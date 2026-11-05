One member of the Jordanian Public Security was killed today (Thursday) after being attacked with a sharp object in the capital, Amman, while the suspect was arrested after attempting to seize the security officer's weapon, in an incident that prompted a security alert and led to the closure of the attack site.



The Jordanian Public Security stated in a statement published on its account on the "X" platform that one of its men was killed as a result of an attack with a sharp object by an individual in the capital, clarifying that the relevant authorities have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident.



Jordanian television reported that security forces arrested the assailant, who attacked the security officer on Al-Madina Al-Munawwara Street and stabbed him, before attempting to seize his weapon, but the intervention of another security officer prevented this. The second security officer was injured while apprehending the attacker.



The security forces closed the attack site amid a heavy presence, while investigations continue to uncover the motives and circumstances of the attack.



This incident comes in the wake of an attack that took place in the village of Hamoud in Karak Governorate, southern Jordan, at the end of last month, targeting the Orthodox Church, which, according to available information, resulted in the deaths of 9 people and injuries to dozens.



Three gunmen randomly fired shots in front of and inside the church while about 200 people were attending a funeral, before fleeing, but Jordanian forces managed to apprehend them days later.



Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed that his country will remain resilient against enemies and will not allow extremist terrorists to undermine its security and unity.