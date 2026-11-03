أعلنت قطر أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تراجعان مقترحات تهدف إلى سد هوة الخلافات بينهما، وأنهما ملتزمتان بجهود الوساطة. وقال مستشار رئيس الوزراء المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الخارجية ماجد الأنصاري: إن ثمة تطورات في المحادثات مع الجانبين.

وكشف خلال مؤتمر صحفي (الثلاثاء)، أن الطرفين الإيراني والأمريكي يعكفان حالياً على دراسة خيارات المقترحات المطروحة، ما يعني أن الكرة باتت في ملعبيهما، في ظل تواصل حثيث ولحظي يتم عبر الوسطاء لدعم استمرار هذه المباحثات.

وأكّد أن بلاده تواصل مساعيها الدبلوماسية وجهود الوساطة المكثفة لتقريب وجهات النظر وتجسير الهوة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق مستدام ينهي الأزمة.

وتطرق إلى نتائج زيارة الوفد التفاوضي القطري لطهران، موضحاً أنه أجرى مباحثات مطولة ومكثفة مع الجانب الإيراني استمرت ثلاث ساعات، وبحث مختلف العناوين والمستجدات لتبادل الأفكار والمقترحات الرامية إلى حلحلة الخلافات القائمة.

وشدد متحدث الخارجية على أن الجهود الدبلوماسية المشتركة التي تبذلها قطر إلى جانب الأشقاء والوسطاء الإقليميين من دول الخليج والدوليين تستهدف التركيز على عدة ثوابت رئيسية، وهي التأكيد على أن الخيار الدبلوماسي يظل السبيل الوحيد والأنجع لتسوية الأزمات وتجنيب شعوب المنطقة تبعات الصراعات المسلحة.

وأشار إلى وجود التزام من الجانبين الإيراني والأمريكي بمسار المباحثات ما يعكس وجود «بصيص أمل» بترك الخيار الدبلوماسي قائماً، لافتاً إلى أن بناء الثقة بين الطرفين يظل التحدي الأكبر الذي يتطلب استمرار هذه المفاوضات واللقاءات الإيجابية ضمن مسار طويل الأمد.

وفيما يتعلق بمزاعم إسرائيل حول تدخل قطر في انتخابات الكنيست والتأثير على نتائجها، نفى الأنصاري هذه المزاعم، مشيراً إلى البيان الذي أصدرته الخارجية وأبدت فيه استنكارها الشديد لهذه المزاعم الإسرائيلية واصفاً إياها بـ«السخيفة والباطلة».

وأكّد أن قطر ترفض هذه المزاعم رفضاً تاماً، ولن تقبل أن تُستخدم «كبش فداء» ضمن الاستقطابات السياسية الداخلية والفشل الانتخابي الذي يواجهه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أو غيره من السياسيين.

وشدد الأنصاري على أن هذه قضية داخلية إسرائيلية بحتة، تتعلق بتحديات رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي في انتخاباته، داعياً إياه للتعامل مع تحدياته وتطلعات ناخبيه بدلاً من محاولة تصدير أزماته السياسية وإخفاقاته إلى الخارج.