أفصحت بيانات سرية لهيئة الإحصاء الروسية «روسستات» عن مقتل نحو 400 ألف روسي ممن شاركوا في القتال بأوكرانيا منذ بدء الحرب في 2022.


وأكدت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» أن البيانات المسربة تستند إلى ملايين شهادات الوفاة، وتتضمن محل إقامة المتوفين وأعمارهم وأماكن الوفاة. وحسب الوكالة، فإن البيانات حصلت عليها مجموعة «Cyber Partisans» البيلاروسية المعارضة بالتعاون مع مجموعة القرصنة الأوكرانية «Silent Crow»، قبل أن تشاركاها مع «بلومبيرغ» وعدد محدود من المؤسسات الإعلامية.


وأعلنت المجموعتان مسؤوليتهما عن اختراق البنية الرقمية للهيئة، وقالتا إنهما وصلتا إلى أنظمة داخلية وقواعد بيانات ووثائق إحصائية سرية. ووفق المعلومات المتعلقة بالعملية، شمل الاختراق نحو 25 ألف جهاز كمبيوتر تابع للهيئة، مع استخراج قرابة 23 تيرابايت من البيانات، تضمنت سجلات إحصائية ووثائق إدارية وبيانات عن الوفيات وأسبابها.


وأظهرت السجلات الخاصة بالرجال بين 18 و49 عاماً تفاوتاً جغرافياً لافتاً؛ إذ بلغت الوفيات المرتبطة بالقتال نحو ثلث إجمالي الوفيات في أقاليم نائية وسيبيرية مثل بورياتيا وتوفا، مقابل نحو 10% في موسكو وسانت بطرسبرغ. ويعكس ذلك تفاوت أعباء الحرب بين المناطق، خصوصاً الأقاليم البعيدة والأقل ازدهاراً اقتصادياً، التي شكلت مصدراً مهماً للتجنيد.


من جانبها، اعترفت «روسستات» بتعرض بنيتها التحتية لهجمات سيبرانية، إلا أنها نفت وجود أدلة على اختراق قواعد البيانات الرئيسية أو تسريب المعلومات السرية، مؤكدة اتخاذ إجراءات تقنية للتعامل مع الهجمات بالتعاون مع الجهات المختصة.


ونشرت المجموعتان رسائل على موقع الهيئة تشير إلى الاختراق، في خطوة هدفت إلى الكشف عن حجم العملية والضغط على المؤسسات الحكومية الروسية.


ويأتي الكشف في ظل تراجع الشفافية الإحصائية الروسية بعد قيود فرضتها السلطات على نشر عدد من المؤشرات الديموغرافية، بما فيها بيانات الوفيات وأسبابها، ما جعل السجلات المسربة مصدراً مهماً للمعلومات عن الخسائر البشرية.


وتسلط البيانات الضوء على أحد أكثر جوانب الحرب حساسية داخل روسيا، إذ تمتد كلفتها، وفق السجلات، إلى تحولات ديموغرافية واجتماعية متفاوتة بين الأقاليم.