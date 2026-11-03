Qatar announced that the United States and Iran are reviewing proposals aimed at bridging the gap between them, and that they are committed to mediation efforts. The advisor to the Prime Minister and the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majid Al-Ansari, stated that there are developments in the talks with both sides.

During a press conference on Tuesday, he revealed that both the Iranian and American sides are currently studying the options presented, which means that the ball is now in their courts, amidst ongoing and immediate communication through intermediaries to support the continuation of these discussions.

He affirmed that his country continues its diplomatic efforts and intensive mediation to bring the viewpoints closer and bridge the gap between the United States and Iran, with the aim of reaching a sustainable agreement that ends the crisis.

He addressed the results of the Qatari negotiating delegation's visit to Tehran, explaining that they held extensive and intensive discussions with the Iranian side that lasted three hours, covering various topics and developments to exchange ideas and proposals aimed at resolving the existing disagreements.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that the joint diplomatic efforts exerted by Qatar alongside its Gulf brothers and regional and international mediators aim to focus on several key principles, namely, reaffirming that the diplomatic option remains the only and most effective way to resolve crises and spare the peoples of the region the consequences of armed conflicts.

He noted that there is a commitment from both the Iranian and American sides to the negotiation process, reflecting a "glimmer of hope" in keeping the diplomatic option alive, pointing out that building trust between the two sides remains the biggest challenge that requires the continuation of these negotiations and positive meetings within a long-term framework.

Regarding Israel's allegations about Qatar's interference in the Knesset elections and its influence on the results, Al-Ansari denied these claims, referring to the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in which it expressed its strong condemnation of these Israeli allegations, describing them as "ridiculous and baseless."

He affirmed that Qatar completely rejects these claims and will not accept being used as a "scapegoat" within the internal political polarization and electoral failures faced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other politicians.

Al-Ansari stressed that this is purely an internal Israeli issue, related to the challenges faced by the Israeli Prime Minister in his elections, calling on him to deal with his challenges and the aspirations of his voters instead of attempting to export his political crises and failures abroad.