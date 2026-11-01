فيما أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أن واشنطن لم تشارك بشكل مباشر في ترتيبات خروج المرشح الرئاسي البرازيلي فلافيو بولسونارو من بلاده بعد خسارته الانتخابات أمام الرئيس لويس إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا، أكد الرئيس دونالد ترمب أن بوسع بولسونارو البقاء في الولايات المتحدة «للمدة التي يريدها».
تأشيرة دخول وطائرة خاصة
وكشف روبيو خلال مؤتمر صحفي، مساء أمس (السبت)، في أتلانتا بولاية جورجيا، أن بولسونارو كان يحمل تأشيرة دخول من قبل، ثم اتخذ ترمب قراراً بالسماح له بدخول البلاد.
وغادر بولسونارو الذي خسر جولة الإعادة في الانتخابات الرئاسية (الأحد)، البرازيل سراً (الثلاثاء) الماضي ووصل إلى ولاية فلوريدا في طائرة خاصة (الأربعاء)، مروراً بالأرجنتين والإكوادور.
ويواجه ترمب ونظيره الأرجنتيني خافيير ميلي ضغوطاً لتوضيح مدى تورط الولايات المتحدة والأرجنتين في عملية فرار السيناتور، وفق وكالة «فرانس برس».
وأشار تحقيق نشرته شبكة CNN Brasil إلى أن بولسونارو وعميلاً سابقاً في جهاز «الموساد» سافرا على متن مركبة، بينما استقلت زوجته وابنتاه مركبة ثانية. وتم التعرف على أحد السائقين باعتباره عضواً سابقاً في مجلس بلدية مدينة فوز دو إيغواسو، بينما كان السائق الآخر نجله.
وأضاف أنه عقب عبور الحدود، استقلت العائلة طائرة رجال أعمال من طراز Gulfstream G400 تشغلها شركة الطيران الأرجنتينية Baires Fly. ثم أقلعت الطائرة متجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة، بعد التزود بالوقود في مدينة غواياكيل بالإكوادور، قبل أن تهبط صباح (الأربعاء) في مطار «أوبا لوكا» التنفيذي قرب ميامي.
وأفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، أن المستشار السياسي المقرب من الرئيس الأمريكي جيسون ميلر، ساعد في ترتيب الطائرة. فيما ذكرت صحيفة «كلارين» الأرجنتينية أن سانتياغو كابوتو، أحد كبار مستشاري خافيير ميلي، وصل إلى المنطقة الحدودية للإشراف على العملية ومنع توثيق عملية العبور. وأفادت الشرطة الاتحادية بأنها لم تعثر على أي سجل رسمي لمغادرة السيناتور عبر نقاط التفتيش الحدودية البرازيلية.
مصادرة جواز السفر ومنع من المغادرة
وعقب الانتخابات، كان قاضي المحكمة العليا ألكسندر دي مورايس أمر بمصادرة جوازات سفر المتهم ومنعه من مغادرة البلاد، إذ يخضع المتهم لتحقيقات للاشتباه في تورطه في عمليات غسل أموال، من بينها قضية تتعلق بمنصات للمراهنات وأخرى مرتبطة بتمويل فيلم عن والده. غير أن هذه الاتهامات لم تُثبت أمام القضاء.
ووصف مسؤولون في الحكومة البرازيلية الحادثة بأنها عملية إنقاذ دولية مخطط لها، أُطلق عليها داخلياً اسم «عملية ألبا». كما اعتبروا أن نشر معلومات مضللة بشأن مكان وجود المتهم كان جزءاً من الاستعدادات للعملية.
واستدعت وزارة الخارجية البرازيلية ممثل الأرجنتين للمطالبة بإيضاحات بشأن احتمال تورط إدارة ميلي في العملية.
وطالب 25 نائباً ديمقراطياً في الولايات المتحدة إدارة ترمب بتوضيح ما إذا كانت موارد دبلوماسية أمريكية استُخدمت للمساعدة في عملية الهروب.
وتدرس الشرطة الاتحادية البرازيلية التقدم بطلب إلى المحكمة العليا لتجميد أصول المتهم وحساباته المصرفية.
While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington did not participate directly in the arrangements for Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro's exit from his country after losing the elections to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Donald Trump confirmed that Bolsonaro could stay in the United States "for as long as he wants."
Entry Visa and Private Jet
Rubio revealed during a press conference last night (Saturday) in Atlanta, Georgia, that Bolsonaro had previously held an entry visa, and then Trump made the decision to allow him to enter the country.
Bolsonaro, who lost the runoff in the presidential elections (Sunday), secretly left Brazil (Tuesday) and arrived in Florida on a private jet (Wednesday), passing through Argentina and Ecuador.
Trump and his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei are facing pressure to clarify the extent of U.S. and Argentine involvement in the senator's escape, according to the French news agency AFP.
An investigation published by CNN Brasil indicated that Bolsonaro and a former agent of the Mossad traveled in one vehicle, while his wife and two daughters took a second vehicle. One of the drivers was identified as a former member of the municipal council of Foz do Iguaçu, while the other driver was his son.
It was added that after crossing the border, the family took a Gulfstream G400 business jet operated by the Argentine airline Baires Fly. The plane then took off for the United States after refueling in Guayaquil, Ecuador, before landing on Wednesday morning at the Opa-locka Executive Airport near Miami.
The New York Times revealed that Jason Miller, a close political advisor to the U.S. president, helped arrange the plane. Meanwhile, the Argentine newspaper Clarín reported that Santiago Caputo, one of Javier Milei's senior advisors, arrived in the border area to oversee the operation and prevent documentation of the crossing. The federal police stated that they found no official record of the senator's departure through Brazilian border checkpoints.
Passport Seizure and Departure Ban
Following the elections, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the seizure of the accused's passports and banned him from leaving the country, as the accused is under investigation for suspected involvement in money laundering operations, including a case related to betting platforms and another linked to financing a film about his father. However, these accusations have not been proven in court.
Brazilian government officials described the incident as a planned international rescue operation, internally dubbed "Operation Alba." They also considered that the dissemination of misleading information about the accused's whereabouts was part of the preparations for the operation.
The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Argentine representative to demand clarifications regarding the potential involvement of Milei's administration in the operation.
Twenty-five Democratic representatives in the United States urged the Trump administration to clarify whether U.S. diplomatic resources were used to assist in the escape operation.
The Brazilian federal police are considering applying to the Supreme Court to freeze the accused's assets and bank accounts.