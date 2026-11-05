قُتل أحد أفراد الأمن العام الأردني، اليوم (الخميس)، إثر تعرضه لاعتداء بأداة حادة في العاصمة عمان، فيما أُلقي القبض على المتهم بعد محاولته الاستيلاء على سلاح رجل الأمن، في حادثة استنفرت الأجهزة الأمنية وأدت إلى إغلاق موقع الاعتداء.
وقال الأمن العام الأردني، في بيان نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، إن أحد رجاله قُتل إثر اعتداء بأداة حادة من قبل أحد الأشخاص في العاصمة، موضحاً أن الأجهزة المعنية باشرت التحقيق في ملابسات الحادثة.
وذكر التلفزيون الأردني أن الأجهزة الأمنية ألقت القبض على المعتدي، الذي هاجم رجل الأمن في شارع المدينة المنورة وطعنه، قبل أن يحاول الاستيلاء على سلاحه، إلا أن تدخل رجل أمن آخر حال دون ذلك. وأصيب رجل الأمن الثاني أثناء إلقاء القبض على المهاجم.
وأغلقت القوات الأمنية موقع الاعتداء، وسط انتشار مكثف، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات لكشف دوافع الهجوم وملابساته.
ويأتي الحادث في أعقاب هجوم شهدته قرية حمود بمحافظة الكرك جنوبي الأردن، أواخر الشهر الماضي، واستهدف كنيسة الروم الأرثوذكس، وأسفر، وفق المعلومات الواردة، عن مقتل 9 أشخاص وإصابة العشرات.
وأطلق ثلاثة مسلحين النار عشوائياً أمام الكنيسة وداخلها، بينما كان نحو 200 شخص يشاركون في جنازة، قبل أن يلوذوا بالفرار، غير أن القوات الأردنية تمكنت بعد أيام من إلقاء القبض عليهم.
وأكد العاهل الأردني الملك عبدالله الثاني أن بلاده ستبقى عصية على الأعداء، ولن تسمح للإرهابيين الخوارج بالمساس بأمنها ووحدتها.
One member of the Jordanian Public Security was killed today (Thursday) after being attacked with a sharp object in the capital, Amman, while the suspect was arrested after attempting to seize the security officer's weapon, in an incident that prompted a security alert and led to the closure of the attack site.
The Jordanian Public Security stated in a statement published on its account on the "X" platform that one of its men was killed as a result of an attack with a sharp object by an individual in the capital, clarifying that the relevant authorities have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Jordanian television reported that security forces arrested the assailant, who attacked the security officer on Al-Madina Al-Munawwara Street and stabbed him, before attempting to seize his weapon, but the intervention of another security officer prevented this. The second security officer was injured while apprehending the attacker.
The security forces closed the attack site amid a heavy presence, while investigations continue to uncover the motives and circumstances of the attack.
This incident comes in the wake of an attack that took place in the village of Hamoud in Karak Governorate, southern Jordan, at the end of last month, targeting the Orthodox Church, which, according to available information, resulted in the deaths of 9 people and injuries to dozens.
Three gunmen randomly fired shots in front of and inside the church while about 200 people were attending a funeral, before fleeing, but Jordanian forces managed to apprehend them days later.
Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed that his country will remain resilient against enemies and will not allow extremist terrorists to undermine its security and unity.