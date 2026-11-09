The Prince of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, visited yesterday the home of the father of colleague Saleh Al-Hajjar, as part of his inspection tours of the provinces and centers of the region. These tours aim to meet with the locals, listen to their opinions and suggestions, follow up on the work progress in government and service agencies, as well as inaugurate developmental projects and assess the ongoing projects on the ground.



During the visit, colleague Saleh Al-Hajjar presented his book "A Journey in Pictures" to Prince Faisal bin Nawaf, which received praise and appreciation from the Prince of the region, who valued its documentation of the media and national journey through images and documentary content.