All eyes are on Abu Dhabi as a new round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine approaches, amidst American efforts to coordinate positions with Europeans and NATO before entering talks aimed at settling the Ukrainian conflict.



Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American president, confirmed that he and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will hold meetings with representatives from Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO, as well as Germany, France, Britain, and Italy, ahead of the scheduled negotiations in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11.



Kushner stated in a post on the "X" platform that the meetings aim to continue the consultations that began in recent weeks and to coordinate positions regarding European security and Ukraine's future after the war, before the two-day trilateral negotiations commence.



In the same context, the European newspaper "Politico" reported, citing sources, that representatives from the European troika, which includes Germany, France, and Britain, will attend the Abu Dhabi talks at the level of national security advisors, while Kyiv announced that it will hold separate meetings with Europeans and NATO in the UAE.



The newspaper quoted a German official stating that the Abu Dhabi meeting will be preliminary, followed by additional meetings, with the final format of European participation to be determined based on the course of the negotiations, explaining that national security advisors will likely not participate directly in the talks but will remain nearby the venue.



The trilateral negotiations between Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv are set to begin on November 10 and 11, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Medinsky for the Russian delegation.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks will address mutual security guarantees between Russia and Ukraine, noting that the agreed format for the negotiations is trilateral and does not include the participation of European representatives.



In contrast, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu affirmed Moscow's appreciation for the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at reaching a settlement for the Ukrainian conflict.