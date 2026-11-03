استقبل محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، بمقر المحافظة، الطالبتين هبة بنت ماجد الصفدي وأماني بنت شايع الحارثي، بمناسبة تحقيقهما المركز الثالث للمملكة في فرعين من الدورة الـ46 لمسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره.


وأشاد المحافظ بالإنجاز الذي حققته الطالبتان، مثمناً عناية القيادة الرشيدة بكتاب الله الكريم وأهله، ودعمها المستمر لبرامج حفظ القرآن الكريم وتعليمه، بما يسهم في رعاية حفظته وتحفيزهم على التميز والإتقان.


وجاء تتويج الطالبتين ضمن أول مشاركة نسائية في تاريخ المسابقة، التي شهدت تنافس 334 متسابقاً ومتسابقة يمثلون 133 دولة؛ إذ حققت هبة الصفدي، من فئة المكفوفين، المركز الثالث في الفرع الأول المخصص لحفظ القرآن الكريم كاملاً مع التلاوة بالقراءات السبع المتواترة، فيما نالت أماني الحارثي المركز الثالث في الفرع الثاني، المخصص لحفظ القرآن الكريم كاملاً مع حسن الأداء والتجويد وتفسير مفردات القرآن الكريم.