دخلت انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس الأمريكي مرحلتها الحاسمة، على خلفية احتدام المنافسة على السيطرة على مجلسي النواب والشيوخ، وتصاعد المخاوف من رفض الرئيس دونالد ترمب الاعتراف بهزيمة الجمهوريين، إذا جاءت النتائج لمصلحة الديمقراطيين، خصوصاً مع تكرار اتهاماته بوجود تزوير انتخابي.


ويسعى الجمهوريون إلى الاحتفاظ بأغلبيتهم في مجلس الشيوخ، البالغة 53 مقعداً مقابل 47 للديمقراطيين، فيما يطمح الحزب الديمقراطي إلى انتزاع السيطرة على أحد مجلسي الكونغرس على الأقل، بما يتيح له عرقلة أجندة ترمب التشريعية خلال العامين الأخيرين من ولايته.


استنفار جمهوري


ووضع ترمب نفسه في قلب الحملة الانتخابية، مستنفراً قاعدته الشعبية المعروفة بحركة «ماغا»، مؤكداً أن الجمهوريين يملكون فرصة للفوز. وتعهد بمنح كل مواطن أمريكي بالغ 5 آلاف دولار في حال احتفظ حزبه بالسيطرة على مجلسي الكونغرس، وهو وعد شكك خبراء في امتلاكه الصلاحية القانونية لتنفيذه.


وتواجه الحملة الجمهورية تحديات تتعلق بتراجع معدلات التأييد لترمب، والغضب الشعبي من الحرب مع إيران، وارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وأسعار البنزين، وهي عوامل تضغط على فرص الحزب في الاحتفاظ بأغلبيته.


شبح انتخابات 2020


وفي المقابل، تتصاعد مخاوف الديمقراطيين من تشكيك ترمب في نتائج الانتخابات، على غرار موقفه من انتخابات 2020، إذ كرر أخيراً مزاعمه بشأن تزوير الاقتراع، قائلاً: «شهدنا انتخابات مزورة في عام 2020. لا يمكننا السماح بتكرار ذلك».


وتزامنت هذه التصريحات مع تصاعد المواجهات القانونية بين الإدارة والولايات بشأن إجراءات التصويت وفرز الأصوات. ففي كاليفورنيا، رفضت محكمة استئناف طلباً لإدارة ترمب يتعلق بآلاف بطاقات الاقتراع بالبريد، فيما أمر قاضٍ اتحادي وزارة العدل بوقف الضغط على مسؤولي الانتخابات المحليين بشأن مطالبها المتعلقة بسجلات الناخبين.

مصادرة بطاقات الاقتراع


وحذر حاكم كاليفورنيا الديمقراطي غافن نيوسوم من احتمال سعي عملاء اتحاديين إلى مصادرة بطاقات الاقتراع وموادها قبل التصديق على النتائج، بينما فتحت الإدارة تحقيقاً جنائياً في سباق مجلس الشيوخ بولاية ألاسكا، على خلفية شبهات تتعلق بترشح أحد المنافسين الديمقراطيين.


وفي مؤشر على حجم المشاركة، تجاوز عدد المصوتين مبكراً 51 مليون أمريكي، حضورياً أو عبر البريد، مقارنة بنحو 46 مليوناً قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي عام 2022، وفق مختبر الانتخابات بجامعة فلوريدا.