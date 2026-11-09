زار أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، أمس، منزل والد الزميل صالح الحجاج، وذلك ضمن جولاته التفقدية لمحافظات المنطقة والمراكز التابعة لها، التي تهدف إلى الالتقاء بالأهالي والاستماع إلى آرائهم ومقترحاتهم، ومتابعة سير العمل في الجهات الحكومية والخدمية، إلى جانب تدشين المشاريع التنموية والوقوف ميدانياً على المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها.
وخلال الزيارة، قدّم الزميل صالح الحجاج للأمير فيصل بن نواف كتابه «مسيرة في صور»، الذي حظي بإشادة وتقدير أمير المنطقة، مثمناً ما يتضمنه من توثيق للمسيرة الإعلامية والوطنية بالصور والمحتوى التوثيقي.
The Prince of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, visited yesterday the home of the father of colleague Saleh Al-Hajjar, as part of his inspection tours of the provinces and centers of the region. These tours aim to meet with the locals, listen to their opinions and suggestions, follow up on the work progress in government and service agencies, as well as inaugurate developmental projects and assess the ongoing projects on the ground.
During the visit, colleague Saleh Al-Hajjar presented his book "A Journey in Pictures" to Prince Faisal bin Nawaf, which received praise and appreciation from the Prince of the region, who valued its documentation of the media and national journey through images and documentary content.