The U.S. midterm elections have entered their critical phase, amid intensifying competition for control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and rising fears that President Donald Trump may refuse to acknowledge a Republican defeat if the results favor the Democrats, especially with his repeated allegations of electoral fraud.



Republicans are striving to maintain their majority in the Senate, which stands at 53 seats compared to 47 for the Democrats, while the Democratic Party aims to seize control of at least one chamber of Congress, allowing it to obstruct Trump's legislative agenda during the last two years of his term.



Republican Mobilization



Trump has positioned himself at the heart of the election campaign, rallying his grassroots base known as the "MAGA" movement, asserting that Republicans have a chance to win. He promised to give every adult American $5,000 if his party retains control of both chambers of Congress, a promise that experts have questioned regarding his legal authority to implement.



The Republican campaign faces challenges related to declining approval ratings for Trump, public anger over the war with Iran, and rising living costs and gasoline prices, all of which are pressuring the party's chances of maintaining its majority.



The Specter of the 2020 Elections



Conversely, Democrats are increasingly worried about Trump questioning the election results, similar to his stance on the 2020 elections, as he recently reiterated his claims of ballot fraud, stating: "We witnessed a rigged election in 2020. We cannot allow that to happen again."



These statements coincided with escalating legal confrontations between the administration and states regarding voting procedures and vote counting. In California, an appeals court rejected a request from the Trump administration concerning thousands of mail-in ballots, while a federal judge ordered the Justice Department to stop pressuring local election officials regarding its demands related to voter records.

Seizure of Ballots



California Governor Gavin Newsom warned of the possibility that federal agents might attempt to seize ballots and related materials before certifying the results, while the administration opened a criminal investigation into the Senate race in Alaska, amid suspicions regarding the candidacy of one of the Democratic competitors.



In a sign of the level of participation, the number of early voters exceeded 51 million Americans, either in person or by mail, compared to about 46 million before the 2022 midterm elections, according to the University of Florida's election lab.