دخلت انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس الأمريكي مرحلتها الحاسمة، على خلفية احتدام المنافسة على السيطرة على مجلسي النواب والشيوخ، وتصاعد المخاوف من رفض الرئيس دونالد ترمب الاعتراف بهزيمة الجمهوريين، إذا جاءت النتائج لمصلحة الديمقراطيين، خصوصاً مع تكرار اتهاماته بوجود تزوير انتخابي.
ويسعى الجمهوريون إلى الاحتفاظ بأغلبيتهم في مجلس الشيوخ، البالغة 53 مقعداً مقابل 47 للديمقراطيين، فيما يطمح الحزب الديمقراطي إلى انتزاع السيطرة على أحد مجلسي الكونغرس على الأقل، بما يتيح له عرقلة أجندة ترمب التشريعية خلال العامين الأخيرين من ولايته.
استنفار جمهوري
ووضع ترمب نفسه في قلب الحملة الانتخابية، مستنفراً قاعدته الشعبية المعروفة بحركة «ماغا»، مؤكداً أن الجمهوريين يملكون فرصة للفوز. وتعهد بمنح كل مواطن أمريكي بالغ 5 آلاف دولار في حال احتفظ حزبه بالسيطرة على مجلسي الكونغرس، وهو وعد شكك خبراء في امتلاكه الصلاحية القانونية لتنفيذه.
وتواجه الحملة الجمهورية تحديات تتعلق بتراجع معدلات التأييد لترمب، والغضب الشعبي من الحرب مع إيران، وارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وأسعار البنزين، وهي عوامل تضغط على فرص الحزب في الاحتفاظ بأغلبيته.
شبح انتخابات 2020
وفي المقابل، تتصاعد مخاوف الديمقراطيين من تشكيك ترمب في نتائج الانتخابات، على غرار موقفه من انتخابات 2020، إذ كرر أخيراً مزاعمه بشأن تزوير الاقتراع، قائلاً: «شهدنا انتخابات مزورة في عام 2020. لا يمكننا السماح بتكرار ذلك».
وتزامنت هذه التصريحات مع تصاعد المواجهات القانونية بين الإدارة والولايات بشأن إجراءات التصويت وفرز الأصوات. ففي كاليفورنيا، رفضت محكمة استئناف طلباً لإدارة ترمب يتعلق بآلاف بطاقات الاقتراع بالبريد، فيما أمر قاضٍ اتحادي وزارة العدل بوقف الضغط على مسؤولي الانتخابات المحليين بشأن مطالبها المتعلقة بسجلات الناخبين.
مصادرة بطاقات الاقتراع
وحذر حاكم كاليفورنيا الديمقراطي غافن نيوسوم من احتمال سعي عملاء اتحاديين إلى مصادرة بطاقات الاقتراع وموادها قبل التصديق على النتائج، بينما فتحت الإدارة تحقيقاً جنائياً في سباق مجلس الشيوخ بولاية ألاسكا، على خلفية شبهات تتعلق بترشح أحد المنافسين الديمقراطيين.
وفي مؤشر على حجم المشاركة، تجاوز عدد المصوتين مبكراً 51 مليون أمريكي، حضورياً أو عبر البريد، مقارنة بنحو 46 مليوناً قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي عام 2022، وفق مختبر الانتخابات بجامعة فلوريدا.
The U.S. midterm elections have entered their critical phase, amid intensifying competition for control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and rising fears that President Donald Trump may refuse to acknowledge a Republican defeat if the results favor the Democrats, especially with his repeated allegations of electoral fraud.
Republicans are striving to maintain their majority in the Senate, which stands at 53 seats compared to 47 for the Democrats, while the Democratic Party aims to seize control of at least one chamber of Congress, allowing it to obstruct Trump's legislative agenda during the last two years of his term.
Republican Mobilization
Trump has positioned himself at the heart of the election campaign, rallying his grassroots base known as the "MAGA" movement, asserting that Republicans have a chance to win. He promised to give every adult American $5,000 if his party retains control of both chambers of Congress, a promise that experts have questioned regarding his legal authority to implement.
The Republican campaign faces challenges related to declining approval ratings for Trump, public anger over the war with Iran, and rising living costs and gasoline prices, all of which are pressuring the party's chances of maintaining its majority.
The Specter of the 2020 Elections
Conversely, Democrats are increasingly worried about Trump questioning the election results, similar to his stance on the 2020 elections, as he recently reiterated his claims of ballot fraud, stating: "We witnessed a rigged election in 2020. We cannot allow that to happen again."
These statements coincided with escalating legal confrontations between the administration and states regarding voting procedures and vote counting. In California, an appeals court rejected a request from the Trump administration concerning thousands of mail-in ballots, while a federal judge ordered the Justice Department to stop pressuring local election officials regarding its demands related to voter records.
Seizure of Ballots
California Governor Gavin Newsom warned of the possibility that federal agents might attempt to seize ballots and related materials before certifying the results, while the administration opened a criminal investigation into the Senate race in Alaska, amid suspicions regarding the candidacy of one of the Democratic competitors.
In a sign of the level of participation, the number of early voters exceeded 51 million Americans, either in person or by mail, compared to about 46 million before the 2022 midterm elections, according to the University of Florida's election lab.