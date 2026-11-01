The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms documented the militia of the Houthis committing 53 crimes and violations against civilians and civilian objects in Taiz Governorate within 48 hours, coinciding with the launch of approximately 417 projectiles, including artillery shells, mortars, and Katyusha rockets, as well as drone attacks on residential areas.



The network reported in a statement today (Sunday) that the assaults resulted in the death of 3 civilians, including a boy and a girl, and injured 19 others, including 4 women and 7 children, noting that among the injured was a 2-year-old child who was hit by shrapnel in the head due to the shelling of his home with a mortar shell in the Najd al-Arous area.



The report recorded the abduction of 6 citizens in the areas of al-Turbah and al-Hujaria and their transfer to the city of al-Salih, as well as the storming of 4 homes, in addition to the total and partial damage to 12 houses and 9 private vehicles due to the random shelling.



In an incident reflecting the danger of targeting civilians, citizen Fakiha Abduljalil Sufyan (51 years old) died from injuries sustained from the gunfire of a Houthi sniper in the village of al-Amad in the al-Masrak district, after residents were forced to carry her on their shoulders due to the sniper targeting the vehicles that attempted to rescue her.



The network documented the planting of mines and explosive devices in the pathways of civilians in the village of al-Makisha in the Quds area of the al-Mawaset district, which resulted in injuries to a child and his sister.



The shelling focused on the areas of Kahlān and the surrounding villages in the Sabir al-Mawadim district, in addition to Dabba, al-Qahfa, al-Amad, al-Aqroud, and Najd al-Arous, southeast of Taiz.



The network warned of the worsening humanitarian situation due to the siege, the obstruction of ambulance and aid access, and the shortage of fuel, medicines, and food supplies, emphasizing that the continuation of the crisis threatens to halt health services and exacerbates the risks for cancer and kidney failure patients.



The network called on the international community to intervene urgently to stop the shelling and the siege, ensure the access of ambulance and relief teams, evacuate the wounded and sick, and provide medical and food needs for the besieged population.