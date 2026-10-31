It is expected that the head coach of the Saudi national team, Georgios Donis, will announce the list of players who will join the "Green" camp in the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of the first phase of preparations for participating in the AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from January 7 and will continue until February 5, 2027. The external camp coincides with the international break from November 9 to 17, during which our national team will play two matches: the first against their South Korean counterpart on November 13, and the second against Uzbekistan on the 17th of the same month.



It is anticipated that Coach Donis's list for the Doha camp in the first phase will exclude six players: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Hassan Kadhesh, Alaa Haji, Hemam Al-Hemami, Zakaria Hawsawi, and Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, due to their incomplete physical and technical readiness and their need to complete their rehabilitation programs. The captain, Salem Al-Dosari, and player Saud Abdulhamid will return.



The second phase of the Saudi national team’s preparation program for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup will commence in Doha from December 21 until January 3, 2027.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team will open its matches in the group stage of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup against the Palestinian national team on (Thursday) January 7 at 8:00 PM at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, followed by a match against the Oman national team on (Tuesday) January 12 at 7:30 PM at the same stadium, and will conclude its matches against the Kuwait national team on (Sunday) January 17 at 8:00 PM at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.