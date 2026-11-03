جدد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني التأكيد على مواصلة عملية «فجر اليمن» حتى إنهاء انقلاب مليشيات الحوثي واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وبسط سلطتها على كامل الأراضي اليمنية.
وأعلن المجلس خلال اجتماع بحضور جميع أعضائه، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن القوات الحكومية حققت تقدماً ميدانياً في جبهات الجوف ومأرب والساحل الغربي، وفقاً لما أعلنه ا
واتهم مليشيات الحوثي بمواصلة قصف الأحياء السكنية واستهداف المنشآت المدنية وتهديد الملاحة الدولية والممرات المائية. وأفاد المجلس الرئاسي بأن سكان المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الميليشيا الإرهابية تلقوا دعوةً لمنع تجنيد أبنائهم، مع تأكيد فتح باب العودة الآمنة أمام كل من يترك السلاح.
وجدد مجلس القيادة التعبير عن خالص الشكر والتقدير للأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمهم الشامل للشعب اليمني، استجابتهم العاجلة لاحتياجات تعز وبقية المحافظات، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن وسائر المؤسسات والمبادرات السعودية.
من جانبه، دعا وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية ومنسق الإغاثة في حالات الطوارئ توم فليتشر، أطراف الصراع في اليمن إلى فتح الطرق المغلقة والسماح بإيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى مدينة تعز، محذراً من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية جراء استمرار التصعيد والقيود المفروضة على حركة الإمدادات.
وأعلن فليتشر في بيانٍ نشره مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية (أوتشا)، أن نحو 300 ألف شخص أجبروا على النزوح من منازلهم منذ أغسطس الماضي، جراء تصاعد الأعمال القتالية في البلاد.
وحذر من أن مدينة تعز التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو مليون نسمة، تواجه أزمةً متفاقمةً مع استمرار إغلاق الطرق ونفاد الإمدادات، مشيراً إلى أن إنتاج المياه تراجع إلى النصف، فيما ارتفعت أسعار المواد الغذائية بنسبة لا تقل عن 50 بالمئة.
وأكد أن المستشفيات تواجه نقصاً في الوقود والأدوية، في وقت تتزايد فيه الحاجات الإنسانية بوتيرةٍ تفوق قدرة الاستجابة، رغم تمكن الشركاء الإنسانيين من الوصول إلى نحو 260 ألف نازح.
وأشار إلى أن الأمم المتحدة تمتلك مواد غذائيةً وأدويةً جاهزةً للإيصال، لكنها تحتاج إلى ضمان الوصول الإنساني، مطالباً بفتح الطرق والسماح بمرور المساعدات، ومشدداً على أن المدنيين لا ينبغي أن يكونوا رهائن للصراع.
وأعرب المسؤول الأممي عن غضبه إزاء وفاة موظف حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة، محمد الشامي، أثناء احتجازه لدى جماعة الحوثي، مطالباً بالإفراج عن 70 موظفاً أممياً وعشرات العاملين الآخرين في المجال الإنساني الذين لا يزالون محتجزين. وأكد أن العاملين في المجال الإنساني لا يجوز استخدامهم أوراقاً للمساومة، داعياً إلى الإفراج عنهم دون قيد أو شرط.
The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council renewed its commitment to continue the "Dawn of Yemen" operation until the Houthi militia's coup is ended and state institutions are restored, asserting its authority over all Yemeni territories.
During a meeting attended by all its members today (Tuesday), the council announced that government forces have made field progress in the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, and the western coast, according to what was announced.
It accused the Houthi militias of continuing to shell residential neighborhoods, targeting civilian facilities, and threatening international navigation and waterways. The Presidential Council reported that residents in areas under the control of the terrorist militia received a call to prevent the recruitment of their children, confirming the opening of a safe return for anyone who lays down their arms.
The Leadership Council reiterated its sincere thanks and appreciation to the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their comprehensive support to the Yemeni people and their urgent response to the needs of Taiz and other governorates, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and other Saudi institutions and initiatives.
For his part, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, called on the warring parties in Yemen to open closed roads and allow humanitarian aid to reach the city of Taiz, warning of the worsening humanitarian situation due to the ongoing escalation and restrictions on the movement of supplies.
Fletcher announced in a statement published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) that nearly 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since last August due to the escalation of hostilities in the country.
He warned that the city of Taiz, with a population of about one million, is facing a worsening crisis with the continued closure of roads and depletion of supplies, noting that water production has decreased by half, while food prices have risen by no less than 50 percent.
He confirmed that hospitals are facing shortages of fuel and medicine, as humanitarian needs are increasing at a pace that exceeds the capacity to respond, despite humanitarian partners being able to reach about 260,000 displaced persons.
He pointed out that the UN has food and medical supplies ready for delivery, but it needs to ensure humanitarian access, calling for the opening of roads and allowing the passage of aid, emphasizing that civilians should not be held hostage to the conflict.
The UN official expressed his anger over the death of UN human rights staff member Mohammed Al-Shami while in custody of the Houthi group, demanding the release of 70 UN staff members and dozens of other humanitarian workers who are still detained. He affirmed that humanitarian workers should not be used as bargaining chips, calling for their unconditional release.