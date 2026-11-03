The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, received the two students, Heba bint Majid Al-Safadi and Amani bint Shaya Al-Harithi, at the governorate's headquarters, on the occasion of their achievement of the third place for the Kingdom in two categories of the 46th King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran.



The governor praised the achievement of the two students, appreciating the wise leadership's care for the Holy Quran and its people, and its continuous support for Quran memorization and education programs, which contributes to nurturing its memorizers and motivating them towards excellence and proficiency.



The crowning of the two students came during the first female participation in the history of the competition, which witnessed the competition of 334 male and female contestants representing 133 countries; Heba Al-Safadi achieved third place in the first category designated for the complete memorization of the Holy Quran with recitation in the seven widely accepted readings, while Amani Al-Harithi secured third place in the second category, which is designated for the complete memorization of the Holy Quran with good performance, Tajweed, and interpretation of the Quranic vocabulary.