أعلنت قطر أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تراجعان مقترحات تهدف إلى سد هوة الخلافات بينهما، وأنهما ملتزمتان بجهود الوساطة. وقال مستشار رئيس الوزراء المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الخارجية ماجد الأنصاري: إن ثمة تطورات في المحادثات مع الجانبين.
وكشف خلال مؤتمر صحفي (الثلاثاء)، أن الطرفين الإيراني والأمريكي يعكفان حالياً على دراسة خيارات المقترحات المطروحة، ما يعني أن الكرة باتت في ملعبيهما، في ظل تواصل حثيث ولحظي يتم عبر الوسطاء لدعم استمرار هذه المباحثات.
وأكّد أن بلاده تواصل مساعيها الدبلوماسية وجهود الوساطة المكثفة لتقريب وجهات النظر وتجسير الهوة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق مستدام ينهي الأزمة.
وتطرق إلى نتائج زيارة الوفد التفاوضي القطري لطهران، موضحاً أنه أجرى مباحثات مطولة ومكثفة مع الجانب الإيراني استمرت ثلاث ساعات، وبحث مختلف العناوين والمستجدات لتبادل الأفكار والمقترحات الرامية إلى حلحلة الخلافات القائمة.
وشدد متحدث الخارجية على أن الجهود الدبلوماسية المشتركة التي تبذلها قطر إلى جانب الأشقاء والوسطاء الإقليميين من دول الخليج والدوليين تستهدف التركيز على عدة ثوابت رئيسية، وهي التأكيد على أن الخيار الدبلوماسي يظل السبيل الوحيد والأنجع لتسوية الأزمات وتجنيب شعوب المنطقة تبعات الصراعات المسلحة.
وأشار إلى وجود التزام من الجانبين الإيراني والأمريكي بمسار المباحثات ما يعكس وجود «بصيص أمل» بترك الخيار الدبلوماسي قائماً، لافتاً إلى أن بناء الثقة بين الطرفين يظل التحدي الأكبر الذي يتطلب استمرار هذه المفاوضات واللقاءات الإيجابية ضمن مسار طويل الأمد.
وفيما يتعلق بمزاعم إسرائيل حول تدخل قطر في انتخابات الكنيست والتأثير على نتائجها، نفى الأنصاري هذه المزاعم، مشيراً إلى البيان الذي أصدرته الخارجية وأبدت فيه استنكارها الشديد لهذه المزاعم الإسرائيلية واصفاً إياها بـ«السخيفة والباطلة».
وأكّد أن قطر ترفض هذه المزاعم رفضاً تاماً، ولن تقبل أن تُستخدم «كبش فداء» ضمن الاستقطابات السياسية الداخلية والفشل الانتخابي الذي يواجهه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أو غيره من السياسيين.
وشدد الأنصاري على أن هذه قضية داخلية إسرائيلية بحتة، تتعلق بتحديات رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي في انتخاباته، داعياً إياه للتعامل مع تحدياته وتطلعات ناخبيه بدلاً من محاولة تصدير أزماته السياسية وإخفاقاته إلى الخارج.
Qatar announced that the United States and Iran are reviewing proposals aimed at bridging the gap between them, and that they are committed to mediation efforts. The advisor to the Prime Minister and the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majid Al-Ansari, stated that there are developments in the talks with both sides.
During a press conference on Tuesday, he revealed that both the Iranian and American sides are currently studying the options presented, which means that the ball is now in their courts, amidst ongoing and immediate communication through intermediaries to support the continuation of these discussions.
He affirmed that his country continues its diplomatic efforts and intensive mediation to bring the viewpoints closer and bridge the gap between the United States and Iran, with the aim of reaching a sustainable agreement that ends the crisis.
He addressed the results of the Qatari negotiating delegation's visit to Tehran, explaining that they held extensive and intensive discussions with the Iranian side that lasted three hours, covering various topics and developments to exchange ideas and proposals aimed at resolving the existing disagreements.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that the joint diplomatic efforts exerted by Qatar alongside its Gulf brothers and regional and international mediators aim to focus on several key principles, namely, reaffirming that the diplomatic option remains the only and most effective way to resolve crises and spare the peoples of the region the consequences of armed conflicts.
He noted that there is a commitment from both the Iranian and American sides to the negotiation process, reflecting a "glimmer of hope" in keeping the diplomatic option alive, pointing out that building trust between the two sides remains the biggest challenge that requires the continuation of these negotiations and positive meetings within a long-term framework.
Regarding Israel's allegations about Qatar's interference in the Knesset elections and its influence on the results, Al-Ansari denied these claims, referring to the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in which it expressed its strong condemnation of these Israeli allegations, describing them as "ridiculous and baseless."
He affirmed that Qatar completely rejects these claims and will not accept being used as a "scapegoat" within the internal political polarization and electoral failures faced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other politicians.
Al-Ansari stressed that this is purely an internal Israeli issue, related to the challenges faced by the Israeli Prime Minister in his elections, calling on him to deal with his challenges and the aspirations of his voters instead of attempting to export his political crises and failures abroad.