحقيق أهدافها، مشددة على اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.