The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council renewed its commitment to continue the "Dawn of Yemen" operation until the Houthi militia's coup is ended and state institutions are restored, asserting its authority over all Yemeni territories.



During a meeting attended by all its members today (Tuesday), the council announced that government forces have made field progress in the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, and the western coast, according to what was announced.



It accused the Houthi militias of continuing to shell residential neighborhoods, targeting civilian facilities, and threatening international navigation and waterways. The Presidential Council reported that residents in areas under the control of the terrorist militia received a call to prevent the recruitment of their children, confirming the opening of a safe return for anyone who lays down their arms.



The Leadership Council reiterated its sincere thanks and appreciation to the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their comprehensive support to the Yemeni people and their urgent response to the needs of Taiz and other governorates, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and other Saudi institutions and initiatives.



For his part, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, called on the warring parties in Yemen to open closed roads and allow humanitarian aid to reach the city of Taiz, warning of the worsening humanitarian situation due to the ongoing escalation and restrictions on the movement of supplies.



Fletcher announced in a statement published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) that nearly 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since last August due to the escalation of hostilities in the country.



He warned that the city of Taiz, with a population of about one million, is facing a worsening crisis with the continued closure of roads and depletion of supplies, noting that water production has decreased by half, while food prices have risen by no less than 50 percent.



He confirmed that hospitals are facing shortages of fuel and medicine, as humanitarian needs are increasing at a pace that exceeds the capacity to respond, despite humanitarian partners being able to reach about 260,000 displaced persons.



He pointed out that the UN has food and medical supplies ready for delivery, but it needs to ensure humanitarian access, calling for the opening of roads and allowing the passage of aid, emphasizing that civilians should not be held hostage to the conflict.



The UN official expressed his anger over the death of UN human rights staff member Mohammed Al-Shami while in custody of the Houthi group, demanding the release of 70 UN staff members and dozens of other humanitarian workers who are still detained. He affirmed that humanitarian workers should not be used as bargaining chips, calling for their unconditional release.