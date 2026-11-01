فيما أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أن واشنطن لم تشارك بشكل مباشر في ترتيبات خروج المرشح الرئاسي البرازيلي فلافيو بولسونارو من بلاده بعد خسارته الانتخابات أمام الرئيس لويس إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا، أكد الرئيس دونالد ترمب أن بوسع بولسونارو البقاء في الولايات المتحدة «للمدة التي يريدها».


تأشيرة دخول وطائرة خاصة


وكشف روبيو خلال مؤتمر صحفي، مساء أمس (السبت)، في أتلانتا بولاية جورجيا، أن بولسونارو كان يحمل تأشيرة دخول من قبل، ثم اتخذ ترمب قراراً بالسماح له بدخول البلاد.


وغادر بولسونارو الذي خسر جولة الإعادة في الانتخابات الرئاسية (الأحد)، البرازيل سراً (الثلاثاء) الماضي ووصل إلى ولاية فلوريدا في طائرة خاصة (الأربعاء)، مروراً بالأرجنتين والإكوادور.


ويواجه ترمب ونظيره الأرجنتيني خافيير ميلي ضغوطاً لتوضيح مدى تورط الولايات المتحدة والأرجنتين في عملية فرار السيناتور، وفق وكالة «فرانس برس».


وأشار تحقيق نشرته شبكة CNN Brasil إلى أن بولسونارو وعميلاً سابقاً في جهاز «الموساد» سافرا على متن مركبة، بينما استقلت زوجته وابنتاه مركبة ثانية. وتم التعرف على أحد السائقين باعتباره عضواً سابقاً في مجلس بلدية مدينة فوز دو إيغواسو، بينما كان السائق الآخر نجله.


وأضاف أنه عقب عبور الحدود، استقلت العائلة طائرة رجال أعمال من طراز Gulfstream G400 تشغلها شركة الطيران الأرجنتينية Baires Fly. ثم أقلعت الطائرة متجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة، بعد التزود بالوقود في مدينة غواياكيل بالإكوادور، قبل أن تهبط صباح (الأربعاء) في مطار «أوبا لوكا» التنفيذي قرب ميامي.


وأفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، أن المستشار السياسي المقرب من الرئيس الأمريكي جيسون ميلر، ساعد في ترتيب الطائرة. فيما ذكرت صحيفة «كلارين» الأرجنتينية أن سانتياغو كابوتو، أحد كبار مستشاري خافيير ميلي، وصل إلى المنطقة الحدودية للإشراف على العملية ومنع توثيق عملية العبور. وأفادت الشرطة الاتحادية بأنها لم تعثر على أي سجل رسمي لمغادرة السيناتور عبر نقاط التفتيش الحدودية البرازيلية.


مصادرة جواز السفر ومنع من المغادرة


وعقب الانتخابات، كان قاضي المحكمة العليا ألكسندر دي مورايس أمر بمصادرة جوازات سفر المتهم ومنعه من مغادرة البلاد، إذ يخضع المتهم لتحقيقات للاشتباه في تورطه في عمليات غسل أموال، من بينها قضية تتعلق بمنصات للمراهنات وأخرى مرتبطة بتمويل فيلم عن والده. غير أن هذه الاتهامات لم تُثبت أمام القضاء.


ووصف مسؤولون في الحكومة البرازيلية الحادثة بأنها عملية إنقاذ دولية مخطط لها، أُطلق عليها داخلياً اسم «عملية ألبا». كما اعتبروا أن نشر معلومات مضللة بشأن مكان وجود المتهم كان جزءاً من الاستعدادات للعملية.


واستدعت وزارة الخارجية البرازيلية ممثل الأرجنتين للمطالبة بإيضاحات بشأن احتمال تورط إدارة ميلي في العملية.


وطالب 25 نائباً ديمقراطياً في الولايات المتحدة إدارة ترمب بتوضيح ما إذا كانت موارد دبلوماسية أمريكية استُخدمت للمساعدة في عملية الهروب.


وتدرس الشرطة الاتحادية البرازيلية التقدم بطلب إلى المحكمة العليا لتجميد أصول المتهم وحساباته المصرفية.