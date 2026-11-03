The Syrian authorities, represented by the General Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with internal security forces, thwarted a terrorist plot targeting the Homs refinery, which was orchestrated by a cell affiliated with Hezbollah militia.



On Tuesday, the authorities arrested the members of the involved cell and seized explosive devices in their possession that were prepared to target the refinery.



The official Syrian news agency reported that the internal security forces announced through their Telegram channel that the thwarting of the terrorist plot came after careful monitoring, as the operation was part of the security agencies' efforts to pursue terrorist cells, thwart their plans, and protect vital facilities and the country's economic resources.



The Homs refinery plays an important role in securing petroleum derivatives for the local market, as in October last year, the air distillation unit "10" was rehabilitated and maintained, with a design capacity of one million tons of crude oil annually, which enhances the refinery's capabilities to produce petroleum derivatives and supports the availability of diesel, fuel oil, and kerosene in the local market.



On September 29, the Syrian authorities announced the thwarting of a sabotage plot in the Yarmouk Basin area in the western Daraa countryside and the arrest of a cell that they clarified was affiliated with Hezbollah. They added that the operation was carried out by the General Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with internal security forces, according to what the Syrian news agency "SANA" reported.



It was mentioned that the cell consisted of three individuals, and the security agencies thwarted an attempt to prepare platforms for launching rockets with the aim of carrying out attacks and destabilizing security and stability. It was noted that the platforms were completely dismantled and investigations with the detainees are ongoing in preparation for referring them to the competent judiciary.