أحبطت السلطات السورية ممثلة في جهاز الاستخبارات العامة بالتعاون مع قوى الأمن الداخلي، مخططاً إرهابياً كان يستهدف مصفاة حمص تقف وراءه خلية تابعة لمليشيا حزب الله.
وألقت السلطات، (الثلاثاء)، القبض على أفراد الخلية المتورطة، وضبطت عبوات ناسفة بحوزتهم كانت معدة لاستهداف المصفاة.
وأفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية، بأن قوى الأمن الداخلي أعلنت عبر قناتها على تليغرام، أن إحباط المخطط الإرهابي جاء بعد متابعة دقيقة، حيث جاءت العملية ضمن جهود الأجهزة الأمنية لملاحقة الخلايا الإرهابية، وإحباط مخططاتها وحماية المنشآت الحيوية والمقدرات الاقتصادية للبلاد.
وتلعب مصفاة حمص دوراً مهماً في تأمين المشتقات النفطية للسوق المحلية، حيث تم في أكتوبر الماضي تأهيل وصيانة وحدة التقطير الجوي "10"، بطاقة تصميمية تبلغ مليون طن من النفط الخام سنوياً، ما يعزز قدرات المصفاة على إنتاج المشتقات النفطية، ويدعم توافر المازوت والفيول والكيروسين في السوق المحلية.
وكانت السلطات السورية أعلنت في 29 سبتمبر الماضي إحباط مخطط تخريبي في منطقة حوض اليرموك بريف درعا الغربي، وتوقيف خلية أوضحت أنها تابعة لحزب الله. وأضافت أن العملية نفذها جهاز الاستخبارات العامة بالتعاون مع قوى الأمن الداخلي، وفق ما أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا".
وذكرت أن الخلية ضمت ثلاثة أشخاص، وأن الأجهزة الأمنية أحبطت محاولة لتجهيز منصات لإطلاق صواريخ بهدف تنفيذ اعتداءات وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار. وأشارت إلى تفكيك المنصات بالكامل واستمرار التحقيقات مع الموقوفين تمهيداً لإحالتهم إلى القضاء المختص.
The Syrian authorities, represented by the General Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with internal security forces, thwarted a terrorist plot targeting the Homs refinery, which was orchestrated by a cell affiliated with Hezbollah militia.
On Tuesday, the authorities arrested the members of the involved cell and seized explosive devices in their possession that were prepared to target the refinery.
The official Syrian news agency reported that the internal security forces announced through their Telegram channel that the thwarting of the terrorist plot came after careful monitoring, as the operation was part of the security agencies' efforts to pursue terrorist cells, thwart their plans, and protect vital facilities and the country's economic resources.
The Homs refinery plays an important role in securing petroleum derivatives for the local market, as in October last year, the air distillation unit "10" was rehabilitated and maintained, with a design capacity of one million tons of crude oil annually, which enhances the refinery's capabilities to produce petroleum derivatives and supports the availability of diesel, fuel oil, and kerosene in the local market.
On September 29, the Syrian authorities announced the thwarting of a sabotage plot in the Yarmouk Basin area in the western Daraa countryside and the arrest of a cell that they clarified was affiliated with Hezbollah. They added that the operation was carried out by the General Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with internal security forces, according to what the Syrian news agency "SANA" reported.
It was mentioned that the cell consisted of three individuals, and the security agencies thwarted an attempt to prepare platforms for launching rockets with the aim of carrying out attacks and destabilizing security and stability. It was noted that the platforms were completely dismantled and investigations with the detainees are ongoing in preparation for referring them to the competent judiciary.