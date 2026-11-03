سجلت مدارس البنات في الطائف حضوراً على منصة التميز المدرسي للعام 2026، فيما غابت مدارس البنين عن قائمة المدارس الـ14 التي أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة الطائف تحقيقها مستوى التميز في البرنامج الوطني للتقويم والتصنيف والاعتماد، في نتيجة لافتة تعكس تفوق مدارس البنات في قائمة التكريم، وتفتح التساؤلات حول أسباب غياب مدارس البنين عن مستوى التميز، رغم خضوع مدارس القطاعين لمعايير التقويم المدرسي.


وجاء إعلان المدارس المميزة ضمن الملتقى الوطني الثالث للتميز المدرسي «تميز 2026»، الذي شهد تكريم 659 مدرسة حكومية وأهلية وعالمية من مختلف مناطق السعودية ومحافظاتها، بحضور وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان، ورئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب الدكتور خالد السبتي.


وضمت قائمة مدارس تعليم الطائف المميزة 14 مدرسة، توزعت بين المراحل الابتدائية والمتوسطة والثانوية، وشملت مدارس حكومية وأهلية في الطائف والحوية والهدا وليه، فيما لم تظهر أي مدرسة للبنين ضمن القائمة المعلنة، ما يثير تساؤلات حول الفجوة في نتائج التميز بين مدارس البنين والبنات، ومدى انعكاسها على جودة الأداء المدرسي ونواتج التعلم.


وكان وزير التعليم، كشف خلال الملتقى أن أعداد المدارس التي وصلت إلى مستويي التميز والتقدم ارتفعت إلى نحو 14 ألف مدرسة، مشيراً إلى الاحتفاء بأكثر من ألف مدرسة خلال الأعوام الماضية، إضافة إلى 659 مدرسة هذا العام، مؤكداً أهمية نقل الممارسات الناجحة وتوسيع أثرها في مدارس المملكة.


وشملت أعمال البرنامج الوطني للتقويم المدرسي أكثر من 10.5 ملايين استبانة للطلبة والمعلمين والأسر، فيما استفاد أكثر من 27 ألف مدير ومديرة مدرسة من التدريب الإلكتروني على التقويم الذاتي، وتجاوز عدد أخصائيي التقويم المدرسي 2500 أخصائي، دعماً لتحسين الأداء التعليمي وتطوير نواتج التعلم.