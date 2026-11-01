While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington did not participate directly in the arrangements for Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro's exit from his country after losing the elections to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Donald Trump confirmed that Bolsonaro could stay in the United States "for as long as he wants."



Entry Visa and Private Jet



Rubio revealed during a press conference last night (Saturday) in Atlanta, Georgia, that Bolsonaro had previously held an entry visa, and then Trump made the decision to allow him to enter the country.



Bolsonaro, who lost the runoff in the presidential elections (Sunday), secretly left Brazil (Tuesday) and arrived in Florida on a private jet (Wednesday), passing through Argentina and Ecuador.



Trump and his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei are facing pressure to clarify the extent of U.S. and Argentine involvement in the senator's escape, according to the French news agency AFP.



An investigation published by CNN Brasil indicated that Bolsonaro and a former agent of the Mossad traveled in one vehicle, while his wife and two daughters took a second vehicle. One of the drivers was identified as a former member of the municipal council of Foz do Iguaçu, while the other driver was his son.



It was added that after crossing the border, the family took a Gulfstream G400 business jet operated by the Argentine airline Baires Fly. The plane then took off for the United States after refueling in Guayaquil, Ecuador, before landing on Wednesday morning at the Opa-locka Executive Airport near Miami.



The New York Times revealed that Jason Miller, a close political advisor to the U.S. president, helped arrange the plane. Meanwhile, the Argentine newspaper Clarín reported that Santiago Caputo, one of Javier Milei's senior advisors, arrived in the border area to oversee the operation and prevent documentation of the crossing. The federal police stated that they found no official record of the senator's departure through Brazilian border checkpoints.



Passport Seizure and Departure Ban



Following the elections, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the seizure of the accused's passports and banned him from leaving the country, as the accused is under investigation for suspected involvement in money laundering operations, including a case related to betting platforms and another linked to financing a film about his father. However, these accusations have not been proven in court.



Brazilian government officials described the incident as a planned international rescue operation, internally dubbed "Operation Alba." They also considered that the dissemination of misleading information about the accused's whereabouts was part of the preparations for the operation.



The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Argentine representative to demand clarifications regarding the potential involvement of Milei's administration in the operation.



Twenty-five Democratic representatives in the United States urged the Trump administration to clarify whether U.S. diplomatic resources were used to assist in the escape operation.



The Brazilian federal police are considering applying to the Supreme Court to freeze the accused's assets and bank accounts.