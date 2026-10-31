من المنتظر أن يعلن مدرب المنتخب السعودي الأول جورجيوس دونيس قائمة أسماء اللاعبين الذين سينضمون لمعسكر «الأخضر» في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، ضمن المرحلة الأولى من التحضيرات للمشاركة في كأس آسيا التي ستقام في المملكة العربية السعودية خلال الفترة من 7 يناير القادم وتستمر حتى 5 فبراير 2027، ويأتي المعسكر الخارجي بالتزامن مع فترة التوقف الدولي من 9 إلى 17 نوفمبر الجاري، وسيخوض منتخبنا الوطني مباراتين، الأولى أمام نظيره الكوري الجنوبي يوم 13 نوفمبر، والثانية مواجهة أوزبكستان في 17 من الشهر ذاته.


ومن المتوقع أن تخلو قائمة المدرب دونيس لمعسكر الدوحة في المرحلة الأولى من ستة لاعبين هم: نواف العقيدي، وحسن كادش، وعلاء حجي، وهمام الهمامي، وزكريا هوساوي، وصالح أبوالشامات، لعدم اكتمال جاهزيتهم البدنية والفنية، وحاجتهم لاستكمال برامجهم التأهيلية، وستشهد عودة القائد سالم الدوسري، واللاعب سعود عبدالحميد.


هذا وستنطلق المرحلة الثانية من البرنامج الإعدادي للمنتخب السعودي لكأس أمم آسيا 2027 في الدوحة خلال الفترة من 21 ديسمبر القادم، وحتى الثالث من يناير 2027.


يذكر أن المنتخب السعودي سيفتتح مبارياته في دور المجموعات بكأس أمم آسيا 2027، بمواجهة المنتخب الفلسطيني (الخميس) السابع من يناير القادم الساعة 8:00 مساءً، على استاد مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ومن ثم لقاء منتخب عمان (الثلاثاء) 12 من الشهر نفسه الساعة 7:30 مساءً على استاد مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ويختتم مبارياته ضد منتخب الكويت (الأحد) 17 يناير الساعة 8:00 مساءً، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.