قد تصنع قراءة سياسية واحدة خاطئة أزمة تتجاوز في آثارها الحدث نفسه. فحين تختلط الوقائع بالتوقعات، وتتحول الروايات إلى قناعات، تصبح الحسابات عرضة للانحراف، وتغدو المواقف أسيرة تصورات قد تكون بعيدة عن حقيقة ما يجري.


وفي منطقة تعيش على وقع صراعات مفتوحة وحسابات متشابكة، تكتسب دقة القراءة أهمية تتجاوز الأحداث إلى حماية القرار السياسي من سوء التقدير.


تقف المملكة في قلب هذا المشهد، بحكم ثقلها السياسي والاقتصادي ومكانتها الإقليمية والدولية. وكلما تصاعد التوتر، تعددت القراءات لمواقفها، وازدادت محاولات تفسير قراراتها، وفق حسابات الآخرين. فهناك من ينتظر منها موقفاً يوافق تصوراته، ومن يقيس سياستها على إيقاع التصعيد، ومن يتعامل مع كل تحرك دبلوماسي باعتباره رسالة خفية. بينما الحقيقة أن السعودية ترسم مواقفها وفق مصالحها الوطنية، وتحدد خياراتها بتقديراتها الاستراتيجية، بعيداً عن ضغوط التوقعات والانفعالات.


في المشهد الإقليمي الراهن، تواجه المملكة بيئة سياسية وأمنية معقدة، تتداخل فيها التوترات الخليجية، والتصعيد العسكري، وتهديدات الملاحة الدولية، وحسابات القوى الكبرى. وهي تطورات تفرض على السياسة السعودية وضوح الرؤية ودقة التقدير، وتستدعي التعامل معها من موقع دولة تدرك حجم مسؤوليتها الإقليمية والدولية.


فأمن المملكة ومصالحها الوطنية يمثلان نقطة الانطلاق في تحديد مواقفها، وحماية الاستقرار الخليجي والعربي امتداد طبيعي لهذه المسؤولية. ومن هذا المنطلق، تتبنى الرياض نهجاً يقوم على الحذر الاستراتيجي، والموازنة بين متطلبات الأمن ومقتضيات الدبلوماسية، مع الاحتفاظ باستقلال القرار الوطني.


وتبرز أهمية هذا النهج عند التمييز بين التهديد القائم والاحتمال المتوقع، وبين التصريح السياسي والقرار الفعلي، وبين التحركات التي تستهدف الضغط والتفاوض، وتلك التي تمهد لمواجهة عسكرية. فالخلط بين هذه المستويات ينتج تقديرات مضطربة، وقد يقود إلى استنتاجات تتجاوز حقيقة الوقائع.


ولذا، تحتاج قراءة الموقف السعودي إلى فهم طبيعة الدولة ومؤسساتها وخبراتها، ومتابعة أفعالها ونتائج تحركاتها، بدلاً من اختزال سياستها في ردود أفعال آنية. فالسياسة السعودية تقوم على أهداف واضحة، في مقدمتها حماية السيادة، وصيانة الأمن، والحفاظ على مقدرات الدولة، وتعزيز مكانتها الدولية، ودعم استقرار المنطقة.


ولتحقيق هذه الأهداف، تستخدم المملكة أدوات متعددة، تشمل الدبلوماسية والشراكات الدولية والقدرات الدفاعية والتعاون الإقليمي. ولكل أداة توقيتها ووظيفتها، وفقاً لما تقتضيه المصالح الوطنية والضرورات الاستراتيجية.


كما تمتلك الدبلوماسية السعودية خبرة طويلة في إدارة الملفات المعقدة، وتعرف متى تعزز التنسيق، ومتى تفتح قنوات الحوار، ومتى تؤكد خطوطها الحمراء. وتقوم علاقاتها الدولية على تنويع الشراكات وحماية المصالح، من دون الارتهان لحسابات طرف واحد.


وفي ظل تصاعد القلق الإقليمي، تزداد أهمية الوعي بمصادر المعلومات والتحقق منها. فالمنصات تتداول روايات متباينة، وتنشر التحليلات المتعجلة، وتختلط الأخبار بالتكهنات. ومن هنا تصبح مسؤولية التمييز بين الوقائع والتوقعات جزءاً من الوعي الوطني، خاصة عندما يتعلق الأمر بالأمن والمصالح الاستراتيجية للمملكة.


فالسعودية تملك حق حماية أراضيها وأجوائها ومياهها ومصالحها، وتقدير المخاطر والتعامل معها وفق مقتضيات أمنها الوطني. وأي موقف من التصعيد يرتبط بحسابات دقيقة تراعي طبيعة التهديد وحجمه وتداعياته، وتحفظ للدولة حق اتخاذ ما تراه مناسباً لحماية أمنها وسيادتها.


ويمثل استقرار الخليج مصلحة استراتيجية سعودية، بالنظر إلى ترابط مصالح المنطقة الاقتصادية والتجارية وأمن الطاقة والملاحة الدولية. وأي اضطراب فيها تتجاوز آثاره حدود الدولة التي ينطلق منها، ما يجعل التنسيق الخليجي واحتواء الأزمات وتعزيز المواقف المشتركة ضرورة، مع احترام استقلالية القرار السيادي لكل دولة.


دائماً، ما تحتاج السياسة إلى قراءة هادئة وحازمة في آن واحد؛ هادئة في فهم الأحداث ودوافع الأطراف، وحازمة في حماية المصالح الوطنية والتعامل مع مصادر التهديد. وهذه المعادلة تمنح السياسة السعودية مساحة جيدة للتحرك والمبادرة، وتحمي قرارها من ضغوط الانفعالات والتوقعات المتسرعة. فهذا عالمنا، سريع في تحالفاته وتبدل حساباته، وتبقى قوة الدولة في قدرتها على رؤية المشهد كما هو، وتحديد موقعها. والمملكة بما تملكه من ثقلين سياسي واقتصادي، وخبرة في إدارة الأزمات، تدرك أن القرارات المصيرية لا تتخذ تحت ضغط الضجيج، ولا تبنى على انفعالات اللحظة.


فالمملكة تقرأ المشهد بعين الدولة، وتزن الأحداث بميزان المصالح، وتحدد خياراتها بإرادتها. هي دولة واثقة من مكانتها، فلا تسمح للآخرين برسم اتجاه بوصلتها، ولا تجعل ضجيج الأحداث بديلاً عن وضوح الرؤية. إنها تعرف أين تقف، وماذا تريد، وإلى أين تمضي. الأكيد، أن السعودية تعرف طريقها.