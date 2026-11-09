زار أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، أمس، منزل والد الزميل صالح الحجاج، وذلك ضمن جولاته التفقدية لمحافظات المنطقة والمراكز التابعة لها، التي تهدف إلى الالتقاء بالأهالي والاستماع إلى آرائهم ومقترحاتهم، ومتابعة سير العمل في الجهات الحكومية والخدمية، إلى جانب تدشين المشاريع التنموية والوقوف ميدانياً على المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها.


وخلال الزيارة، قدّم الزميل صالح الحجاج للأمير فيصل بن نواف كتابه «مسيرة في صور»، الذي حظي بإشادة وتقدير أمير المنطقة، مثمناً ما يتضمنه من توثيق للمسيرة الإعلامية والوطنية بالصور والمحتوى التوثيقي.