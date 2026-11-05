قُتل أحد أفراد الأمن العام الأردني، اليوم (الخميس)، إثر تعرضه لاعتداء بأداة حادة في العاصمة عمان، فيما أُلقي القبض على المتهم بعد محاولته الاستيلاء على سلاح رجل الأمن، في حادثة استنفرت الأجهزة الأمنية وأدت إلى إغلاق موقع الاعتداء.


وقال الأمن العام الأردني، في بيان نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، إن أحد رجاله قُتل إثر اعتداء بأداة حادة من قبل أحد الأشخاص في العاصمة، موضحاً أن الأجهزة المعنية باشرت التحقيق في ملابسات الحادثة.


وذكر التلفزيون الأردني أن الأجهزة الأمنية ألقت القبض على المعتدي، الذي هاجم رجل الأمن في شارع المدينة المنورة وطعنه، قبل أن يحاول الاستيلاء على سلاحه، إلا أن تدخل رجل أمن آخر حال دون ذلك. وأصيب رجل الأمن الثاني أثناء إلقاء القبض على المهاجم.


وأغلقت القوات الأمنية موقع الاعتداء، وسط انتشار مكثف، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات لكشف دوافع الهجوم وملابساته.


ويأتي الحادث في أعقاب هجوم شهدته قرية حمود بمحافظة الكرك جنوبي الأردن، أواخر الشهر الماضي، واستهدف كنيسة الروم الأرثوذكس، وأسفر، وفق المعلومات الواردة، عن مقتل 9 أشخاص وإصابة العشرات.


وأطلق ثلاثة مسلحين النار عشوائياً أمام الكنيسة وداخلها، بينما كان نحو 200 شخص يشاركون في جنازة، قبل أن يلوذوا بالفرار، غير أن القوات الأردنية تمكنت بعد أيام من إلقاء القبض عليهم.


وأكد العاهل الأردني الملك عبدالله الثاني أن بلاده ستبقى عصية على الأعداء، ولن تسمح للإرهابيين الخوارج بالمساس بأمنها ووحدتها.