أحبطت السلطات السورية ممثلة في جهاز الاستخبارات العامة بالتعاون مع قوى الأمن الداخلي، مخططاً إرهابياً كان يستهدف مصفاة حمص تقف وراءه خلية تابعة لمليشيا حزب الله.


وألقت السلطات، (الثلاثاء)، القبض على أفراد الخلية المتورطة، وضبطت عبوات ناسفة بحوزتهم كانت معدة لاستهداف المصفاة.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية، بأن قوى الأمن الداخلي أعلنت عبر قناتها على تليغرام، أن إحباط المخطط الإرهابي جاء بعد متابعة دقيقة، حيث جاءت العملية ضمن جهود الأجهزة الأمنية لملاحقة الخلايا الإرهابية، وإحباط مخططاتها وحماية المنشآت الحيوية والمقدرات الاقتصادية للبلاد.


وتلعب مصفاة حمص دوراً مهماً في تأمين المشتقات النفطية للسوق المحلية، حيث تم في أكتوبر الماضي تأهيل وصيانة وحدة التقطير الجوي "10"، بطاقة تصميمية تبلغ مليون طن من النفط الخام سنوياً، ما يعزز قدرات المصفاة على إنتاج المشتقات النفطية، ويدعم توافر المازوت والفيول والكيروسين في السوق المحلية.


وكانت السلطات السورية أعلنت في 29 سبتمبر الماضي إحباط مخطط تخريبي في منطقة حوض اليرموك بريف درعا الغربي، وتوقيف خلية أوضحت أنها تابعة لحزب الله. وأضافت أن العملية نفذها جهاز الاستخبارات العامة بالتعاون مع قوى الأمن الداخلي، وفق ما أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا".


وذكرت أن الخلية ضمت ثلاثة أشخاص، وأن الأجهزة الأمنية أحبطت محاولة لتجهيز منصات لإطلاق صواريخ بهدف تنفيذ اعتداءات وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار. وأشارت إلى تفكيك المنصات بالكامل واستمرار التحقيقات مع الموقوفين تمهيداً لإحالتهم إلى القضاء المختص.