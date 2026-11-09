The Yemeni armed forces announced the execution of 982 air and artillery targeting operations against the sites, gatherings, and reinforcements of the Houthi terrorist militia across various fronts, resulting in the deaths and injuries of about 127 militia leaders and members, as well as the destruction and damage of 158 vehicles and combat equipment, amid ongoing field advances and the recapture of strategic locations.



The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Majid Al-Nazili, stated today (Monday) that the operations were carried out in the past hours as part of the "Dawn of Yemen" operation, which included 17 airstrikes conducted by warplanes, 123 targeting operations by drones, in addition to 60 operations by rocket launchers and 782 operations carried out by field artillery.



Al-Nazili explained that the drone strikes focused on the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Madaribah, and the southwestern front, targeting combat sites, gatherings, vehicles, and military assets belonging to the militia, while the rocket and artillery strikes targeted their fortifications, firing positions, sniper locations, and gatherings of their elements and reinforcements across various fronts.



He noted that initial field estimates indicate that about 127 militia leaders and members were killed or injured, with dozens fleeing from confrontations in the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, and Taiz, in addition to the destruction and damage of about 158 vehicles, armored vehicles, and equipment used by the militia in their combat and engineering operations.



On the fronts of Al-Jawf, the spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces stated that emergency units and the National Shield continued to target militia sites and movements, managing to control new governing bodies, while the armed forces, supported by popular resistance, are engaged in ongoing confrontations in Taiz, repelling militia attacks and targeting their gatherings and sources of fire.



On the southern and southwestern fronts, Al-Nazili clarified that the National Shield forces, the Giants Brigades, and the National Resistance carried out military attacks that resulted in the recapture of governing bodies, while confrontations continued in several axes, addressing militia movements and attacks.



The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces confirmed that the forces will continue their combat operations with unwavering determination until they achieve their objectives, emphasizing the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects.