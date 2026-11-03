جدد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني التأكيد على مواصلة عملية «فجر اليمن» حتى إنهاء انقلاب مليشيات الحوثي واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وبسط سلطتها على كامل الأراضي اليمنية.


وأعلن المجلس خلال اجتماع بحضور جميع أعضائه، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن القوات الحكومية حققت تقدماً ميدانياً في جبهات الجوف ومأرب والساحل الغربي، وفقاً لما أعلنه ا


واتهم مليشيات الحوثي بمواصلة قصف الأحياء السكنية واستهداف المنشآت المدنية وتهديد الملاحة الدولية والممرات المائية. وأفاد المجلس الرئاسي بأن سكان المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الميليشيا الإرهابية تلقوا دعوةً لمنع تجنيد أبنائهم، مع تأكيد فتح باب العودة الآمنة أمام كل من يترك السلاح.


وجدد مجلس القيادة التعبير عن خالص الشكر والتقدير للأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمهم الشامل للشعب اليمني، استجابتهم العاجلة لاحتياجات تعز وبقية المحافظات، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن وسائر المؤسسات والمبادرات السعودية.


من جانبه، دعا وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية ومنسق الإغاثة في حالات الطوارئ توم فليتشر، أطراف الصراع في اليمن إلى فتح الطرق المغلقة والسماح بإيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى مدينة تعز، محذراً من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية جراء استمرار التصعيد والقيود المفروضة على حركة الإمدادات.


وأعلن فليتشر في بيانٍ نشره مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية (أوتشا)، أن نحو 300 ألف شخص أجبروا على النزوح من منازلهم منذ أغسطس الماضي، جراء تصاعد الأعمال القتالية في البلاد.


وحذر من أن مدينة تعز التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو مليون نسمة، تواجه أزمةً متفاقمةً مع استمرار إغلاق الطرق ونفاد الإمدادات، مشيراً إلى أن إنتاج المياه تراجع إلى النصف، فيما ارتفعت أسعار المواد الغذائية بنسبة لا تقل عن 50 بالمئة.


وأكد أن المستشفيات تواجه نقصاً في الوقود والأدوية، في وقت تتزايد فيه الحاجات الإنسانية بوتيرةٍ تفوق قدرة الاستجابة، رغم تمكن الشركاء الإنسانيين من الوصول إلى نحو 260 ألف نازح.


وأشار إلى أن الأمم المتحدة تمتلك مواد غذائيةً وأدويةً جاهزةً للإيصال، لكنها تحتاج إلى ضمان الوصول الإنساني، مطالباً بفتح الطرق والسماح بمرور المساعدات، ومشدداً على أن المدنيين لا ينبغي أن يكونوا رهائن للصراع.


وأعرب المسؤول الأممي عن غضبه إزاء وفاة موظف حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة، محمد الشامي، أثناء احتجازه لدى جماعة الحوثي، مطالباً بالإفراج عن 70 موظفاً أممياً وعشرات العاملين الآخرين في المجال الإنساني الذين لا يزالون محتجزين. وأكد أن العاملين في المجال الإنساني لا يجوز استخدامهم أوراقاً للمساومة، داعياً إلى الإفراج عنهم دون قيد أو شرط.