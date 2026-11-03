The girls' schools in Taif recorded attendance on the School Excellence Platform for the year 2026, while the boys' schools were absent from the list of the 14 schools announced by the General Administration of Education in Taif Governorate that achieved a level of excellence in the National Program for Evaluation, Classification, and Accreditation. This notable result reflects the superiority of girls' schools in the list of honors and raises questions about the reasons for the absence of boys' schools from the level of excellence, despite both sectors being subjected to school evaluation standards.



The announcement of the distinguished schools came during the third National Forum for School Excellence "Excellence 2026," which honored 659 public, private, and international schools from various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Yusuf Al-Bunyan, and the Chairman of the Board of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, Dr. Khalid Al-Sabti.



The list of distinguished schools in Taif included 14 schools, distributed among elementary, intermediate, and secondary stages, and included both public and private schools in Taif, Al-Hawiya, Al-Hada, and Al-Layh. However, no boys' school appeared on the announced list, raising questions about the gap in excellence results between boys' and girls' schools, and the extent to which this reflects on the quality of school performance and learning outcomes.



The Minister of Education revealed during the forum that the number of schools that reached the levels of excellence and progress has risen to about 14,000 schools, noting the celebration of more than 1,000 schools over the past years, in addition to 659 schools this year, emphasizing the importance of transferring successful practices and expanding their impact in schools across the Kingdom.



The National Program for School Evaluation included more than 10.5 million questionnaires for students, teachers, and families, while more than 27,000 school principals benefited from online training on self-evaluation. The number of school evaluation specialists exceeded 2,500 specialists, supporting the improvement of educational performance and the development of learning outcomes.