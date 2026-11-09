تتجه الأنظار إلى أبوظبي، مع اقتراب انطلاق جولة جديدة من المفاوضات الثلاثية بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا، وسط تحركات أمريكية لتنسيق المواقف مع الأوروبيين وحلف شمال الأطلسي، قبل الدخول في محادثات تستهدف تسوية النزاع الأوكراني.


وأكد صهر الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر، أنه والمبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، سيعقدان اجتماعات مع ممثلين عن أوكرانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي، إلى جانب ألمانيا وفرنسا وبريطانيا وإيطاليا، قبل بدء المفاوضات المقررة في أبوظبي يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الجاري.


وقال كوشنر، في منشور على منصة «إكس»، إن اللقاءات تهدف إلى مواصلة المشاورات التي بدأت خلال الأسابيع الماضية، وتنسيق المواقف بشأن الأمن الأوروبي ومستقبل أوكرانيا بعد الحرب، قبل انطلاق المفاوضات الثلاثية التي تستمر يومين.


وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت صحيفة «بوليتيكو» الأوروبية، نقلاً عن مصادر، بأن ممثلين عن الترويكا الأوروبية، التي تضم ألمانيا وفرنسا وبريطانيا، سيحضرون محادثات أبوظبي على مستوى مستشاري الأمن القومي، فيما أعلنت كييف أنها ستعقد اجتماعات منفصلة مع الأوروبيين وحلف شمال الأطلسي في الإمارات.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤول ألماني أن اجتماع أبوظبي سيكون تمهيدياً، تعقبه اجتماعات إضافية، على أن تتحدد الصيغة النهائية للمشاركة الأوروبية وفقاً لمسار المفاوضات، موضحاً أن مستشاري الأمن القومي لن يشاركوا على الأرجح بصورة مباشرة في المحادثات، بل سيبقون بالقرب من مقر انعقادها.


ومن المقرر أن تنطلق المفاوضات الثلاثية بين موسكو وواشنطن وكييف يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر، برئاسة مساعد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير ميدينسكي للوفد الروسي.


وكان المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف قد أكد أن المحادثات ستتناول الضمانات الأمنية المتبادلة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، مشيراً إلى أن الصيغة المتفق عليها للمفاوضات ثلاثية، ولا تشمل مشاركة ممثلين أوروبيين داخلها.


في المقابل، أكد سكرتير مجلس الأمن الروسي سيرغي شويغو تقدير موسكو جهود الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الرامية إلى التوصل لتسوية للنزاع الأوكراني.