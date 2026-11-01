وثقت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، ارتكاب مليشيا الحوثي 53 جريمة وانتهاكاً بحق المدنيين والأعيان المدنية في محافظة تعز خلال 48 ساعة، بالتزامن مع إطلاق نحو 417 مقذوفاً، شملت قذائف مدفعية وهاون وصواريخ كاتيوشا، وهجمات بالطائرات المسيّرة على مناطق سكنية.


وأفادت الشبكة في تقرير لها، اليوم (الأحد)، بأن الاعتداءات أسفرت عن مقتل 3 مدنيين، بينهم طفل وطفلة، وإصابة 19 آخرين، بينهم 4 نساء و7 أطفال، مشيرةً إلى أن من بين المصابين طفلاً يبلغ عامين، أصيب بشظايا في الرأس جراء قصف منزله بقذيفة هاون في منطقة نجد العروس.


وسجل التقرير اختطاف 6 مواطنين في مناطق التربة والحجرية ونقلهم إلى مدينة الصالح، ومداهمة 4 منازل، فضلاً عن تضرر 12 منزلاً بصورة كليةً وجزئيةً، و9 مركبات خاصة جراء القصف العشوائي.


وفي واقعة تعكس خطورة استهداف المدنيين، توفيت المواطنة فاكهة عبدالجليل سفيان (51 عاماً)، متأثرةً بإصابتها برصاص قناص حوثي في قرية العمد بمديرية المسراخ، بعدما اضطر الأهالي إلى نقلها على الأكتاف، إثر استهداف القناص السيارات التي حاولت إسعافها.


ووثقت الشبكة زراعة ألغام وعبوات ناسفة في ممرات المدنيين بقرية المكيشة في منطقة قدس بمديرية المواسط، ما أدى إلى إصابة طفل وشقيقته.


وتركز القصف على مناطق كحلان والقرى المحيطة بها في مديرية صبر الموادم، إضافةً إلى دبة والقحفة والعمد والأقروض ونجد العروس، جنوب شرقي تعز.


وحذرت الشبكة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية جراء الحصار وعرقلة وصول الإسعاف والمساعدات، ونقص الوقود والأدوية والمواد الغذائية، مؤكدةً أن استمرار الأزمة يهدد بتوقف الخدمات الصحية ويضاعف المخاطر على مرضى السرطان والفشل الكلوي.


وطالبت المجتمع الدولي بالتدخل العاجل لوقف القصف والحصار، وتأمين وصول فرق الإسعاف والإغاثة، وإجلاء الجرحى والمرضى، وتوفير الحاجات الطبية والغذائية للسكان المحاصرين.